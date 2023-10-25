Shopify Recognized Gepard PIM as a Partner and Listed it on the Shopify App Store

Nieuwegein, October 23 – Gepard is thrilled to announce its official listing among the esteemed partners of Shopify, a leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for digital commerce.

In a significant milestone, Gepard’s PIM solution is now available for seamless integration with Shopify through the Shopify App Store.

This partnership signifies a stronger collaboration between the users of Shopify and Gepard PIM, enabling seamless data synchronization to their webshops on Shopify for online retailers, as well as enhanced security, improved efficiency, and accelerated time to market.

By integrating Gepard’s PIM solution with their Shopify stores, merchants gain access to a powerful set of tools and features designed to streamline their product information management processes. Shopify-based shop owners can improve operational efficiency by 75% and avoid errors that happen in 90% of cases during the manual content exchange.

Sergii Shvets, CEO of Gepard PIM, shared the enthusiasm, stating, “This integration further strengthens our commitment to empowering online retailers with a comprehensive PIM solution that enhances their productivity, data management, and overall business success.”

Gepard Shopify Connector empowers Shopify sellers to easily integrate product feeds from various content providers and deliver them directly to webshops. By harnessing the power of Gepard’s advanced AI features, merchants can optimize their product data, streamline their workflows, and improve the overall efficiency of their eCommerce operations.

“We look forward to supporting Shopify merchants in achieving their growth objectives and delivering exceptional customer experiences”, remarked Cyryl Dorogan, CCO of Gepard PIM.

Gepard is a PIM platform that brings innovative automation solutions into product information management for eCommerce businesses. The Gepard PIM and Syndication platform is a single source of truth to collect, manage, enrich, and distribute users’ product data in the required format to various sales channels. It enables brands to exchange product marketing content freely and helps retailers onboard and adapt it in an effective and automated way. This increases operational efficiency by 75% and delivers 120+ million product descriptions per month across multiple retail platforms.

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in-store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more.

