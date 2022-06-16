Simple Tips To Care For and Store Your Jewelry

Do you have a box full of jewelry that you never wear? Or maybe you have a special piece that you only bring out on special occasions. Regardless of how often you wear jewelry, it is important to know how to properly care for and store it. With a little bit of care, your jewelry will last for many years to come.

Here are some simple tips to help you care for and store your jewelry:

1. Keep Your Jewelry Clean

Regularly cleaning your jewelry will help to keep it looking shiny and new. Warm water and mild soap are the best way to clean most jewelry. Simply soak your jewelry in soapy water for a few minutes, and then use a soft toothbrush to scrub away any dirt or grime gently. Rinse your jewelry with warm water and dry it with a soft cloth.

2. Be Careful When Wearing Jewelry

Be careful when putting on and taking off your jewelry. Avoid pulling or yanking on chains and bracelets, as this can cause them to break. Removing rings, gently twist them off rather than pulling them straight off.

Chlorine is very hard on jewelry and can cause metals to tarnish and stones to become dull. If you must wear your jewelry in the pool, rinse it thoroughly with fresh water afterward to remove any chlorine residue.

3. Store Your Jewelry Properly

If you’re not wearing your jewelry, store it properly. The best way to store jewelry is in a soft cloth pouch or lined jewelry box. This will help to protect your jewelry from scratches and other damage.

Also, sleeping in your jewelry can cause it to become tangled or damaged. If you must wear your jewelry 24 hours a day, remove it before going to bed.

4. Keep Your Jewelry Organized

A great way to keep your jewelry organized and easy to find is by hanging a jewelry organizer on the wall near your dressing area. You can also use small trays or bowls to hold your jewelry on your dresser or nightstand.

5. Take Your Jewelry Off Before Doing Housework

Doing housework while wearing your jewelry can cause it to become dirty or damaged. Be sure to remove your jewelry before cleaning, cooking, or doing other activities around the house.

Also, be careful with perfume and lotions. Applying perfume or lotion before putting on your jewelry can cause it to become tarnished over time. If you must wear your jewelry after applying these products, let them dry first.

6. Bring Your Jewelry to a Professional for Cleaning and Repairs

Every so often, you should bring your jewelry to a professional for a thorough cleaning and inspection. This will help keep your jewelry in good condition and ensure that a qualified jeweler makes any repairs.

7. Insure Your Valuable Jewelry

If you have valuable jewelry, be sure to insure it against loss or damage. This will give you peace of mind knowing that your jewelry is protected if something happens.

8. Don’t Wear Jewelry in the Shower

The shower is one of the worst places for your jewelry. It can cause damage to even the most durable jewelry. So take off your rings, necklaces, and bracelets before stepping into the shower. Also, harsh chemicals can damage or discolor your jewelry.

Following these simple tips will help you care for your jewelry properly and keep it looking its best for many years.

Buy Your Jewelry From StoryJewellery

When you buy your jewelry from StoryJewellery, you can be sure that you’re getting high-quality pieces built to last. They use only the finest materials, and our skilled craftsmen take great care in creating each piece of jewelry. From friendship rings to fidget spinner rings, they have the perfect piece of jewelry for every occasion. Visit their website today to browse their selection of beautiful jewelry.