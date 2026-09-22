By Michael Bochmann

New DocuWare arrives in autumn 2026, bringing AI-powered intelligence, smarter automation, and a redesigned experience to modern information management.

Information growth is outpacing the tools designed to manage it. Modern teams are squeezed between high expectations – faster decisions, seamless global collaboration, strict compliance – and outdated software built for a bygone era.

In my role as CPTO, one reality has become clear: minor updates are no longer enough. To truly move the needle, organisations require a cohesive platform that seamlessly integrates modern design, smart automation, and AI-powered intelligence.

That’s the vision behind new DocuWare. Arriving autumn 2026, our next-gen platform helps organisations work smarter, act faster, and maximise the value of their data.

Designed for the way you actually work

The reimagined web and accompanying mobile app of new DocuWare feature a sleek, intuitive interface that feels familiar from day one… only far more capable. We didn’t add features for the sake of it; we refined the core tools people rely on every day. From reviewing documents and approving tasks to searching file cabinets, every interaction is streamlined to keep your workflow moving.

Plus, with our new built-in AI Assistant, powerful intelligence is integrated directly into your daily routine. Get the instant clarity you need right in your workspace. No extra steps and no tool switching required.

Automation that quietly removes friction

Manual document processing has always been a hidden tax on productivity. Tasks like classification, data extraction, and validation are critical, but they devour time and introduce human error.

DocuWare Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) changes that. Powered by advanced OCR, HTR, and GenAI, the platform captures critical information and matches it to your master records instantly. No extra effort, no manual friction, just a smarter workspace that lets your people focus on what actually matters.

Flexible deployment, zero compromise

Modernising your tech stack shouldn’t feel like a burden. Launching first in the cloud, the new DocuWare platform gives teams immediate access to scalable infrastructure and non-stop innovation.

Need custom deployment? An on-premises release will follow, ensuring you have the total control and flexibility your organisation demands.

The strategic edge your organisation needs

Document management has evolved into a key driver of business agility. To stay competitive, teams need tools that speed up decisions, secure collaboration, and scale effortlessly.

Built for the demands of modern enterprise, new DocuWare combines intuitive usability, intelligent automation, and built-in AI into one powerful solution. Far beyond a simple update, this sets the stage for how your business moves forward.

Get ready for your next-gen experience

If your organisation is ready to modernise information management and empower teams with AI-driven clarity, we invite you to follow along as we approach the launch of new DocuWare. Early insight makes all the difference when preparing for a platform designed to reshape daily operations.

The next era of document management is almost here – smarter, faster, and built for modern work. Sign up today and be among the first to transform how your team operates.

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