By Tessa Harris

Section 26(2) of the Equality Act 2010 defines sexual harassment in two parts. First, harassment occurs where someone engages in unwanted conduct of a sexual nature. Second, that conduct is considered harassment if it violates a person’s dignity or creates an “intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment”.

Currently, sexual harassment undoubtedly remains an issue in the workplace. However, following the global #MeToo movement, the media’s investigative skills have had some influence on improving workplace culture.

But are these improvements enough?

YouGov Poll and the Impact on Workplace Culture

The clearest evidence of improving workplace culture is that workers themselves have reported cultural improvement directly linked to media coverage. This has led employers, companies and organisations to change policies and improve their practices in response.

On 28 May 2026, Acas published a YouGov poll which over 1000 workers in Britain took part in. According to the poll, 24% of UK workers believed that recent international media coverage of sexual harassment has positively impacted their workplace culture.

This improvement in visibility was created by global media attention, including #MeToo, which “empowered many victims to speak out”. This proves that intense media coverage motivated workers, particularly in creative and hospitality industries, to recognise and report harassment.

Media attention specifically seemed to have:

Increased public awareness of what constitutes sexual harassment

Encouraged collective action and organisational responses

Pressured employers to review policies and address systemic issues.

The power of the above means that when reporting increases and definitions become clearer, employers and businesses are forced to respond. In turn, this improves culture through accountability and prevention measures.

Regulatory Bodies and Organisational Reforms

On 6 April 2026, the Employment Rights Act 2025 amended the definition of a “qualifying disclosure” in the Employment Rights Act 1996. It included sexual harassment which “has occurred, is occurring or is likely to occur” as a qualifying disclosure.

This amendment reflects the government’s commitment to strengthen the rights of whistleblowers. In addition to helping raise awareness among sexual harassment victims and potential whistleblowers, it also:

Enables those who feel unable to raise concerns with their employer to report them to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (“EHRC”) or their MP as a prescribed person.

Opens up the possibility of interim relief for employees dismissed for making a protected disclosure about sexual harassment, therefore enhancing potential victims’ rights.

Reduces the scope for employers to cover up sexual harassment with a Non-Disclosure Agreement or settlement agreement.

Changes how employers investigate sexual harassment complaints which fall in the scope of whistleblowing complaints.

The ECHR also notes that employers are preparing for strengthened legal duties on sexual harassment, partially because of media scrutiny highlighting failures and risks. Organisations are seemingly conducting more risk assessments, implementing clearer reporting routes and increasing training and awareness programmes. It seems therefore that media scrutiny has accelerated regulatory pressure and employer compliance. This can only assist in employees/workers feeling safer in the workplace environment.

Does Media Scrutiny Improve Safety or Just Visibility?

Whilst the Acas data is positive and seems to be going in the right direction, improving workplace culture is not the same as measurable safety.

While an increase in reporting is positive and indicates people are willing to speak up, it can also signal a deterioration. In turn, it may make it seem that workplaces are less safe. But, from a legal and organisational perspective, increased reporting is usually a sign of a healthier culture, and that problems are being vocalised rather than suppressed.

Many organisations have updated policies, introduced training and strengthened reporting routes. But policies alone do not prevent harassment.

Behavioural changes require:

Consistent enforcement

Leadership modelling of appropriate conduct

Psychological safety for those raising concerns; and

Clear and consistent consequences for perpetrators.

These can only be imposed by the organisations themselves. Whilst the media is great in encouraging these behaviours by highlighting the pitfalls, it has no power to enforce change.

Organisations need to review what they have in place to protect employees and improve workplace culture around sexual harassment, as well as reporting lines. If they require assistance or don’t know where to start, a lawyer’s support can assist with risk management, culture building and compliance.

Nevertheless, the data from the YouGov poll is clear: more organisations are conducting harassment risk assessments, training is becoming more frequent and sophisticated, reporting routes are clearer and accessible, and leadership teams are further aware of their legal and reputational responsibilities. There is no doubt that media coverage has played a central role in this transition.

Final Thoughts

The evidence suggests that media scrutiny is contributing to safer workplaces by:

increasing awareness,

empowering workers,

prompting organisational reform; and

influencing legal developments.

However, media attention is not a substitute for robust internal governance. It can highlight problems, but it cannot resolve them. Employers must continue to strengthen preventative measures, improve grievance handling, and foster cultures where misconduct is challenged early and effectively.

The data by Acas provides a valuable snapshot of cultural change. One in four workers perceiving improvement is significant—but it also means three in four do not. Media scrutiny may be making offices safer, but the work of building genuinely respectful, inclusive workplaces remains ongoing.

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