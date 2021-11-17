The Best 9 Educational Apps for Kids

Educational apps for kids have given a new trend in learning. It is an effective tool to support the education system and incorporates the methods of modern learning.

There are many apps for kids for fun and education that help them learn and utilize their screen time. You must be careful and download apps from respectful sites. It is safer to use a VPN for Mac while your kids use your device to protect your information and network connections. It will make it much harder for hackers to access and steal any private information.

Keeping all these things in mind, we have put together some of the best educational apps for kids:

1. Funbrain Jr.

This app is a collection of vibrant games for preschoolers and kindergartners that helps them jump-start their journey of learning. They help children in practising skills in early maths, literacy, and power solving. Five separate fun and engaging games are present in the Funbrain Jr. game that introduces little learners to several necessary skills while they play.

2. Scratch Jr.

Scratch Jr. app is a visual programming language that teaches basic coding to children aged 5-7. With this app, your child will be able to make the app’s characters jump, move, dance, and sing with the help of different coding blocks. They will also learn problem-solving, design, and how to create their own story.

3. Fact Monster

This website helps your kids with homework, searching for facts, and doing quizzes or crosswords. They also have several math games with topics like fractions and geometry. Fact Monster also covers a variety of other subjects from history to science and has free math flashcards and sudoku games for kids.

4. NASA Visualization Explorer

NASA Visualization Explorer app is the coolest way for kids to explore the latest news about the sun, universe, and the earth. It features stunning videos and animations that make the challenging concept easier to understand. This app is best for ages seven and up.

5. Endless Numbers

Endless Numbers is an early-level education app, ideal for children from ages 3 to 6 years. It helps in familiarizing children with numbers and visualizing them. The app provides five numbers free, and you can buy extra number packs for up to 100.

6. Audible

The Audible app reads the books to your kids. It offers some exclusive books like Scarlett Johansson performing Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Laura Dern’s little women. They also sell downloadable audio content like periodical and radio programs, making the app ideal for all age groups.

7. Poptropica

Poptropica is an action, casual, and adventure game that allows kids to customize characters, complete quests, and play with their friends. This virtual world allows kids to play games, travel, compete in head-to-head competition, and communicate safely. It is ideal for children aged 6 to 15.

8. Fish School

This early learning app reinforces knowledge of letters, colours, shapes, and numbers through colourful and fun play. The lessons are pretty basic, and even the kindergartner might be too old for this app. Fish school app is best for ages two and up.

9. Science360

Sponsored by the National Science Foundation, this app provides the latest science videos from National Science Foundation, science and engineering centers, scientists, scientists, and more. The videos, graphics, and pictures are of very high quality, and the information is well-organized, easy to use. Science360 is best for children aged 12+.

There are countless apps for kids, but while they offer so many excellent features, weeding out the good from the bad can be difficult. We chose the best apps that will help in kick-starting your child’s mind. Some of them are free, while you might have to pay for others.

Besides, your kid should always have a limited screen time of up to 2 hours and start using the devices only after two years of age. As the world is moving towards remote learning and digital education, many new apps are expected to develop more exciting apps to engage the kids.