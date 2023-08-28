With the increasing acceptance and legalization of cannabidiol, the competition in the CBD market has become fiercer than ever. Nowadays, the digital cannabis space teems with diverse cannabidiol brands, each vying for consumers’ attention. Here, one truth remains undisputed: visibility is key to success .

The proven way to become visible is to partner with one of the best CBD SEO companies. Why so? Imagine: a consumer curious about the therapeutic wonders of cannabidiol taps their query into the search engines. What happens next could mean the difference between an engaged customer and a missed opportunity.

It’s a battleground where the right, robust strategy can propel your business to unprecedented heights. That’s why top-notch SEO for CBD brands matters. However, navigating this landscape and finding the best SEO service vendor is not a walk in the park. This article is here to guide you: We’ll introduce you to the five best SEO companies for CBD brands and unveil the important details about optimization.

5 Best CBD SEO Companies in 2023

The best SEO company is your reliable conduit in the realm of digital CBD marketing. It is that one who will find the perfect ways to foster your venture’s development and growth. How? By ensuring an elevated online presence, steady traffic, and conversions. Here are the best CBD SEO companies that we’ll shine our spotlight on in this article:

MjSeo Agency: Best pick among all

SeoProfy: Best choice to dominate in fiercely competitive sectors

Coalition Technologies: Best for generating high-quality leads and promoting e-commerce companies

Nisonco: Best for blending SEO and media coverage

Sherpa: Best for leveraging SEO strategy with an emphasis on content marketing

From innovative techniques to proven results, each representative above has demonstrated unparalleled SEO prowess, setting its own bar for excellence. In their unique ways, they have all etched their names into elevating CBD brands through the digital ranks. So, let’s uncover the peculiarities of these remarkable companies!

MjSeo Agency

Location: Los Angeles, CA, United States

Pricing: $50–$99 / hr

Fulltime Employees: 10–55

Active Clients: 10–30

The MjSeo Agency is first on our list for a reason. This agency has closely worked with various cannabis businesses, from canna seeds to CBD to local dispensaries, for more than five years. They have been thoroughly navigating the nuances of the industry while effectively optimizing their client’s online presence.

That is, the MjSeo team has everything in place to help your CBD business outperform your rivals. Partnering with them, you will surely receive some of the best-specialized services with top-tier results backed by deep industry experience.

SeoProfy

Location: Miami, FL, United States

Pricing: $50–$99 / hr

Fulltime Employees: 50–249

Active Clients: 50–100

SeoProfy is distinctive in their approach. Whatever project they take on, they accomplish it, keeping their client’s ROI as their #1 KPI.

This company has developed its own set of diverse tools to manage tasks and boost workflow. SeoProfy is assigning a dedicated team for each project, showcasing outstanding proactivity and paying attention to the nitty-gritty details. More so, the canna and CBD SEO agency mentioned first is a subsidiary of SeoProfy.

Coalition Technologies

Location: Culver City, CA, United States

Pricing: $50–$99 / hr

Fulltime Employees: 100–250

Active Clients: 50+

Coalition Technologies is synonymous with strategic excellence. Armed with a deep understanding of search engine optimization, online marketing, and paid advertising, they architect strong promotion campaigns. Their portfolio is bustling with successful case studies for different niches, including cannabis and CBD in particular.

Each project Coalition Technologies executes seamlessly melds data-driven insights and scientifically tested practices. All of that is implemented through advanced technologies and tools by SEO industry pros to secure maximum effectiveness.

Nisonco

Location: Sayreville, NJ, United States

Pricing: n/a

Fulltime Employees: 10–49

Active Clients: 50+

NisonCo is about a perfect mix of PR and SEO tactics. Their all-embracing strategies present a delicate dance between utilizing relevant keywords, creating strategic, authoritative content, and developing dependable public relations.

NisonCo’s approach is flexible, meaning it is attuned to both technological advancements and the evolving legal framework surrounding cannabis and CBD marketing. Although their services extend beyond the cannabis industry, they can undeniably be considered a top cannabis and CBD SEO agency.

Sherpa

Location: Portland, CT, United States

Pricing: $50–$99 / hr

Fulltime Employees: 10–49

Active Clients: 20+

Sherpa’s primary services revolve around dispensary SEO and e-commerce in the canna space. Their experience covers work on both local and national projects.

