Get ready for an unforgettable live music experience as you book your Swedish House Mafia concert tickets. The Stockholm-based supergroup Swedish House Mafia is a favorite among EDM fans worldwide and for a solid reason. Comprising Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, the group formed in 2008 and has since sold-out concerts everywhere they performed. Start looking for your tickets to the upcoming shows if you’re in to see their live performances.

Before forming the supergroup, Angello, Axwell, and Ingrosso had solo careers as DJs until they started playing shows together during the mid-2000s. Their first single, “One,” released in 2010 under Swedish House Mafia, brought the group international success, reaching the UK Singles Chart at No.7. Later, the trio collaborated with Tinie Tempah on “Miami 2 Ibiza,” which peaked the UK Chart at No.4.

How To Buy Swedish House Mafia Concert Tickets

Swedish House Mafia has two albums, nine music videos, two compilation albums, two extended plays, and ten singles. The group has toured thrice- Take On Tour (2009-10), One Last Tour (2012-13), and Save the World Reunion Tour (2019), and is currently on their fourth tour- Paradise Again World Tour. Fans know them to be one of the best live acts in the progressive house music scene. Therefore, selling out Swedish House Mafia concert tickets is always easy wherever they perform.

The group has received several awards and nominations. Some of the songs they are best known for include “Save the World” and “Don’t You Worry Child,” while albums like Until Now and Until One are their top hits. They have won ten International Dance Music Awards, two MTVs European Music Awards, and two Grammy Award nominations, among other accolades.

If you’re wondering what type of tickets you buy, you’d be thrilled to know that there are varieties you can choose from. Depending on your budget and what the venues offer, you can opt for cheap tickets or exclusive ones like front row tickets, box seats, suites, and VIP tickets. Make sure you compare the prices between websites if you plan to purchase from the secondary marketplace.

Since its inception, the Swedish House Mafia has steadily garnered a massive fanbase. The group has no difficulty selling out shows after shows on every tour, and we expect the same this time. So if you’re a fan of their music and live performances, you should get your Swedish House Mafia concert tickets soon before they sell out. You can look for presales to secure one before the general sale or stay alert when the general sale goes live to book the best seats.

Some fans prefer waiting for the shows to come near to book their tickets as ticket resellers drop the prices just before the shows. It can be an excellent opportunity for fans to purchase tickets at steal deals during such times, but we wouldn’t recommend it unless you’re willing to risk the chance of seeing your favorite artists perform. Sometimes the shows sell out, and other times, the ticket prices may not go down as expected.

Where is the Swedish House Mafia performing?

Fans can now purchase Swedish House Mafia concert tickets online from various reliable ticketing platforms. The supergroup will soon perform in venues across the US, including Empire Polo Field- Indio, CA; FTX Arena- Miami, FL; MetLife Stadium- East Rutherford, NJ, AO Arena- Manchester, MA, and Climate Pledge Arena- Seattle, WA. They will also visit venues in Canada, like the Scotiabank Arena- Toronto, ON.

Before purchasing your tickets, you can take a look at the schedule to find out about all shows happening near you. It might also make it more convenient for you to select the tickets you want to buy as you can filter the options according to the city.

How Much Are Swedish House Mafia Tickets?

There are various factors that influence the prices of Swedish House Mafia concert tickets. Watching a live show from the front row will cost higher than a spot in the balcony or upper seats. The ticket prices also vary according to the venue, date, seat location, package, and other factors. Typically, you can score a GA seat for an average price of $230. And while the cheapest tickets can cost around $35, the priciest ones can go as high as $15,000. So, there are many ticket options to select from, depending on your budget and comfort. You can browse them online on the group’s official website or resort to ticketing websites to find the best prices for the tickets you wish to purchase.