Swiss29 Review – Forex Broker Reviews and Ratings

Swiss29 is an online offshore trading platform engaged in trading assets like crypto, Forex, and commodities. It functions as an exchange, trade, and serves as a wallet. To discover all there is about this investment platform, we urge you to check out this detailed Swiss29 review.
Main Features
Swiss29 offers a variety of features that will prove beneficial to every type of trader, no matter your experience level.
Swiss29 Forex Education Centre
Swiss29 offers a forex education center separated into three groups: the Education center Beginner, Education Center Intermediate and Education center Advanced.
The Education Center Beginner targets users who are new to forex trading and covers:
- Basic Forex Education
- Understanding Candlesticks
- Forex Indicators
- Cryptocurrencies
The Education Center Intermediate covers:
- Fibonacci
- Chart formation patterns
- Timing in Forex
- MT4
The Education Center Advanced covers:
- MT5
- Introduction to the Stock Market
- Advanced Stock Market Trading -Level 1
- Advanced Stock Market Trading- Level 2
- Top Trader
Swiss29 Accounts
Swiss29 offers five different account types based on the amount of money you invest in trades.
- Basic Account – for deposits of €250 and less
- Silver Account – for deposit up to €10,000
- Gold Account – for deposits up to €50,000
- Platinum Account – for deposits up to €150,000
- VIP Account – This is by invitation only
As you upgrade your account, the site will reward you with more benefits. For instance, while a Silver account has one monthly withdrawal at zero costs, the VIP account has zero withdrawal charges.
Swiss29 Trading Platform
Similar to many other online trading platforms, swiss29 offers trades on many different assets and market instruments. Let’s take a closer look at what is available:
- Stock
- Forex
- Commodity
- Index
Swiss29 Safety and Security
Swiss29 utilizes high-level SSL encryption technology. You can be sure that your personal and financial information and any payment transactions on the swiss29 trading platform are secure and protected through this technology. The site encrypts and safeguards your data against potentially harmful third parties, meaning you can invest with confidence.
Swiss29 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
Making deposits at Swiss29 is easy. The site offers the most popular payment methods to fund your online trading account and cash out any profit. You can deposit and withdraw funds via the following means:
- Credit Card
- Bank/ Wire transfer
However, when making a withdrawal at swiss29, the minimum amount you can cash out from the platform is €100.
Swiss29 Fees
Depending on the account you hold with swiss29 , you may receive zero withdrawal fees. Let’s take a closer look at the fees that come with each account:
- Basic Account: Zero withdrawal fees
- Silver Account: 1 Monthly withdrawal at zero cost
- Gold Account: 1 Weekly withdrawal at no charge
- Platinum Account: 1 Weekly withdrawal at no charge
- VIP Account: Zero withdrawal charges
How to Open an Account with swiss29
To open an account on the swiss29 site, follow these simple steps:
- Log onto swiss29.com
- Click Register
- Enter in your details, including name, email, phone number, etc.
- Accept the terms and conditions
- Click “to open an account.”
Swiss29 Our Verdict
Overall, swiss29 operates just like any other standard online trading platform. However, the insightful Forex Education Centre can help provide tips, tricks, and advice to traders of all experience levels. With secure SSL encryption technology and a great range of assets and instruments, start trading with swiss29 today to gain profits and trade your way to financial success.
Swiss29 Advantages and Disadvantages
Advantages:
- Education Resources
- Easy deposit methods
- Responsive customer service
Disadvantages:
- No visible licencing
Swiss29 FAQs
How can I contact swiss29 customer support?
You can reach swiss29 via website live chat, by email ([email protected]) and by phone:
Is swiss29 safe?
Swiss29 site employs high-level SSL-encryption technology, meaning your payment transactions and personal data are protected and secure.