Here, SEO practitioners comprehend the complexities involved in optimizing content for a different product variety and have been doing it successfully for a number of years. The company has helped the offerings of many hemp producers and cannabis cultivators find their ideal audience and carve a niche in the competitive market.

The Sherpa team delivers excellent customer service by following their core principle: treating every client like a friend. This, in its own way, contributes to the elevated results of SEO for CBD websites and cannabis platforms.

What Is CBD SEO?

Having a great SEO company on your side is crucial. Yet, it’s just as important to get an idea of what exactly stands behind the concept of the type of promotion you’re aiming for.

CBD SEO can rightfully be regarded as a part of cannabis SEO practices. In simple terms, it stands for CBD search engine optimization. In fact, it is a component of search engine marketing (SEM) as a whole but specifically tailored for businesses operating in the CBD niche.

The essence of CBD SEO services lies in enhancing your website from different angles using various techniques. However, the entire process presents a more comprehensive job. It can be broken down into the following phases:

Exploring your niche specifics, target audience and market, competition, and website’s current state

Conducting in-depth keyword research and uncovering the search intent behind the targeted queries

Planning the strategy (setting goals, KPIs, and budget, and deciding on tools, tactics, and ways of implementing the project)

Creating and implementing what was planned

Tracking the performance to correct errors and maintain gains

Monitoring the results regularly, analyzing, and making improvements if needed

The main goal of all CBD SEO efforts is to start receiving valuable traffic by improving the position of your website on the SERPs (search engine results pages) of different search engines. It may be Bing, Yahoo, or others; still, Google remains the major.

Why Is SEO Important for CBD Businesses?

First and foremost, implementing SEO for CBD businesses is a direct way to appear in search results in front of potential buyers. At its core, this practice entails optimizing your brand’s online presence for particular keywords related to your CBD products or information associated with them. Hence, for instance, if you sell CBD oil, your web pages will be more likely to appear when people search for it.

Furthermore, SEO is almost the only way to promote CBD companies online. It’s all about cannabidiol’s legal status and the specifics of the advertising policies of different platforms. Indeed, the CBD market grows and expands rapidly, contributing to increasing competition within. However, despite that, marketing channels remain very limited:

PPC advertisements are almost forbidden (except for CBD products containing 0.3% THC or less)

Social media platforms have strict rules for running cannabidiol-related ads

For that reason, resorting to CBD and cannabis SEO companies comes up as an ideal solution to marketing your business successfully. Overall, you’ll gradually increase your brand awareness, get targeted organic traffic, boost sales, and build authority in the online space.

5 Key Pillars for CBD SEO Success

A result-oriented SEO strategy for a CBD website always consists of five key things. In synergy, they facilitate its ultimate effectiveness. Hence, the overall success of the optimization efforts can be determined by a strategic approach where the following five essential components of SEO are present:

Competitor analysis (researching and exploring the competition to surpass it and locate new opportunities for promotion)

Keyword research (identifying relevant words and phrases that the target and potential audience may use to search for what you offer)

Technical optimization (fine-tuning the technical side of the website to boost its performance and make it friendly for both search engines and users)

Content creation (developing and publishing superior content)

Link building (finding opportunities for building high-quality backlinks)

When these are meticulously addressed and properly deployed, they can unlock your brand’s real digital potential and help it set itself apart in the competitive CBD industry. So let’s go into details on each.

Competitor Analysis

Knowledge is power when it comes to SEO in any niche, and CBD is no exception. And competitor analysis is the way to gain it and further use it to your advantage.

This tactic is, first of all, focused on investigating what sets your direct rivals and industry leaders apart and understanding their strengths and weaknesses. It may involve the following:

Analyzing their website structure

Looking at keyword usage

Assessing backlink profiles

Evaluating general content strategy

Considering the overall online footprint

Knowing these allows for collecting helpful insights into what works well and what doesn’t at all regarding SEO for CBD specifically. It empowers you to refine your approach, identify gaps in the market (that are potential valuable opportunities for you), and develop a distinctive strategy tailored to the unique strengths of your CBD company. By reshaping and improving your SEO game this way, you’re sure to outsmart your competition.

