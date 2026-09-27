By Antonio Zarola

What you see in a team is never the whole story. Dr Antonio Zarola reveals the hidden emotional engine running beneath team performance.



Most organisations measure team performance by what teams produce. But what if the most important thing about a team is something you cannot see on any dashboard or physically count? Antonio Zarola introduces the concept of the Emotional Engine – the powerful but invisible system that powers or quietly undermines everything a team tries to do.

You have probably met this team. The strategy is clear. The goals are aligned. They are all individually talented and the leader is capable. The output, by any reasonable measure, is good. And yet something does not feel right. People are polite but guarded. Meetings end on time but nothing changes between them. Ideas are agreed but not owned. Decisions are made but not carried out. When pressure arrives, the team does not fracture dramatically. It simply goes quiet.

The leader cannot name the problem. The staff survey does not capture it. The performance data does not show it. And so the team carries on, performing well enough to avoid scrutiny, while something beneath the surface slowly depletes.

We call this the Illusion of Success. It is the most dangerous state a team can occupy because a major issue is invisible from the outside.

The Problem With How We Think About Teams

The dominant approach to team performance treats teams as mechanical systems. Set the goals. Assign the roles. Measure the outputs. Adjust. If performance dips, restructure. If motivation drops, run a workshop. If culture feels off, launch a values programme. These interventions address only the visible layer of a system.

Over the past decade, working with more than 900 teams across corporate, healthcare, public sector, sport, and professional services organisations, we have developed a diagnostic system that reveals what sits beneath the surface of team performance. The Amazing Team Performance (ATP) system proposes that sustainable performance emerges from the interaction of three interconnected layers: what the team does (performance), what emotionally drives and sustains that (the Emotional Engine), and what sets the conditions for both (leadership).

When these layers are aligned, when the team’s visible performance, emotional reality, and leadership conditions are telling the same story, performance becomes sustainable. When they are misaligned, something gives way, not dramatically, but quietly, in ways that are sometimes hard to name but impossible to ignore.

That alignment has a name: coherence. Its absence is where most team problems actually live.

The Emotional Engine: What the Data Shows

The Emotional Engine is not just a metaphor. It is a measurable system. The ATP diagnostic measures multiple distinct emotional dimensions within teams. These are dimensions that capture how teams attune, trust, speak up, navigate tension, recover from setbacks, regulate energy, manage ego, and renew themselves. Each dimension is observable and measurable, and, critically, interconnected.

Factor analysis of our dataset, of more than 900 teams, reveals something that surprised us. The emotional dimensions we expected to behave as separate predictors did not. They loaded onto a single, dominant factor, explaining approximately 80% of the total variance in team emotional health.

The emotional dimensions of a team do not operate independently. They function as a single, integrated emotional system.

This finding has a practical implication that is easy to miss. When emotional variables are analysed independently, statistical regression models produce unstable coefficients (i.e. dominance shifts depending on which dimensions are included). At first, this looked like a flaw in the modelling. It was not. It was the empirical signature of system behaviour. Attempting to isolate individual emotional components misrepresents how emotional capacity actually operates in teams. The engine is a system, and the system must be understood as a whole.

We measure this using an Emotional Health Index, a system-level score that answers a deceptively simple question: how strong and resilient is this team’s emotional system right now?

Where the Illusion Lives

The Illusion of Success occurs wherever teams are measured by what they produce rather than how they produce it, regardless of sector. The contexts change from one organisation to the next; the pattern holds.

Consider the executive leadership team that delivers every quarterly target but whose members have stopped challenging each other. Meetings are efficient. Conflict is absent. The CEO interprets this as alignment. What is actually happening is withdrawal. People have learned that dissent carries a cost, not a dramatic one, but a subtle one: the raised eyebrow, the conversation that never happens, the project that dies without anyone objecting. The team performs. But it no longer thinks together. Strategic risk accumulates invisibly, because the emotional conditions for honest challenge have eroded.

Or consider the hybrid team. Remote and hybrid working did not create new emotional dynamics in teams. It amplified the ones that were already present. Teams with strong emotional systems adapted. Teams whose coherence was already fragile found that the loss of physical proximity removed the last informal mechanisms (i.e. the corridor conversation, the coffee queue, the reading of the room) through which emotional repair and connection had been maintained. Many organisations responded to hybrid challenges by restructuring meeting cadences and adding collaboration tools. The structural response addressed the visible layer. The emotional layer was left unattended.

The same dynamic appears in sport. A coaching staff that is technically excellent but emotionally disconnected will produce athletes who train hard and underperform under pressure. The difference between a squad that implodes after a setback and one that regroups is rarely tactical. It is the strength of the emotional system beneath the tactics: whether trust survives disappointment, whether people recover from failure together rather than retreating into self-protection, whether the team can hold its nerve when the emotional cost of competing is highest.

