After Snapchat launched its My AI chatbot feature last week, parents like Lyndsi Lee from East Prairie, Missouri, expressed concerns about the tool’s impact on young users. “It’s a temporary solution until I know more about it,” Lee said, worried about how the chatbot blurs the line between human and machine for her 13-year-old daughter.

Powered by ChatGPT, My AI offers personalized conversations, recommendations, and answers, and users can customize the chatbot’s name and avatar. However, some parents and users have raised privacy concerns, uncomfortable exchanges, and the inability to remove the feature without paying for Snapchat+. While some find value in the tool, using it for homework help or advice, others are worried about its effects on mental health and privacy.

Mental health experts caution that teens may seek validation from the chatbot, reinforcing unhealthy beliefs. Parents are urged to educate their children about the risks of engaging with AI. As AI tools proliferate, regulating their use in social media platforms is becoming increasingly urgent.

