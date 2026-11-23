By Daniel Joseph Barry , Vice President of Product Marketing, Configit

In the AI era, superficial transformation is no longer enough. Manufacturers must address fragmented data, organi z ational silos and disconnected processes to build a sustainable digital future.

It’s been eight years since Gartner identified the five barriers to digital transformation, and many organizations are still struggling with issues such as change management, disjointed solutions, and silos. Many companies celebrate surface-level victories, like an interactive website, but sidestep the difficult task of aligning processes and collaborating across functions. And the progress wheel just spins and spins.

In truth, manufacturers need a disruptive, comprehensive digital transformation journey – a requirement in the AI era. Drawing on 30+ years of experience in the tech industry, Daniel Joseph Barry, Vice President of Product Marketing at Configit, shows readers what true transformation looks like and what it requires.

Barriers to transformation remain

Today’s manufacturers understand that digital transformation and AI are the way forward, but they are also grappling with yesterday’s challenges (noted above). They must balance two significant changes at once: cloud migration and AI.

One of Gartner’s barriers to successful digital transformation initiatives is “Limited Sharing and Collaboration,” and that lack of alignment across functions limits potential gains.

Yet lingering cultural and structural hurdles remain. Teams are resistant to sharing data with one another and across ecosystems. Employees worry about how AI will affect their jobs and how it will be governed to ensure it is ethical and responsible. All of this slows progress. As with all significant technology shifts, the ones who capture market share are the ones who adopt early and evolve.

Though structural change is necessary for the digital transformation manufacturers need, all too often manufacturers focus on superficial wins that can be promoted as digital transformation:

System upgrades likened to operating model reform

Document digitization billed as transformation

An ecommerce launch touted as modernization

A primary issue is that merely digitizing siloed departments and fragmented data does not equate to transformation. Many companies have invested heavily in enterprise systems such as product lifecycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), eCommerce platforms, and customer relationship management (CRM). However, these systems are often deployed in isolation, leaving data in silos. One of Gartner’s barriers to successful digital transformation initiatives is “Limited Sharing and Collaboration,” and that lack of alignment across functions limits potential gains.

What are the consequences of fragmented data?

Companies end up with a fragmented view and limited visibility. Data has been collated for in-silo purposes, supporting disjointed processes and leading to different logic and definitions for the same concepts across the organization. Lacking a single view of data, the many functions – engineering, sales, manufacturing, and service – operate using different sets of data. That makes it difficult to collaborate or even agree on what is working and what is not. Instead of a single product definition, each system has its own idea of what the product is.

There are multiple operational consequences. Disjointed data, systems, and processes lead to misalignment and confusion, which in turn cause errors downstream, potentially resulting in production stops and disgruntled customers. Because configuration logic isn’t synchronized across systems, there’s limited traceability across variants and changes. This results in reduced agility in responding to market volatility and customer requests due to fragmented data.

Why doesn’t AI work without aligned data?

The pressure to implement AI is rising because it’s become table stakes. So, manufacturers are exploring Agentic AI to automate manufacturing processes. But for this to truly deliver digital transformation, it needs to automate end-to-end processes across silos. Without first connecting and aligning data, systems, and processes, AI automation will only speed up errors that are harder to debug. AI magnifies an organization’s level of data maturity.

AI must have at its core validated, aligned data. If configuration rules lack this foundational data, AI scales inconsistencies. Without consistent governance, AI merely magnifies fragmentation.

AI should be the present reality, but it’s currently a future dream until manufacturers address the underlying issues that hamper it.

Manufacturers must have a digital thread to trace data across all functions. This thread connects configuration logic and product data across the product lifecycle. A Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) approach enables this shift by laying the groundwork for a Digital Configuration Thread.

It starts with connecting systems and data across the organization: design, sales, production, delivery, and post-sales. Then CLM can manage a product’s configurable options at all points of the product’s lifecycle – including those made by end-users.

Rather than replacing current systems, CLM unites them by connecting their configuration information. This creates not only a start-to-finish data foundation that undergirds scalable customization, but also digital threads and Agentic AI.

AI can’t make up for fragmented data; rather, AI amplifies it. This technology only functions properly atop a foundation of mature data and processes. AI should be the present reality, but it’s still a future dream until manufacturers address the underlying issues that hold it back.

What does true transformation entail?

Manufacturing requires a holistic viewpoint that aligns operational, engineering, and commercial functions. Companies can’t align lifecycles until they have shared definitions of product and configuration logic. They must eliminate organizational silos and use shared data models so they can align governance and data structures. That’s how governance aligns with business outcomes rather than system ownership.

Once configuration rules are validated, data integrity becomes foundational infrastructure. When dependencies and changes are traceable, manufacturers can see and address downstream impacts. With visibility across functions, there’s no need for rework; risk drops and informed decision-making accelerates. Real transformation stems from end-to-end lifecycle alignment, not from layering automation onto existing processes.

No more superficial “transformation”

The manufacturing industry has seen little change since Gartner defined its barriers to digital transformation years ago. The industry isn’t uninterested in transformation; it’s just lacked a strong motivation to tackle entrenched organizational structures, leading to pseudo-digital transformation. The promise of process automation and efficiency using AI now provides a major motivation to do the hard work of breaking down silos – not merely adding an AI overlay or digitalizing data silos.

To achieve authentic digital transformation, manufacturers must abolish data silos so that each function enjoys total visibility across a product’s lifecycle. This establishes the foundation for AI to do its job properly and for digital configuration threads. The pressure is on to adopt AI, allowing manufacturers to move beyond surface-level transformation and build a framework for the future.

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