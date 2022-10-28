The most economical electric cars in 2022

As the 21st century marches on, and times begin to change, advancements in technology are becoming more and more fascinating.

As a driver, you may have noticed, when going down the freeway, the growing number of electric cars. Your block might slowly start filling up with newer vehicles, with the increasing popularity of electric cars.

And this comes as no surprise, as there are continuous improvements being made to electric cars, and more motorists are looking to trade in their old fuel-guzzling vehicles for something more economically viable, which can also help save the planet by cutting down on the amount of fuel being used.

In addition, with states like California planning to phase out combustion engines by 2035, you may wonder, is now the right time to get ahead of the curve?

With cheap electric car insurance now available and a safer, more maintainable vehicle, electric cars are the future. So, why be unorganized and miss out?

Read on, as we take a look at the most economical electric cars to purchase this year.

Škoda Enyaq IV

Škoda is one of the fastest-growing manufacturers of electric cars, with the Czech company approaching their 100th anniversary. However, they are only just now really capturing the market with their newest model — the Enyaq IV.

The car re-assessed its performance model, making it one of the safest cars on the market. This, in turn, reduces the cost of insurance.

So, you can cruise down the freeway knowing you have considered your safety and environmental responsibility.

The range calculator lets you estimate your battery consumption, and the low charging prices will save you money compared to regular fuel.

Renault Megane E-Tech

With a variety of great electric cars on the market, French manufacturer Renault are one of the best in the business when it comes to economical electric cars.

Those looking at cheap insurance and an exciting vehicle should consider the Megane E-Tech — one of the best in mind for 2022.

It combines a sleek silhouette with an ergonomic and spacious interior, and is a good option for young drivers.

With up to 280 miles per charge, the vehicle will get you where you need to go, and while the fewer moving parts mean getting insured generally costs more than it would for your standard gasoline car, repairs will be much cheaper.

Audi E-tron

As far as electric vehicles for beginners go, Audi’s E-tron will get you up to speed quickly, with a range of different models, from SUVs to grand tourers.

Its performance figures speak for itself and comes with some neat tricks up its sleeve, including:

a fast-charging model, meaning the battery can become fully charged in up to 29 minutes

an 11-inch touch screen to make you feel like you’re in a spaceship!

The car is fully electric, so compared to other plug-in models, it’s much simpler to get on the road.

With one of the safest models around, Audi have made insurance cheap for a car that is entirely C0₂-free.