Our traditional brick-and-mortar casinos will undoubtedly survive the test of time as the atmosphere, and social entertainment are a thrill; however, if you haven’t adapted to a gaming life outside of a physical casino, where have you been?

There are more than 3,000 online casinos worldwide, and the covid-19 pandemic heightened the volume of online gaming as most of us couldn’t leave our homes. This forced physical casino enthusiasts to dabble with their poker, roulette, or slot machine needs online. Post-pandemic failed to push people back into physical casinos as many consumers realized online casinos’ flexibility and ease of access is an excellent long-term solution.

Now, for those still living under a rock, you may find it challenging to decide how to receive the most incredible online betting experience, as the selection of online casinos is incredibly vast. Don’t panic; we will list the most notable, trustworthy, and tested online casinos below. These are the best online gaming apps that provide security, impressive bonus systems, and excellent pay-outs.

Bet365

Online casino regulars won’t need an introduction to Bet365 casino, as this company is one of the most established betting establishments on the planet.

Founded in 2001, Bet365 became one of the most popular casinos and sports betting applications in the United Kingdom before it eventually expanded to a global audience. Bet365 can now be found in most European countries and the United States.

With a plethora of casino options to choose from, Bet365 offers a classy style on its table games and a limitless selection of slots and machine games. Not to mention the bonuses available for new members, such as matched first deposit bonuses where customers will receive the exact amount of money they initially invest in bonus funds.

Bet365 is one of the most recognized online casinos because of its smooth interface and application simplicity. Whether you’re using a laptop or a mobile device, this casino app isn’t cluttered with unnecessary information or advertisements, and you’re usually welcome with a carousel of Bet365 Casino bonus offers.

Customer service replies almost instantly, whether through live chat or on the phone. Payment methods are endless, and you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a despot method to suit you; in my personal experience, withdrawing my profits has taken minutes to enter my bank account.

DraftKings

DraftKings began its journey in the United States of America and quickly evolved as a daily fantasy sports leader. With years of experience in the online sports industry, they gradually branched out and evolved into other areas of the gaming industry, including the casino market.

Much like Bet365, DK expanded its services to an international scale, and they now provide daily fantasy, casino, and sportsbook options for customers on a global scale.

As more and more areas of the U.S. legalize sports betting and online gaming, DK is becoming the most famous Kansas sports betting app. These trends can be found in numerous other provinces/locations due to DK’s branding stronghold in the industry.

With no deposit bonuses, free spins, and a matched deposit bonus up to £2000, DK can no longer be ignored in the casino space – despite their lack of years spent in this field.

William Hill

William Hill is one of the longest-standing bookmakers in the world, having existed since 1934 when bets were taken by mail or phone. Thirty years after its inception, WH opened its first set of brick-and-mortar shops, and the rest is history.

Another three decades following the inception of their physical shops, William Hill became one of the first online sportsbooks and casinos, and they haven’t looked back. Originating from the U.K., it was only a matter of time before WH hit the North American market as they also became the first European-based company to expand into the states.

Currently, they offer a wealth of casino promotions that are simply too long to list and exceptional customer service that is on hand to answer customer queries 24-hours around the clock.

William Hills’ online app works flawlessly for the casino and sportsbook; they boast one of the largest collections of software developers working on the casino that also provide live games for those looking for a real-life experience.

As one of the most experienced operators in the business, you can’t go wrong with William Hills casino offerings.