Small Business: 10 Tips for Success

Starting a small business is a persistent endeavour that requires a lot of preparation. There are 10 steps involved in this process and these steps should be followed by those who are considering trying this challenge in order to increase the chances of success. Each step is a tool and all together provide a blueprint for starting and running a successful business. When you are ready, we can start exploring these 10 steps.

Each step requires enormous effort and a lot of manoeuvring to work effectively. Regardless of business type, these 10 steps will increase your chances of success. The ten steps are as follows:

Step 1: Set personal and corporate goals

Succeeding in a new business requires a combination of knowledge and opportunities. Develop and clearly state your goals in a written plan, which will then serve as a roadmap. Goals give you direction and help you reach your destination, that is, the successful business, in a minimum of time, with little effort and less expenses.

Step 2: Identify a viable market segment for your product/service

No matter how sharp you are, if the market does not support you, you do not have much chance of survival. Therefore, first identify an unmet customer need and then develop a product or service to meet it. In order to confirm that there is a demand for your product or services offered, you need to test the market by conducting various market surveys.

Step 3: Develop a marketing plan

The purpose of the marketing plan is to describe how you will try to reach and retain profitable customers. This marketing plan will be an integral part of your overall business plan, it should be completed in advance and state: who to contact, how to penetrate the market, why you will succeed with your advertising campaigns, and finally what will be the amount of your sales on an annual basis for the next 5 years.

Step 4: Create the original version of your business plan

The initial version of your business plan is a summary of the direction in which you plan to lead the business, an analysis of your strengths and weaknesses as well as a framework on which to develop your formal business plan and should reflect the unique environment in which you will operate, as well as what you think will be your competitive advantage. In this way you will be able on one hand to secure important partners and on the other hand to formulate your financial forecasts.

Step 5: Identify your financial needs

After developing your initial business plan, you can begin identifying your financial needs, which will be then incorporated into the formal plan. Market analysis leads to sales forecasts, which will determine the level of staffing of the company and this in turn will determine your operating budget, based on which you will create your financial forecasts and determine the projected cash flow.

Step 6: Form the important teams (founders, management, managers)

The initial business plan you have already made will help you attract qualified people to your business and build an advisory board. Before developing your formal business plan, you need to make sure you have a strong management team.

Step 7: Define your financial needs and create your formal business plan

Starting with the original plan, develop a complete formal business plan that should convincingly demonstrate that your business can sell enough products or services to be profitable and attract potential customers.

Step 8: Develop a marketing strategy for financing

This step is not about a marketing strategy to sell your product or service, but a strategy for promoting yourself and your business to financial institutions in order to increase the capital required.

Step 9: Advertise and promote your plan successfully in order to raise funds

After developing your business promotion strategy for financial institutions and approaching financial resources, you need to use trading tools that will give you information about the competition as well as the ability to raise funds on your own terms and not on the terms of your investors.

Step 10: Advertise your product/service and manage the business to achieve the goals you set

The last step is to continuously manage and advertise your business. You will need strong management tools and marketing skills to ensure that you will survive in the market. Each of these 10 steps, if performed in this order, builds a solid foundation for the next step.

When approaching the creation of your small business in this way, and without using a methodless and disorganized approach, you will begin to gain the required experience which in turn, very soon will lead you to the conquest of success.