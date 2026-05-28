The Global Wealthy Place Citizenship Above College Degrees: World Citizenship Report

Nearly 40% of parents now consider access to better education as their top reason for seeking a second citizenship, according to the World Citizenship Report 2026 released by CS Global Partners.

The findings reveal a significant shift among mass-affluent and high-net-worth families, where the citizenship a child holds is increasingly seen as more valuable than the diploma they eventually earn.

The report points to a significant mindset shift in 2026, with high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families seeking education and career opportunities unconstrained by the limits of a single jurisdiction. It highlights how wealthy families in 2026 are no longer viewing citizenship simply as a travel benefit or status symbol.

Instead, it has become a strategic tool that provides children with unrestricted access to global education, career opportunities, and long-term mobility.

For HNWIs, the ability to study, work, and live across multiple jurisdictions without bureaucratic limitations is now considered one of the greatest advantages parents can provide for the next generation.

Now, a child with Irish or Swis citizenship can attend Germany’s tuition-fee universities , then pivot into Singapore’s fintech hub. On the other hand, a brilliant engineer from a more restricted citizenship often faces hurdles that blunt earning potential and limit options regardless of academic credentials.

This is why WCR 2026 pointed out that the students with multiple citizenships can gain access to global education and huge opportunities.

“They provide frictionless access to global education, jobs, and lifestyles that a single strong degree from a weaker country can no longer guarantee,” as per the findings of WCR 2026.

Education and Opportunity Driving the Demand for Second Citizenship

Countries ranked highly in the report were also recognised for offering stronger educational and career prospects for younger generations. In the Global Mobility Pillar, Singapore ranked first, followed by Japan, South Korea, and Denmark.

According to the report, these countries provide not only mobility, but also pathways to leading educational institutions, advanced economies, and globally connected labour markets.

“A child with citizenship from one of these nations gains global connectivity that enables study at top universities and career launches across continents without administrative barriers,” the report added.

On the other hand, students from lower-ranked nations may spend years navigating immigration restrictions, limited work permits, and narrower job markets, even after graduating from elite institutions such as Harvard or Oxford.

As a result, families pursuing second citizenship are increasingly favouring nations that offer stronger business and professional opportunities, with 29.9% of respondents identifying economic and career access as a key motivation.

The financial aspect is also reshaping how families evaluate citizenship. Tuition fees at leading universities in the United States or the United Kingdom can exceed US$300,000 over four years.

In comparison, a carefully selected second citizenship, often obtained through investment migration programmes in globally connected nations, may cost less while providing lifelong advantages that extend across education, employment, business, and lifestyle opportunities.

For high-net-worth families, long-term planning increasingly favours mobility over a single academic qualification. A second citizenship is now being viewed as an intergenerational asset capable of delivering compounding returns throughout a child’s lifetime.

Even within the report’s broader findings, access to education and healthcare for family members ranked among the top priorities, further reinforcing that decision-making is increasingly focused on future generations rather than immediate personal gain.

The report attributes this growing trend to an increasingly uncertain global environment. Geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation, rising immigration barriers, and intensifying global competition for talent are pushing wealthy families to treat citizenship as a form of resilience and security rather than a luxury purchase.A

Around 49% of HNWIs already consider themselves global citizens, while 33% believe that obtaining a second citizenship could completely reshape their identity. Only 17% rejected the idea of identifying as global citizens altogether.

For high-net-worth parents, the World Citizenship Report 2026 points to a clear conclusion. In a world where talent is global but opportunity is still largely defined by nationality, the most valuable inheritance a child may receive is no longer simply the degree they earn, but the citizenship they hold.

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