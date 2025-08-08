The podcast and the article are brought to you by The Better Boards Podcast Series.

When pressure mounts, boards often default to easy narratives. But Professor Alex Edmonds, finance professor at London Business School, argues that now is the time to double down on dissent and critical thinking.

In this timely episode, Alex challenges common assumptions around ESG and DEI. Drawing on academic research and real boardroom experience, he urges directors to look beyond the surface—and beyond what they want to be true.

“Rather than making broad claims as to whether sustainability works or doesn’t, what I try to do is be more granular and look at the specific sustainability dimensions that pay off.”

The episode explores confirmation bias, the misuse of data, and how well-intentioned directors can still fall into intellectual traps. Alex shares practical tactics for chairs to foster dissent, such as holding back opinions to let others speak freely.

“If you see a study that you really want to be true… ask yourself what if the study found the opposite? How would I take it apart?”

The message is clear: dissent isn’t dysfunction—it’s discipline. And in today’s complex world, boards need more of it.

“It’s simple but not easy. We know where we want to get to—but putting it into practice is challenging.”

Three Takeaways:

Academic research is a critical resource. Challenge what you want to believe. Reward dissent.

Boards that confront complexity won’t just survive—they’ll lead.

