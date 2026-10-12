Ask a finance director what their largest piece of production equipment costs, and they can usually find the figure. Ask what it costs to run each year, and the answer is harder to find, which is why working out whether a current compressor is costing more than a new one is rarely straightforward. The purchase price is recorded once. The cost of powering the machine is spread across thousands of operating hours and sits inside a single electricity line.

That gap in visibility is where money can quietly disappear.

Think of compressed air as a utility

Water, gas, and electricity are typically metered, budgeted, and questioned. Compressed air is a utility too, but it is often not measured in the same way. If you can’t say how much air your site produces, how much it actually uses, and what it costs per cubic metre, you have no baseline to judge a compressor against. Repair, replacement, and upgrade decisions then get made on feel rather than evidence.

A rough estimate is straightforward

A compressor’s annual electricity cost can be roughly estimated with a simple formula:

motor power (kW) × running hours per year × electricity price per kWh

This is only an approximation. A motor’s rated power is its output, so the electricity it draws can be higher or lower than that figure depending on load and efficiency, and a compressor spends part of its running time unloaded or idle. The formula also covers electricity only, not servicing or repairs.

As a purely hypothetical example, take a 37 kW compressor running 4,000 hours a year at an illustrative 25p per kWh. If it drew 37 kW throughout, that would be 148,000 kWh, or about £37,000 a year. Real machines vary, so substitute your own motor rating, running hours, load pattern, and tariff.

Over ten years at the same usage and a constant price, that hypothetical would come to about £370,000. For a compressor that runs long hours, electricity can become a large part of its cost of ownership, so it is worth comparing running costs as well as purchase price.

What to measure before you decide anything

Before debating repair versus replacement, build a short evidence file:

Air demand. Flow monitoring over a representative period shows what your site actually consumes, including peaks and quiet periods. Specific energy. This is the electricity used per unit of air delivered, and the fairest way to compare an older machine with a modern alternative. Leak survey. Find out what share of production is escaping. Maintenance and downtime log. Record the cost and frequency of call-outs and any production lost.

With this data, the decision stops being a hunch. If the numbers show an older machine costing more to keep than a replacement would, the case for replacing it is clear. If they show the compressor is sound and the waste is in the pipework, fixing leaks may deliver more than new equipment would.

Framing the business case internally

Compressed air projects can stall because the purchase sits in capital expenditure while the saving appears later in operating costs, under a different line and possibly a different manager.

It helps to present the proposal as a single cost-of-ownership comparison over a fixed period, such as five or ten years. Put purchase or finance costs, energy, servicing, and expected downtime side by side for each option, including doing nothing. Doing nothing has a price too, and it can rise as equipment ages and repairs become more frequent.

Start with the question, not the product

The sensible first step is not to shop for a new compressor. It is to find out what the current system really costs and why. Measure the air, find the leaks, check the pressure, and only then decide what to repair, adjust, or replace.

Where the savings usually sit

For a practical checklist, the British Compressed Air Society’s 10% Taskforce guide is a useful starting point. Everything in this section is drawn from that guide.