In healthcare, where our practice has extensive roots, the consequences are particularly stark. Clinical teams operate under sustained pressure, emotional exposure, and systemic constraints that test every layer of the team system simultaneously. When the emotional engine is strong, teams absorb these pressures and continue to function, learn, and care for each other. When it is depleted, burnout accelerates, speaking up decreases, and the quality of both clinical decision-making and patient care is compromised.

The Psychology of Leadership and Team Emotion

If the emotional engine is the system, leadership is its primary regulator. The psychological mechanisms through which this happens are less well understood than they should be.

Start with emotional contagion. Sigal Barsade, the Wharton psychologist whose research popularised the concept, showed that emotions “ripple through groups” in ways that are largely unconscious. A leader’s emotional state does not stay with the leader. It spreads through, for example, tone of voice, facial expression, pace, reactivity, and the many and subtle micro-behaviours that people register before they can consciously name them.

A leader who walks into a room anxious and reactive does not simply feel anxious. The team begins to feel anxious. A leader who holds steady under pressure does not simply appear calm. The team “borrows” that steadiness. The mechanism here is neurological, not metaphorical. Mirror neuron systems, autonomic co-regulation, and what Porges’ polyvagal theory describes as neuroception, the nervous system’s below-conscious scanning for cues of safety or threat, mean that teams are reading their leader’s emotional state continuously, whether anyone intends it or not.

This creates what we might call the intent-experience gap. Leaders judge themselves by their intentions. Teams judge leaders by their emotional impact. A leader may intend to be supportive. But if their behaviour under pressure is inconsistent, if their availability is unpredictable, or if their response to bad news creates a subtle chill, the team experiences something quite different from what the leader intended. Over time, this gap compounds. The leader believes they are creating one set of conditions. The team is living in another. And neither side names it.

Leaders judge themselves by their intentions. Teams judge them by their emotional impact. The gap between the two is where trust erodes.

This is why leadership development programmes that focus on competencies or behaviours, without addressing the emotional conditions those behaviours create, often fail. You can teach a leader to listen. You cannot teach them to be experienced as safe, unless you work with the relational and emotional system within which their listening lands. Skills without conditions are noise without signal.

The research on psychological safety, pioneered by Amy Edmondson at Harvard, confirms this at the team level. Psychological safety is a shared belief, held by the team, about what happens when someone takes a risk. That belief is shaped primarily by the emotional tone leadership sets, not by what leaders say they value, but by how people feel when they act on those values. The felt experience is the truth. Everything else is rhetoric.

This is also where attachment theory offers an underappreciated contribution to leadership science. Brooke Feeney and Nancy Collins showed that people thrive through relationships in two broad contexts: when coping with adversity, and when pursuing growth opportunities. Each context requires a distinct form of relational support. In leadership terms, this translates into two core questions every team is unconsciously asking: when things go wrong, will my leader help me feel safe enough to recover? And when things are stable, will my leader help me feel supported enough to stretch? The emotional engine runs on the answers.

Why This Matters Now

The Illusion of Success is not new. But it is becoming more costly to ignore.

Global employee engagement fell for the second consecutive year according to Gallup’s 2024 report, with an estimated cost of $8.9 trillion in lost productivity. Manager engagement dropped from 30% to 27% and 70% of team engagement variance is attributable to the manager. Meanwhile, half of employees report that work feels chaotic and fragmented.

Organisations have invested heavily in culture programmes, wellbeing initiatives, and leadership development. And yet the emotional engine of their teams has spluttered and gone cold. The problem is that these investments are aimed at the wrong layer, not that they are wasted. A structural solution cannot fix an emotional system problem, and developing a leader in isolation will not change the team around them.

This is perhaps the most important gap in current practice: the space between individual leadership development and collective team experience. Leaders attend programmes. They return with insight, energy, and good intentions. And within weeks, the system absorbs them back. The team has not changed. Individual development gets swallowed by the system it returns to. Without the team layer, without attending to the emotional engine and the leadership conditions that shape it, organisations are investing in the visible layer and hoping the invisible one takes care of itself. It does not.

From Performance Metrics to Living Systems

The shift we are proposing goes beyond incremental fixes, and it is a reframe. Rather than machines to be adjusted at the inputs, teams behave as living systems, with a visible rhythm (performance), an internal rhythm (emotion), and a conductor (leadership). When the rhythms are in sync, the music sounds right. When they fall out of sync, everyone feels it, even if no one can name why.

The greatest teams do not avoid difficulty; they stay connected through it. Performance is not something teams achieve. It is something teams become.

Every leader reading this article already has goals, roles, and structure in place. The real question is whether the story your team tells the world matches the story your people are actually living.

If that gap is growing, no amount of restructuring, re-strategising, or re-energising will close it, because the problem being solved is a surface one, and the real problem runs deeper.

The Emotional Engine is where the answer lives. And for the first time, it can be measured.

About the Author

Dr Antonio Zarola is the founder and Managing Director of Zeal Solutions Ltd, a consultancy specialising in team development and relational leadership. He is the creator of the Amazing Team Performance (ATP) system and has worked with over 900 teams across corporate, healthcare, public sector, sport and professional services. He holds a doctorate in organisational psychology.

References

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