Keyword Research

Keyword research is the practice that underpins powerful search engine optimization. It implies determining the words and phrases that potential customers use when searching for cannabidiol goods, products, or related information online. It can be done by utilizing tools like Ahrefs, SEMrush, or Google Keyword Planner. However, everything doesn’t just stop at identifying popular terms and relevant keywords.

It’s about discerning the user’s intent (the primary purpose behind their queries). That is, finding keywords with high intent (typically transactional or commercial ones) that resonate with your offerings. Or, conversely, targeting informational queries if you’re just starting to build your brand’s recognition. Ultimately, your content will be addressed to the right audience at precisely the right moment.

At the same time, it’s important to strike a balance when assessing the search volume. It’s best to pick long-tail KWs rather than high-volume ones. Also, the keyword difficulty parameter may be valuable: when it’s low for search terms with a high number of searches, this signals great opportunities.

Technical Optimization

Technical SEO sets the basis for all optimization efforts in order for them to have an impact. So, generally, a regular technical SEO audit is the starting point before other CBD SEO services can be put into action.

Technical optimization makes your CBD website easily crawlable and indexable by search engines. It includes working with aspects such as:

Load speed

Mobile-friendliness

URL structure

XML sitemaps

Structured data markup

A technically optimized platform enhances the user experience, reducing bounce rates and increasing dwell time. Furthermore, it signals to search engines that your site is high-quality, potentially improving your rankings. And in the context of cannabis SEO, where regulations can be complex, ensuring your website is technically sound is incredibly crucial.

Content Creation

Content forms the crucial link between your brand and your audience’s needs. This tool helps you engage with it and showcase your expertise and experience while simultaneously boosting your SERP position.

This kind of SEO service for CBD companies is invaluable. That’s because the industry is rife with misinformation, and those who provide relevant, professional, and easy-to-understand content undoubtedly stick out as trusted resources.

Apart from that, the content should be:

Unique and regularly refreshed

Well-structured (containing subheadings and lists; paragraphs are neither too long nor too short)

Enriched with keywords without stuffing

Dulited with relevant imagery

Proofread

Types of it (blog posts, guides, reviews, etc.) are best to select based on the results for particular search queries.

Link Building

Link building, the technique that involves obtaining backlinks from other resources to your site, is probably the factor influencing your SEO rankings the most. In other words, it’s the bedrock of your strategy’s triumph.

The point is that when the platform of your CBD company gets links pointing to it from other sources, they serve as votes of confidence for search engine bots. The more backlinks you gain, the more credible you become in their eyes. And there’s a higher chance they will push your site up in the SERPs.

However, not all links are created equal, so the deal isn’t just to collect as many random backlinks as possible. The main principle of link building is that quality should always beat quantity. Therefore, a large number of high-quality backlinks is what makes a strong link profile.

What backlinks for CBD websites can be regarded as quality? In this landscape, securing inbound links from industry-specific platforms and respected health sites adds the most SEO value. Also, top-quality, well-researched content can be considered highly worth linking to and help naturally earn backlinks. Other strategies include establishing digital connections via influencer outreach and PR to amplify your brand’s reach and reputation.

Local SEO for CBD Stores

Local SEO is essential if you’re running a physical CBD store or dispensary or simply targeting a specific geographic area. Moreover, this tactic is perfectly suited for small and medium businesses; for them, precisely local strategies have the most impact.

This canna and CBD SEO service aims to boost your position in local searches. Several practices can help achieve this:

Creating and maintaining GBP (Google Business Profile)

Becoming listed on popular local directories (and ensuring that your information is accurate and consistent on all of them)

Producing localized content

Optimizing your resource for local keywords

In fact, strengthening your local presence is a much easier job compared to competing within the national search engine results pages. So, with local SEO as a part of your strategy, you’ll achieve better rankings easier. On top of that, you’ll attract local buyers and drive foot traffic, forming a loyal customer base.

How to Drive SEO for CBD Companies

Doing SEO for CBD companies has its own intricacies. Elevating your company’s online presence may require several strategic maneuvers that resonate both with search engine algorithms and users. Here are some cannabis SEO tips and tricks that can turn into those beneficial maneuvers.

