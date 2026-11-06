As global markets become increasingly interconnected, industrial competitiveness, scientific prowess, and export authority fundamentally depend on the distinguishing mark of excellence. Today, economic enterprises in the fields of production, technological innovation, and specialized services face the dual imperative not only to produce goods and services, but also to align their quality or advantages with independent research and globally recognized scientific standards, validating them with credible backing.

In direct response to this vital need, the “Scientific and Industrial Research Reference Campus” (SIR) has officially unveiled a forward-looking initiative designed to guide production and specialized services (based on science toward achieving comprehensive quality or superior advantages and cross-border commercial alignment).

Synergizing Scientific Rigor with Industrial and Practical Execution

At the core of this initiative lies the creation and development of advanced, evidence-based frameworks for evaluating manufactured products and professional specialized services across various sectors. By aligning industrial procedures and product specifications with peer-reviewed research, rigorous empirical data, and internationally verified achievements, this institution establishes a robust validation framework.

This systematic methodology serves as an essential platform for manufacturing companies and specialized service providers seeking to guarantee product reliability or advantages, enhance corporate credibility, and secure a sustainable position in global markets—with a special emphasis on manufacturers, exporters, scientific and educational centers, and technology pioneers in the Middle East and the broader international arena.

Other objectives of this institution include technology development and scientific production in various fields, scientific and industrial partnerships, and forging links among universities, research institutions, industrial sectors, knowledge-based enterprises, and specialized international authorities.

Forward-Looking Scientific Leadership

The “Scientific and Industrial Research Reference Campus Institute” was founded and is led by the distinguished international scientist, Professor Majid Mollanadali Pishnamaz.

Under his presidency and supervision, this institute is recognized as an exceptional and pioneering knowledge-based center of academic and scientific accreditation excellence, leading the development and implementation of modern scientific accreditation protocols at the international level.

Advancing Scientific Accreditation

To facilitate scientific conformity assessment, technical validation, and accreditation, the SIR Institute cordially invites all manufacturers, exporters, and specialized service providers across various fields, as well as universities, academic and educational institutions, and knowledge-based companies wishing to undergo this systematic scientific accreditation, to initiate their application process directly through the official accreditation portal at internationalaccreditation.org