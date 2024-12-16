By Marcelina Horrillo Husillos, Journalist and Correspondent at The European Business Review

From the smartphone in your pocket to the Wi-Fi router in your living room, electromagnetic fields (EMFs) have become an integral part of our daily lives. In our hyper-connected world, we’re constantly surrounded by an invisible force that powers our modern lifestyle. But what if this convenience comes at a cost we’re only beginning to understand!

As our reliance and dependency on technology grows, so does our exposure to Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) radiation. It’s not just our phones and Wi-Fi networks; it’s our smart homes, 5G networks, and even the power lines that run through our neighbourhoods. This omnipresent exposure has led to a surge in concern among scientists, health professionals, and the general public about the potential long-term effects on our health.

Imagine for a moment that you could see the electromagnetic waves pulsing through your home, office, and favourite coffee shop. The air would be thick with a web of intersecting fields, each one carrying data, powering devices, and potentially interacting with our bodies in ways we’re just starting to comprehend.

Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are physical fields produced by electrically charged objects, and consist of electric and magnetic components. The most common objects allegedly causing sensitivity are power lines, fluorescent lights, antennas, electrical wiring, satellite systems, cell towers, radio stations, mobile phones, microwave ovens, radar systems, medical devices (MRI and X-ray machines), Wi-Fi, cordless phones, etc. Increasing research reveals how EMF radiations have a connection with various health problems.

The Cancer Connection

Recent studies have suggested a possible link between long-term exposure to EMF radiation and certain types of cancer, particularly brain tumours and leukaemia. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)Trusted Source classified EMF in the radiofrequency range as Group 2B, a human carcinogen, which is produced by electronic products like cell phones, smart devices, and tablets.

5G cellular technology and the upcoming 6G cellular technologies implement millimetre waves. As we all know that microwave ovens operate at a frequency of 2450 MHz, and it makes us wonder if we are all being microwaved by these technologies.

Dr. Sarah Thompson, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, notes, “While we can’t definitively say EMF radiation causes cancer, the data we’re seeing is concerning enough to warrant further investigation and precautionary measures.”

A landmark study published in the International Journal of Oncology found that individuals who used cell phones for more than 10 years had a 2.4 times higher risk of developing brain tumours on the side of the head where they typically held their phone. There are indirect links between cancer and EMF exposure where such exposure disrupts the delicate symphony between our cells leading to diseases, leading to manmade EMF / RF exposure being termed as ‘A Slow Invisible Poison’.

Neurological Nightmares

Perhaps most concerning are the potential effects of EMF radiation on our brains and nervous systems. A published study has reported that the exposure to electromagnetic waves have an adverse impact on human brain health. New epigenetic studies are profiled in this review to account for some neurodevelopmental and neurobehavioral changes due to exposure to wireless technologies. From headaches and sleep disturbances to more serious conditions like cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases, the neurological impacts of EMF exposure are wide-ranging and deeply troubling.

Symptoms characterized as Electro-hyper-sensitivity (EHS) are frequently reported by people living surrounded by electronic devices. Other symptoms frequently experienced are memory problems, difficulty concentrating, eye problems, sleep disorder, feeling unwell, headache, dizziness, tinnitus, chronic fatigue, and heart palpitations.

Dr. Martin Pall, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Washington State University, has been a vocal advocate for more research into this area. He explains, “EMFs can activate voltage-gated calcium channels in our cells, leading to increased oxidative stress and potential damage to our neurons. This mechanism could explain many of the neurological symptoms reported by individuals who are sensitive to EMF radiation.”

Fertility on the Line

In an age where many couples are struggling with infertility, the potential impact of EMF radiation on reproductive health is particularly alarming. Studies have shown that EMF exposure may affect sperm quality and egg viability.

A study published in the Central European Journal of Urology found that men who carried their cell phones in their front pockets had significantly lower sperm counts compared to those who didn’t. The researchers hypothesized that the EMF radiation emitted by the phones could be damaging the delicate DNA in sperm cells. Scientists exposed semen to Wi-Fi, which is surrounded by low-frequency EMFs, and found the Wi-Fi both damaged the DNA of the sperm contained in the semen and made it less mobile. For sperm to be able to fertilize an egg, it must be able to move quickly and easily. This has caused concern about other potential effects of EMFs, including how they may affect the quality of sperm.

Also, a study from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Stony Brook found the heat given off by a laptop could raise the temperature of the scrotum, the sac of skin that protects the testicles. As a key role of the scrotum is to keep the temperature of the testicles lower than the temperature of the body, when the testicles are too warm, they can’t produce as much sperm, and quality of that sperm is lower.

For women, research has suggested that EMF exposure might affect the development and implantation of embryos. EMF radiation emitted from mobile phones can penetrate fetal tissues and cause hormonal imbalances in the mother and thermal, anthropometric, and cardiovascular changes in the fetus. Hence, analyzing these radiation-induced damaging effects in terms of physiological and pregnancy outcomes on the mother and the baby is important.

A call for further research

As we continue to push the boundaries of technology, it’s crucial that we also invest in understanding its potential impacts on our health. The concerns surrounding EMF radiation are not just a matter for scientists and policymakers; they affect each of us in our daily lives. While more studies are needed, these findings raise important questions about the impact of our tech-heavy lifestyles on future generations.

Dr. David Carpenter, Director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at the University at Albany, argues, “We have enough evidence to justify taking steps to reduce our exposure to EMF radiation, especially for vulnerable populations like children and pregnant women.”

Fique Foundation also conducts research and development into various EMF protective mechanisms. The organisation has recently launched The Silver Lining short film aiming to educate users on the harmful effects of technology, such as everyday devices and electricity sources.

“As we continue to push the boundaries of technology, it’s crucial that we also invest in understanding its potential impacts on our health. The concerns surrounding EMF radiation are not just a matter for scientists and policymakers; they affect each of us in our daily lives” states Devansh Sood, founder and CEO of activist platform Fique.