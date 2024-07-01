The Power of Sustainable Finance: A Dialogue with Saad Kassis Mohamed

In this interview with TEBR, Saad Kassis Mohamed, Chairman of WeCare LLC, an organisation committed to sustainable development and social impact, discusses some of their initiatives and how marrying financial investment with sustainable development can drive positive change.

Can you share the pivotal moment or experience that ignited your passion for driving positive change in society?

The pivotal moment for me was during a visit to a remote village where I witnessed first-hand the struggles of families living without basic necessities. This experience opened my eyes to the profound impact that targeted support and sustainable initiatives can have on improving lives. It fuelled my determination to create lasting positive change and led to the founding of WeCare, where we focus on empowering communities and fostering sustainable development.

WeCare has been involved in various support channels. Could you elaborate on the specific initiatives that have had the most significant impact on the community?

One of our most impactful initiatives has been our Education for All programme, which provides resources to underprivileged students.

One of our most impactful initiatives has been our Education for All programme, which provides resources to underprivileged students. By enabling access to quality education, we are helping to break the cycle of poverty and create opportunities for future generations. Additionally, our Health and Wellness campaigns, which include free mental health support, have significantly improved the well-being of many individuals. These initiatives, along with our efforts in promoting clean energy solutions, have had a transformative effect on the lives of those we serve.

Sustainable finance is a core area of your advocacy. How do you define sustainable finance, and why is it crucial for the future of our society?

Sustainable finance goes beyond traditional financial metrics to consider the long-term impact on society and the environment. This approach is crucial for our future as it ensures that investments contribute to sustainable development, mitigate climate risks, and promote social equity. By aligning financial flows with sustainable goals, we can build a resilient economy that benefits people and the planet.

What challenges have you encountered in promoting sustainable finance, and how have you addressed them?

One of the main challenges is the lack of awareness and understanding of sustainable finance among investors and stakeholders. To address this, we have focused on education and advocacy, organising seminars, workshops, and campaigns to highlight the importance and benefits of sustainable finance. Additionally, we encounter resistance from traditional financial institutions hesitant to change established practices. To overcome this, we have worked on building strong partnerships and showcasing successful case studies that demonstrate the positive impact and financial viability of sustainable investments.

How do you see the role of technology and innovation in advancing sustainable finance and driving social change?

Technology and innovation play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable finance by providing new tools and solutions for measuring and managing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

Technology and innovation play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable finance by providing new tools and solutions for measuring and managing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. For example, blockchain technology enhances transparency and traceability in supply chains, while AI and big data analytics improve risk assessment and decision-making processes. Furthermore, fintech innovations enable greater financial inclusion, allowing underserved communities to access financial services. By leveraging these technologies, we can drive social change more effectively and create scalable, impactful solutions to global challenges.

Looking ahead, what are your goals for WeCare in the next five years, particularly in the realm of sustainable finance and societal impact?

Over the next five years, our primary goal is to expand our sustainable finance initiatives to include more diverse and inclusive investment opportunities. We aim to launch a dedicated impact fund that supports startups and projects aligned with our ESG criteria. Additionally, we plan to deepen our engagement with local communities by developing tailored programmes that address specific needs and challenges. By focusing on capacity building and empowering individuals, we aspire to create a ripple effect of positive change that extends beyond immediate beneficiaries to the wider society.

Executive Profile

Saad Kassis Mohamed is the Chairman of WeCare, an organisation committed to advancing sustainable development and social impact globally. With a robust background in finance and a profound dedication to social justice, Saad has been pivotal in initiating and leading numerous impactful programmes aimed at improving the quality of life for marginalised communities. Under his visionary leadership, WeCare has emerged as a prominent advocate for sustainable development, focusing on key areas such as education, healthcare, and renewable energy.