Lift Load Speed: Swift load times deliver boosted rankings. Moreover, a snappy platform is much more enjoyable for visitors, which leads to an enhanced user experience. So, compress image sizes, minimize HTTP requests, use CDN (Content Delivery Network) to cache content, and minify the code.

Use Non-Competitive KWs: Long-tail keywords are generally less competitive and can capture specific user intent. With these, you can target topics highly relevant to your current target audience. More so, you can attract visitors who’re more likely to convert.

Perform Internal Linking: Form a web of internal links connecting relevant pages on your site. Such a hierarchy will aid user navigation and showcase your most important pages to crawlers. To make the most of this, refrain from using the same anchor text for several links, employ keyword-rich anchor text, and place links in the upper part of the page.

Craft Compelling Meta Tags: Meta tags are your website’s first impression in search results, which can improve your CTR (click-through rate). Compose unique, compelling meta titles and meta descriptions for each page, incorporating relevant keywords and captivating users to click.

Make E-E-A-T-Ready Content: E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) is Google’s gold standard. These factors determine the overall quality of a page. Create content that reflects your expertise in the CBD field, establish authority with references and citations, and instill trust through transparency.

Implementing these tactics will bolster your strategy and help you manage optimization processes better.

How to Choose the Right CBD SEO Partner

A good SEO agency for the CBD industry isn’t just a service provider. It’s your strategic partner who’ll accompany you on your entire path to online success.

Nevertheless, with a plethora of options available, making an informed choice may be challenging. That’s why below, we have come up with a concise roadmap to ease your selection process:

1. Evaluate Knowledge and Experience: Pick a CBD SEO expert with a proven track record in your industry. Their experience should encompass CBD-specific challenges and compliance nuances. They should be well-versed in the terminology, consumer behavior, and market trends in the cannabidiol space.

2. Check the Results: A company that can demonstrate measurable success is a solid partner. Find or ask for case studies, references, or client testimonials. These serve as proof of their competence, showcasing their ability to drive tangible results for your CBD business.

3. Prefer Tailored Solutions: Every cannabidiol brand is unique, and your SEO vendor should recognize this. Look for the one that develops customized strategies aligned with your brand’s goals and audience.

4. Seek Transparent Communication: Clear communication is the bedrock of any successful partnership. Ensure the chosen company maintains open lines of getting in touch and provides you with regular updates on your CBD website optimization progress. These reports should outline the performance metrics, such as organic traffic, keyword rankings, and conversion rates.

5. Look for White-Hat Practices: Ethical SEO practices are crucial to helping you achieve long-term success while keeping Google happy. Unethical practices may deliver temptingly quick results, but it is better to steer clear of firms that employ any shady tactics. Those can lead to penalties from search engines in the long run and potentially harm your brand’s reputation.

Ultimately, weighing these factors should give you a good indicator of which CBD SEO company is best equipped to help your business reach its desired objectives.

How Much Do SEO Services for CBD Businesses Cost?

There is no versatile and exhaustive answer to how much investment will be required for effective CBD SEO services. That’s because there is no one-size-fits-all approach to website optimization. The cost can vary significantly based on a multitude of factors. These might include:

The scope of services

The competitiveness of the niche

The specific goals of the SEO campaign

Fortunately, one factor can guide you on the approximate range of investment per month. And it is the size of your CBD business. Here is the pricing according to that:

Small brands: $500–$3,000

Middle and established businesses: $3,000–$15,000

Companies and firms with high traffic: $15,000–$30,000

Multinational businesses and big enterprises: $30,000–$1 million or more

In any case, it is advisable to consult with your chosen CBD SEO provider, discuss your business objectives, and request tailored quotes. That way, you can make an informed decision about the optimal investment and develop the correct budget for SEO promotion. In its turn, it will ensure that everything planned will be implemented.

Conclusion

Whether you are a start-up looking to make your mark or an established brand seeking to maintain your industry lead, the role of search engine optimization strategy in your marketing plan remains crucial. And what is more important is that it has the right creator and executor.

Now you are familiar with the leading providers of SEO services for CBD businesses. Partnering with one of them will help you reach the top of the SERPs, hold your position, and leave you to rest assured that your brand truly stands out from the crowd. The last decisive step is to begin cooperation and then watch your company thrive online!

