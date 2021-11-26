Seven Things to Know Before Buying a Freeze Dryer

Have you ever wondered if the freeze-drying craze is just hype?

Well, freeze-drying does offer advantages, but there are also things of concern to note if you’re on the fence about buying one.

If you’ve wondered if it’s worth the money, then read further.

Let’s take a look at the things you need to know about freeze dryers.

Not All Foods Can Be Freeze-Dried

While freeze-drying is a good option for anyone looking to preserve food, not everything can be preserved with it.

Foods that you can’t freeze dry are often those that are primarily fatty or sugary. Rich foods would end up melting inside, while sugary foods will only trap moisture content inside the food and develop bacteria inside.

Now, does that mean you can’t freeze dry meats? You can, but products such as sausages aren’t ideal for freeze-drying due to their fat content.

The best foods are fruits and vegetables and make an excellent addition to any soups or other dishes. Freeze-dried foods even rehydrate better than those dehydrated.

Freeze Dryers Take Up Space

A freeze dryer takes up a sizeable amount in your home if you’re looking to invest in one. You will need to allow sufficient space for it, as it can get quite big and take up as much space as a refrigerator.

But the good news is, freeze dryers come in different sizes, too. You can opt for a smaller model and take up less space, albeit still floor space.

There Aren’t That Many Options for Freeze Dryers

Unfortunately, there aren’t that many choices in the market if you’re looking to buy a freeze dryer, which explains why they cost a lot. If you don’t plan to use it regularly, you may want to stay away from it.

When it comes to freeze dryers, there are two names available: Cannafreeze and Harvest Right. Cannafreeze was designed for more extensive and commercial-sized operations, while Harvest Right offers options for home and commercial use.

If you’re looking at home consumption, your only choice would be Harvest Right due to its price.

Using Freeze Dryers Entails Overhead Costs

Aside from electricity, freeze dryers also have overhead costs to consider.

First, you need to have a pump for the vacuum. This component will set you back no more than a thousand dollars but will need oil refills that cost around 20 dollars. You can filter the oil later for reuse, but there’s a limit to how many times you can do this.

You can also opt for an oil-less vacuum pump, which removes the need for oil but will cost you around $1,500 upfront. This option isn’t bad if you look at it.

Freeze Dryers Can Also Be a Good Solution for Cannabis Curing

If you are a cannabis grower and are looking to send your harvest to the dispensary at the earliest time possible, a freeze dryer can help you there.

A freeze dryer helps you get buds cured at the soonest time. What takes weeks of drying and curing now takes anywhere from 24 hours up to five days. And the best part about it is, you preserve the original look when it is cured and ready for consumption.

On top of that, it also saves you money from setting up a dedicated space for drying and curing buds. There is no need to rent extra space, as a freeze dryer doesn’t take up much floor space compared to drying racks.

Freeze Dryers Maintain Original Nutritional Content and Taste

If you’re very particular about what goes inside the food you consume, a freeze dryer is a way to go because you don’t need to add anything to keep the shelf life long.

Unlike other food preservation methods, freeze dryers allow you to maintain the original nutrition found in your food. No need for additives that can compromise the taste or overall nutrition. It’s like having a freshly picked fruit but can last weeks.

Compared to other preservation methods, freeze-drying keeps around 97 percent of nutritional content. Dehydration only holds about 60 percent, and canning has roughly 40 percent.

On top of that, you can use freeze-dried foods as flavoring to your dishes. Try powdering a freeze-dried fruit and add it to your smoothie or dessert. It adds color without the chemicals but with bursts of natural flavors.

Freeze Dryers Pay for Themselves Over Time

Whether big or small, if you’re looking at using freeze dryers as part of your business, these machines pay for themselves over time.

For the cannabis grower, this means sending your harvest to the dispensary at an earlier time.

For those in the food business, preserving your foods allows you to stay in stock without worrying about the spoilage of goods.

And even those who are looking at freeze dryers for personal use can easily stock fresh food for more extended periods, which can cut costs from going to the market frequently.

Conclusion

It would seem that the cons outweigh the pros of owning a freezer dryer.

But, the reality is, they don’t. If you look at it closely, there are workarounds for the disadvantages of freeze dryers. Given the benefits that they bring to your home or even your workflow, you will find a way to go around these issues to take advantage of what freeze-drying can bring to your home.

A freeze dryer will change the way you handle food, considering what it can do for you. Should you decide to get one, you’re likely to enjoy the benefits and perhaps, even find more things to do with it.