The 5 Best Personal Statement Writing Services: Reviewed & Ranked

A personal statement is an opportunity to present yourself in your best light in order to get accepted into the school of your choice. Use this guide to get a head start on writing a top-notch personal statement by considering these 5 writing services for assistance.

When applying to college, the personal statement is one of the most important components.

This essay can help you stand out from your peers and show admissions officers who you are as a person and why they should snap you up. Personal statements are typically between 500-1000 words long, so it’s important that they be well written and provide insight into what makes an applicant unique.

If you are struggling with writing this essay by yourself, don’t worry. The internet can help!

Personal statement writing services have popped up all over the web to provide people with professional writers to help with their application essays.

But how can you choose the best service?

We’ve reviewed five of the leading personal statement writing services to help you find one that provides what you need.

1. 99Papers – Straight A’s (Price and Quality)

Full Disclosure: A lot of writing services out there claim to be the best, but only a few of them have earned their titles. 99Papers leads the pack with an impressive rating from independent review platforms.

If you’re looking for a high quality personal statement in the US and don’t want to break the bank, this is your best bet.

What makes the service so reputable? They have a team of professional UK and US native writers that are veterans in their fields. Meaning if you need higher caliber personal statements requiring beyond the surface level knowledge, this is the team to go with.

What’s more? You’d think attention to details and speed would fall second to quality, but 99Papers delivers on both fronts: the writers produce high-quality content and turn it around lightning fast.

They have an expansive proficiency in various writing formats including APA, MLA, Harvard and Chicago.

To ensure that you not only get a great personal statement but also one that adheres to your college’s standards, an experienced team of keen eyed editors will proofread your paper to guarantee a 100% original (and grammatically correct!) with zero plagiarism detected. And if by a rare chance you’re not fully satisfied with your paper, they offer a money back guarantee.

Surprisingly, for all these premium services and perks including FREE Inquiry; Title page; Bibliography page; Plagiarism check; Proofreading; Outline; Unlimited revisions, the prices are actually pretty competitive.

Highlights:

Fast turnaround time

The best personal statement writing service for high caliber essays in the USA

Quality and attention to detail that you can count on every single time.

Free revisions

College essay writing service with a money back guarantee.

Excellent customer support team on standby 24/24 and ready to answer any questions you might have.

Just one thing wrong with your statement and you are rejected. Don’t leave yourself open to rejection by just winging it. So, whether you need a personal statement for college or graduate school (or for a scholarship) and want to be safe in the knowledge that you won’t be disappointed, 99Papers is the service you need to go with, without a doubt.

2. PaperHelp – A great Option

While 99Paper is arguably the best personal statement writing service in the US, it’s not the only one worth your time. PaperHelp is a great alternative to consider if you’re looking for quality.

For students who are stuck on their personal statement writing including thesis, dissertation, term paper or other assignment help, PaperHelp writers do just fine. In general, the writers are engaged in all subjects, so if you have a deadline ahead of your peers because of an extended vacation or something else that prevents you from completing your work on time, you can count on them.

When it comes to pricing options, PaperHelp is also no stranger to competition. If you want a standard level of quality, the prices are quite reasonable. However, if you’re looking for more complex tasks or projects with several components or sources, you should keep in mind that the prices will be slightly higher than average.

PaperHelp is not a Scam; they have managed to establish themselves as one of the best personal statement writing services. Their writers are very good at what they do and the support team is also great to work with, which makes it easier for students to get their personal statement done without any hassle.

3. EssayPro – Cheapest prices

If you are short on budget and looking for the cheapest personal statement writing service, look no further than EssayPro.

The team of expert writers will help you with your papers, ensuring that they are plagiarism-free and meet all requirements. Unlike the previous two companies on our list, quality is sacrificed for low prices.

Remember: You get what you pay for!

Again, just like the other personal statement writing services, EssayPro provides refunds and revisions if you are not satisfied with the results.

Given that this is the cheapest service on our list, EssayPro is a great choice for students who can’t afford to spend much money on their personal statement and need a quality paper that’s good enough.

4. EssayBox – Highest Quality

EssayBox is another example of an online writing company where you can get your coursework including a personal statement written by a professional.

This service is the upgraded version of EssayPro and provides more benefits to its customers for higher rates. At EssayBox, writers are carefully selected and only the best of them work on orders.

EssayBox guarantees that your personal statement will be completed no later than the deadline set by you and that it will be done to perfection.

This service offers unlimited revisions, so if you are not satisfied, the expert writer will revise your order until it meets all requirements.

A huge drawback for EssayBox is the high cost which to be fair is commensurate with the quality of service you receive. This is a great place to order your personal statement from if you want the best results and are ready to pay the price.

The last, but not the least service on our list of where you can buy writing services online for your personal statement as with other tasks is called “1Essay”.

Just like the previous two services, Essays provides professional writing assistance to students who need help with tasks such as writing a personal statement, case study or term paper.

