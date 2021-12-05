The Project Pioneer Review: Is It Worth Buying?

The Dropshipping business is tough. It’s competitive, you need to be fast, and it takes some getting used to. If you want to succeed, you can’t just rely on the basics – but what else is there?

That’s where Project Pioneer comes in. It claims to be a ‘blueprint for success’, explaining step-by-step how you can build a 6-figure online store from scratch. But can it really do all of this? Or is it just full of hot air?

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Project Pioneer: About the program and creator

The Project Pioneer program was created by Connor Shelefontiuk after years of failures and successes in dropshipping. He’s made more than $1 million in sales using eCommerce store platforms like Amazon FBA, Shopify and eBay. He’s also failed miserably countless times.

Today, thousands of people are following in his footsteps and learning from his journey through the Project Pioneer program.

Project Pioneer consists of 75 video lessons, each one lasting between 10 and 30 minutes.

You’ll learn everything you need to know to create your own successful eCommerce business from scratch—including how to find products to sell, how to market your store, how to set up your store, and how to manage it once it’s live.

These lessons are packed in 8 steps or sections, and each lesson builds on the previous one, so you’ll be able to skip forward or back to any section at any time.

The 8 Steps of the Project Pioneer Method

Step 1 – The Mindset

The first step is the mindset. This is where you decide to make things happen and learn how to do it. It is all about your approach and the surrounding factors when building your dropshipping store.

Step 2 – Everything you need to get started

The second step of the Pioneer Course is all about getting started. It tells you how to set up your store, how to get traffic, and how to make your first sale.

The real value of this module is the step-by-step guide it provides for setting up a dropshipping store that converts. I think this method is far more practical than just jumping into Facebook ads right away.

Step 3 – Identify & Take Action

At this stage, Connor will teach you the Pioneer Protocol -the method he uses to choose a product with a high sales potential, create a website for it, and start selling on the web.

In the next few lessons he’ll offer some specific examples so you can see how to apply the steps of this method in practice.

Step 4 – Test

This part of the training is highly focused on FB Ads. In this module, you’ll even get a walk-through of the results of one particular structured test being run by Connor at that time.

You’ll see how he evaluated the results and made changes to the campaign, resulting in a significant boost in sales.

Step 5 – Optimize

This step of the Project Pioneer course is all about optimization. It is all about making changes to the audience, and there are a lot of things you can do.

You can run ads to very small audiences. You can retarget people who have visited your site already. And you can build lookalike audiences from your current customers and your current advertising audience, which is a really great way to expand your reach – it cuts down on a lot of guesswork.

Step 6 – Scale

Here are the sections you will learn in this step:

Budget Scaling

Audience Scaling

Ad Scaling

Mass Duplication

Step 7 – Maintain and Replicate

It’s time to rinse and repeat.

By now you have a full understanding of the product selection process, so the only thing left to do is to replicate it.

Step 8 – Email and SMS Marketing

In the email marketing section, you will learn how to set up your email marketing software properly and also suggestions for different types of emails to send out.

In the SMS marketing section, you will learn about setting up an autoresponder as well as tips on what content works well in an SMS campaign

Bonus Lesson: Project Pioneer’s Product Launch

The Product Launch bonus module is the culmination of the training. It contains the core aspects of online business success, which you will learn throughout the course.

The program includes video recordings of Conner setting up different campaigns for his own products to show you how it’s done. You won’t get to copy exactly what he did, but you get to see how he did it.

Is Project Pioneer as easy as Connor claims it is?

There are a lot of lessons in this course, but don’t let the number scare you. You can easily make it through them in a couple of days. The videos start from the basics and slowly go deeper into the specifics.

The course is well prepared and structured. It has a solid foundation that will help you start your online business sooner than later. Everything is well explained and you will learn a lot while going through it.

Project Pioneer Review: Is It Worth Buying?

If you’re looking to get started in the dropshipping industry, then Project Pioneer is a must-buy.