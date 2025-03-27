LandlordBuyer researched the minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating requirements that the England government insist all landlords meet by 2030.

Is the deadline realistic? How costly will it be for UK landlords to meet these requirements? Should the deadline be scrapped?

European countries have their own restrictions, laws and rules which landlords need to abide by to ensure a fair tenancy agreement between both landlord and tenant.

The Global Property Guide highlights how each country across the continent differs in a sliding scale of how ‘pro landlord’ or ‘pro tenant’ the laws are perceived to be.

The average EPC Rating for Private Rent properties across the England is Band ‘D’. This means there will need to be significant action and investment for some landlords to meet the minimum requirements within the next 5 years.

New dwellings (flats and houses) built in England average an EPC rating of ‘B’, but what does this mean for landlords who don’t have new build homes in their portfolio?

Jason Harris-Cohen, Managing Director of LandlordBuyer believes that:

The introduction of minimum EPC rating requirements for rental properties in England by 2030 is undoubtedly a well-intentioned policy aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. However, there are significant challenges that landlords face in meeting these standards, which raises important questions about the feasibility and fairness of this deadline.

At present, the average EPC rating for private rental properties across the UK is Band D. With the government aiming for a minimum of Band C for all rental properties by 2030, landlords will need to take significant action to improve their properties. However, for landlords with older housing stock – such as Victorian terraces or pre-war properties – the task is far more daunting.

The reality is that retrofitting older properties is neither quick nor straightforward. Many require extensive and costly upgrades, such as replacing windows, improving insulation, or upgrading heating systems. The shortage of skilled tradespeople and ongoing supply chain issues further complicates matters. Without substantial support and flexibility from the government, the timeline feels overly ambitious.”

What will this cost Landlords? – The financial burden on landlords cannot be overstated. A report from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) found that upgrading a typical Band D property to Band C could cost anywhere between £5,000 and £10,000, depending on the work required. For landlords with multiple properties, this quickly becomes a significant financial undertaking.

While grants and subsidies such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme are available, they often fall short of covering the total costs. Moreover, navigating these schemes can be complex, especially for smaller landlords who may not have the time or resources to apply for them.

So, should the deadline be scrapped? Jason Harris-Cohen says “Instead of scrapping the 2030 deadline entirely, I propose a more pragmatic, staggered approach. A phased timeline, prioritising properties with the lowest EPC ratings first, would allow landlords to spread the cost and manage the upgrades more effectively. Additionally, enhanced financial incentives – such as tax breaks or increased grants – would encourage more landlords to make the necessary improvements.

It’s also crucial that the government provides clearer guidance and support for landlords. A one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t work when the private rental market consists of such diverse property types, from modern flats to centuries-old houses.

LandlordBuyer understand the challenges landlords face in meeting these requirements.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