The company promises that your order will be completed by the deadline you set and that it will be plagiarism-free.

While this might not be our first option if we were to order a personal statement online, it is still worth considering.

Legitimacy of Personal Statement Writing Services

“Where can I find legit personal statement writing services?” asks almost every student at some point.

The reason behind these questions is quite simple – it’s because the unfortunate reality is that many scam sites exist online, promising to write you a winning application but end up failing you in the process.

Although it’s not a secret, we’re going to spill the beans and let you in on a little secret. Personal statement writing services are here to stay…for the time being at least.

So, what does this mean for you?

Here are things to keep in mind when choosing a personal statement writing service:

Legit Personal Statement Writing Services are well-known for their guarantees.

They offer good customer support and also have a return policy.

They offer plagiarism checking services so that you can be rest assured they will use original material for your application.

The prices are reasonable and they have a wide variety of services to choose from.

When trying to figure out where to buy a personal statement online, always remember that you get what you pay for. While it is tempting to go with the cheapest service available, it is better to avoid them at all costs – this is often a sign of an illegitimate company.

On the other hand, you also want to steer clear of overly expensive services because these companies are often trying to make money off of unsuspecting college students.

In addition, you can also do your research on the company’s website. If you are unable to find any contact information or if they do not have a privacy policy, this is another red flag.

By following these simple steps, you can ensure the nightmarish stories of students falling victim to scam personal statement or resume writing services never happen to you.

Personal Statement Writing Tips and Guides

To begin, it’s important to understand what a personal statement is and why you need one. A Personal Statement should be brief (no more than four paragraphs) and should only include the most important information. It’s also essential to remember that your personal statement is not a resume, so it’s not necessary to list every job you’ve ever had.

Like every other academic essay, it should have a logical structure, with an introduction, body paragraphs, and a conclusion, in which you should sum up your statement.

Your personal statement would largely depend on the career field/school you want to go into, so we can’t give you a definitive formula for essay writing. However, there are general guidelines that will definitely help you.

Research the school you’re applying to – admission committees are very impressed by applicants who take the time to learn about their school, so make sure you do some research before writing your essay.

Focus on skills and personality traits such as honesty, altruism, leadership skills and so on. These are valued in any career field.

If you’re applying to law school or other profession that requires you to use technical terms, be sure not to use them as a form of posturing or in place of real explanation.

The best personal statements are those that include stories about learning experiences, hardships overcome and how you have grown as a person through them.

Only write about legal issues/legal system; medical or other professional topics when you’re grounded in experience. You don’t want to come off as uninformed or presumptions to a veteran in the field.

Volunteer work and community service are very likable and desirable traits in a personal statement. So, if you have any, be sure to include them.

Steer clear of religious and political topics (some exception is when the school has some religious affiliations or if you’re politically exposed). When you do, do not polarize any audience.

Most personal statements are organized chronologically, so you should write about your experiences in the order they happened.

Be concise in your writing. Avoid clichés, superfluous language, and long-windedness.

Make sure you proofread your statement for errors and have it checked by a friend or family member to make any final corrections.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help – there are many experts on the subject who can help you generate ideas and write your statement.

Pros and Cons of buying Personal Statement

Torn between whether you should buy a personal statement online or write it yourself? Well, the fact of the matter is that there are both pros and cons of buying a personal statement online.

You might be wondering what they are?

Pros of buying Personal Statement online

Quality Writing – The biggest pro is the fact that you are getting a professionally written personal statement which guarantees to be error-free and in the best format.

Top-Quality Editing & Formatting – Access to professional proofreaders, editors and text editing tools, is another big pro. You have an opportunity to get a perfectly formatted personal statement which meets all the requirements for formatting and style. These people are in the business, so they invest in the best tools and techniques which might be out of reach or uneconomical for an individual student.

High Success Rate – A professional writing service with writers who have had years of experience and top success rates guarantees to get you the best possible outcome.

Time Saving- The biggest benefit of having to buy a personal statement online is the fact that it will save you time and allow you to focus on other aspects of your application.

Convenience – It is very convenient and efficient to buy a personal statement online. You can access your professional writer 24/24, seven days a week.

Cons of buying Personal Statement online

Price – Buying a personal statement can be expensive and you might end up having to pay through the nose for it.

Generic – One of the biggest con of buying a personal statement is that you might end up with generic content which lacks personality. This is especially so if the online writing service which does not have specialist writers or failed to properly collect information about you which would allow them to write the personal statement in a more personalized way.

In conclusion, there are both pros and cons of buying a personal statement online but the most important thing is that you choose a service which is reputable and can stand behind their work with guarantees.

There is so much at stake when applying to school. If you are looking for ways to increase your chances of success, then custom research paper writing services might be the answer. Personal statement writers are here to help you achieve the best possible outcome. We hope this article has helped guide you in the right direction. Good luck with your application!