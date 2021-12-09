Swiss29 Review – Forex Broker Reviews and Ratings

Swiss29 is an online offshore trading platform engaged in trading assets like crypto, Forex, and commodities. It functions as an exchange, trade, and serves as a wallet. To discover all there is about this investment platform, we urge you to check out this detailed Swiss29 review.

Main Features

Swiss29 offers a variety of features that will prove beneficial to every type of trader, no matter your experience level.

Swiss29 Forex Education Centre

Swiss29 offers a forex education center separated into three groups: the Education center Beginner, Education Center Intermediate and Education center Advanced.

The Education Center Beginner targets users who are new to forex trading and covers:

Basic Forex Education Understanding Candlesticks Forex Indicators Cryptocurrencies

The Education Center Intermediate covers:

Fibonacci Chart formation patterns Timing in Forex MT4

The Education Center Advanced covers:

MT5 Introduction to the Stock Market Advanced Stock Market Trading -Level 1 Advanced Stock Market Trading- Level 2 Top Trader

Swiss29 Accounts

Swiss29 offers five different account types based on the amount of money you invest in trades.

Basic Account – for deposits of €250 and less Silver Account – for deposit up to €10,000 Gold Account – for deposits up to €50,000 Platinum Account – for deposits up to €150,000 VIP Account – This is by invitation only

As you upgrade your account, the site will reward you with more benefits. For instance, while a Silver account has one monthly withdrawal at zero costs, the VIP account has zero withdrawal charges.

Swiss29 Trading Platform

Similar to many other online trading platforms, swiss29 offers trades on many different assets and market instruments. Let’s take a closer look at what is available:

Stock

Forex

Commodity

Index

Swiss29 Safety and Security

Swiss29 utilizes high-level SSL encryption technology. You can be sure that your personal and financial information and any payment transactions on the swiss29 trading platform are secure and protected through this technology. The site encrypts and safeguards your data against potentially harmful third parties, meaning you can invest with confidence.

Swiss29 Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Making deposits at Swiss29 is easy. The site offers the most popular payment methods to fund your online trading account and cash out any profit. You can deposit and withdraw funds via the following means:

Credit Card

Bank/ Wire transfer

However, when making a withdrawal at swiss29, the minimum amount you can cash out from the platform is €100.

Swiss29 Fees

Depending on the account you hold with swiss29 , you may receive zero withdrawal fees. Let’s take a closer look at the fees that come with each account:

Basic Account: Zero withdrawal fees

Silver Account: 1 Monthly withdrawal at zero cost

Gold Account: 1 Weekly withdrawal at no charge

Platinum Account: 1 Weekly withdrawal at no charge

VIP Account: Zero withdrawal charges

How to Open an Account with swiss29

To open an account on the swiss29 site, follow these simple steps:

Log onto swiss29.com Click Register Enter in your details, including name, email, phone number, etc. Accept the terms and conditions Click “to open an account.”

Swiss29 Our Verdict

Overall, swiss29 operates just like any other standard online trading platform. However, the insightful Forex Education Centre can help provide tips, tricks, and advice to traders of all experience levels. With secure SSL encryption technology and a great range of assets and instruments, start trading with swiss29 today to gain profits and trade your way to financial success.

Swiss29 Advantages and Disadvantages

Advantages:

Education Resources

Easy deposit methods

Responsive customer service

Disadvantages:

No visible licencing

Swiss29 FAQs

How can I contact swiss29 customer support?

You can reach swiss29 via website live chat, by email ([email protected]) and by phone:

Is swiss29 safe?

Swiss29 site employs high-level SSL-encryption technology, meaning your payment transactions and personal data are protected and secure.