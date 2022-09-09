SMMRush.net Review and Alternatives 

SMMRush.net is a social media marketing panel that has been functional on the web for some time now. They claim to have great experience in the field of digital marketing and have grown into one of the most talked names online. However, off late that has been a great increase in the number of complaints and doubts about the site’s authenticity.

If you are looking to buy social media services like views, shares, followers, likes, etc from them, then this article is for you. This SMMRush review will let you know about the features, pros, and cons of using this SMM Panel. Not only this, we have also mentioned a number of SMMRush alternatives that can be Used to improve your social media presence. These alternatives have known to perform much better than SMMRush, and have been received very positively by the online community.

SMMRush Review

Services

SMMRush claims to provide a lot of services in the field of social media. The SMMRush panel for YouTube also works for other digital platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc. However, we wanted to see if the services that they provide are really authentic or not. We ordered different social media metrics in bulk to check their authenticity and whether they were sourced from organic accounts. Here’s what we found-

Followers

We ordered followers for two social media sites, that is followers for Instagram, and subscribers for YouTube. The prices were low, while they promised that the followers would come from extreme high-quality accounts in a time frame of not more than two days. SMMRush kept its promise as far as time is concerned, and we started seeing results within 24 hours itself.

However, we wanted to see if these followers come from real and active accounts of Instagram and YouTube. On tracing the accounts back to their origin, we found that most of the accounts that had followed us were spam accounts that were not active and word possibly being run in an automated fashion.

The accounts on Instagram had a large count under following, while the followers were minimal and did not look authentic. these were low quality accounts that did not give us any form of engagement, had little history of interaction with other accounts, and their few posts looked artificial and machine generated. The case was even worse for YouTube.

The accounts that we traced I’ve been inactive for a very long period of time. Moreover, these had very low ranking in the YouTube algorithm and did not add any value to our YouTube profile. If anything, they reduced our credibility and increased our chances of getting banned from YouTube.

Engagement

Along with followers for YouTube and Instagram, we also bought engagement for TikTok and Twitter. As far as TikTok is concerned, we received a number of views on our videos from accounts that had no history of being actively involved on TikTok.

In order to further check the authenticity, we also bought views for another TikTok account that we run on a regular basis to run online tests. The people who provided views on our second account what a shame who had provided views on the first account. It became clear to us, that SMMRush was providing engagement from automated accounts that would bulk follow all of the clients that SMMRush had.

We also bought likes and the same result ensued. The likes and comments that we received word sourced from accounts that appeared automated and were probably bought accounts. the ones which were not bought accounts were actually spam accounts that were being run by SMMRush itself.

They provided no real engagement, and after a while they stopped interacting with our videos completely. Their attention that they provided was also extremely low and did not extend to our future posts. The performance on Twitter was even worse.

We had ordered a large number of comments for Twitter, but all we received word single worded comments or emojis that was repetitive on all our posts. Anybody who saw these comments could tell that the comments had been bought and were not coming from real accounts that had a genuine interest in our tweets. This brought down the integrity of our Twitter account, and we quickly deleted these comments since they were spammy and low quality.

Customer Support

After having availed of their services, we wanted to get in touch with their customer support and file a complaint. To start with, there was no platform where we could state our reasons of complain and even that helpline number was completely unresponsive. We tried to get in touch with them through the contact number that they had provided, but nobody picked up and we did not receive any reply. When we tried looking for an email ID, we did not find any on the official website.

After one or two attempts the helpline number was disabled and declared invalid. Therefore, there was no way for us to get in touch with the team again or ask for a refund. Either way, they have no refund policy or a money back guarantee in case you’re not satisfied with their services. Eventually, we had to go to the consumer forum, where representatives from SMMRush denied any involvement in unethical means of social media growth. As far as customer support is concerned, we were thoroughly disappointed.

Verdict

As you might have guessed by now, we will only say that you should steer away from using SMMRush as far as possible. Their services are inauthentic, and although they claim to be the top SMM panel for Instagram, youtube etc, in the world, the services they provide are so low quality that even this little amount will be wasted. From everything that we saw, we could infer that they did not have great networking with proper service providers. In all probability, the likes, followers, comments, etc that they were providing came from their own accounts or automated bot accounts.

Conclusion

In this highly competitive world of social media, you always need some external help. The places that we have mentioned above could be a great way for you to grow your social media and gain credibility. If you are looking for more exposure, as well as visibility on the Internet, then we definitely recommend the social media marketing panels that are mentioned above. From providing global exposure to creating the perfect growth for your account in terms of engagement, audience recognition, sales conversion, and a lot more.