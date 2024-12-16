As AI technology continues to permeate every industry, the advertising landscape has undergone dramatic changes. AI ads generator have become a major trend. So, what are AI ads? What are their advantages? And how can you use these tools? By the end of this article, you’ll have the answers.

The creation of advertising videos has traditionally involved several essential steps: topic selection, review, budget confirmation, scriptwriting, hiring models and production teams, filming and editing, final approval, and publishing. From the world’s first advertising video to 2023, this process has remained unchanged.

However, the advent of AI technology has completely revolutionized this previously cumbersome and lengthy workflow. Text-based AI tools, spearheaded by ChatGPT, were the first to challenge the traditional scriptwriting process. Since then, creating a basic script is no longer a daunting obstacle.

But the transformation doesn’t stop there. The emergence of AI-generated images and even videos has filled the gaps left by the lack of production materials, further accelerating this revolution. Readers who have witnessed this year’s explosion of AI-driven products are surely no strangers to this phenomenon.

So, what are AI ads? As the name implies, they are advertisements produced using AI tools. By leveraging AI, many steps in the traditional advertising video production process can be streamlined or skipped altogether. This might involve using AI to generate scripts or assist with shooting and editing.

The advantages of AI ads are clear. Tasks that previously required significant human effort are now much simpler with AI assistance. Economically, the use of digital avatars can reduce costs associated with hiring models. In terms of time, rapidly evolving AI technologies have made it possible to compress production timelines from over a week to just a few minutes.

So, if you want to keep up with current trends and produce advertising videos in the most cost-effective and efficient way, you need AI Ads Generator Tools.

5 Best AI Ads Generator Tools in 2025

Above are the five best tools I’ve carefully selected, offering both usability and cost-effectiveness. Whether you have experience or not, you can quickly get started. Now, let’s take a closer look!

Topview AI

Featrues:

AI-enhanced video creation

Customizable high-quality templates

Advanced editing tools

AI-driven content optimization

Automated subtitle generation

Intelligent scene transitions

Topview AI holds this position undoubtedly due to its exceptional ad generation experience. It’s no exaggeration to say it’s the best AI Ads Generator Tool of 2025.

As mentioned earlier, the significance of AI Ads lies in reducing traditional production processes, and Topview takes this simplification to another level. While using Topview, I was thrilled to discover that the entire tool is designed with user-centric logic, making it incredibly convenient for everyone.

From submitting materials to selecting templates and generating results, you might not need to click more than five times. The learning curve is virtually nonexistent. What surprised me the most is its ability to import assets from a URL with a single click—how convenient is that?

In terms of output quality, Topview excels. According to their website, their AI has been trained on 10,000 hours of video content, ensuring scripts and material interpretation are spot-on. My experience confirmed this.

Topview consistently surprises me with its attention to detail. For example, in product demo videos, they recommend using an avatar for a more realistic touch. Unlike traditional complex timeline editing, their video editor uses a simple, PowerPoint-style approach. You only need to handle keyframes, while their AI automatically manages elements like stickers and transitions.

Moreover, their customer service is top-notch. Issues I reported via their official Intercom were resolved in minutes, making them perfect for long-term collaboration.

Price: Free or from $19 per month

Best for: Businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large corporations

Kling AI

Featrues:

Exceptional video generation capabilities

Stable and reliable API

Industry-leading end-to-end support services

As a rising star in the first half of 2024, Kling has firmly established itself in the AI tools sector with its continuously evolving text-to-image and text-to-video capabilities.

In the realm of AI ads, Kling AI excels at efficiently generating a diverse range of AI characters, making ad videos truly captivating.

Price: From $10 per month

Best for: Businesses in need of high-quality video effects and AI-generated images

Sora

Featrues:

Exceptionally smooth video expression

High consistency in character representation

Precise detail reproduction in videos

Since its announcement, Sora has been the most popular and widely used video generator, causing a nationwide sensation upon its recent release.

Using Sora to create ads is an excellent idea. Thanks to its perfect video fluidity, it’s nearly impossible to tell that the video is AI-generated.

Price: From $200 per month

Best for: Large enterprises with substantial budgets

Capcut

Featrues:

Powerful video editing capabilities

A wide variety of AI-generated assets

Diverse video components

Capcut, a well-established video editing tool, has gained the ability to create its own assets with the addition of AI enhancements.

It’s an ideal choice for creating ad videos, as its comprehensive features ensure you can fully control your video production and effectively convey your promotional message to the audience.

Price: Free or from $45 per month

Best for: Small to medium-sized businesses with professional editing skills

Narrato

Featrues:

“AI Content Genie” for automated content creation

AI-powered content brief generator

Custom AI images and graphic

Narrato offers a comprehensive suite of AI content creation tools, with a primary focus on AI-enhanced blog posts, social media content, content planning, SEO-optimized content briefs, and project management.

While it includes AI ad creative, its standout features are custom content templates and the “AI Content Genie,”

Price: From $44 per month

Best for: Small business owners and entrepreneurs

Conclusion

It’s clear that AI content is increasingly becoming a part of our lives. If we don’t embrace this technology, we’ll inevitably fall behind. This is especially true for AI-driven advertising, where timeliness is crucial. Overlooking AI might result in failure and becoming outdated.

If you’re in need of these tools, give those AI ads generator tools a try! Whether it’s Topview or Sora, there’s bound to be one that fits your needs. And if not? Well, at least you’ll gain some experience, right?

