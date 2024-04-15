Reviews for CBT Proxy: Where are they?

Introduction

As a proxy service provider since 2016, CBTProxy helps busy professionals and parents guarantee their pass for crucial IT certification exams.



And today, we’d like to address one of the most common questions we get from our customers: “Why can’t I find reviews on you?”



In a world where we’re weary of false marketing and outright scams—and rightfully so—we often rely on customer reviews to inform our decision on whether to purchase or not.

But when it comes to proxy exams, there’s a critical thing to keep in mind: it’s the proxy service provider’s responsibility to protect your identity. This means: verified reviews, the only legitimate ones, simply cannot exist.

In this article, we’ll delve more into all aspects of this matter: so you can get the answers you’re looking for—and get the confidence to get the help you need to securely pass your IT exam…



1. Where can you find reviews on CBTProxy?

If you’ve been looking up proxy exam services, you’ve likely come across CBTProxy.



As service providers who have been helping professionals and students ace their IT exams since 2016, we’ve been stalwarts that have stood the test of time in a field where longevity is the truest testimony.

But where can you find reviews on us?



The simple answer: we purposefully have not enabled any.



And here’s why:

If we allow people to leave reviews, Google automatically uses their authenticated Email Address and associated details (your first name plus the initial of your last name, or often your full last name too).



And the big problem is that it reveals your identity.



We understand that we operate in the realm of exam cheating. And while some people have an issue with that, we’ve seen how it’s been a lifeline for hardworking professionals to guarantee the future of their careers.



But what’s important is: in this process, protecting your anonymity is imperative.

This is why we never compromise the identity of our customers by enabling verified reviews.



2. Why if a review isn’t ‘verified’, it doesn’t count

Some customers have followed up with the question: “but can’t you have unverified, anonymous reviews?”



And our answer is: Of course we could. Anyone could. But you definitely wouldn’t want that.

An unverified review means that anyone, without legitimately using the service/buying the product under their own name, can post countless, completely fake reviews just to give false social proof.



If you go on any legitimate online marketplace—be it Amazon, Etsy, or Fiverr—you’ll see that verified reviews are a fundamental part of their entire business…so customers aren’t misled by false reviews.



This is of such importance that Amazon and Fiverr had rigid Terms of Services & Policies that lead a seller’s account immediately being permanently banned if they are caught having false reviews.



Why? They know unverified reviews are very likely misleading and therefore deceitful and unethical. And we agree.

3. For proxy providers with reviews, be weary

Having explained what we have above, you might now question the reviews that other proxy providers have—and if you do, that’s smart of you.

Because if a proxy service provider, who again, is offering to sit your exams for you as a service, is putting up customer reviews, then that can mean either of two things:

They are giving away part of the identities of their customers, which entirely compromises your safety, security, and ultimately your career.

They are posting anonymous reviews with zero validity, which begs the question of their authenticity and trustworthiness as service providers.

Another warning is if you see proxy service providers sharing images of certifications (search for this on LinkedIn and you can immediately get tons of these images to use) OR screenshots of the exam-sitting process.

The latter is especially risky because a person’s picture identity is being compromised—and there is no way of knowing if they will show yours too.

4. Why use proxy services anyway?

The goal of this article was to educate people on what it really means to have (and not have) reviews as a proxy provider.

But having explained all of that: we still stand firm in our mission to help even more professionals and parents pass IT exams that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to.

Since 2016, we’ve seen how those needing to cheat on exams aren’t doing it because they “weren’t bothered to prepare”—they had jobs they were in, families they were taking care of, or other studies they had to take care of.



By offering proxy exams services, we were enabling people to finally secure the IT certifications that opened so many doors for their future—all while sparing them the time they would otherwise take away from things or the stress or cost of retakes.

Is it untraditional? Yes.



But is it something a booming number of people are turning to in the hope of giving the best chances for their careers? Absolutely.



And while there is the uncertainty over the issue of reviews which we tried to cover here: that shouldn’t put you off the crucial gain it can give you. With the right provider, that is…

CBTProxy: sitting 7,000+ exams remotely in last 3 years

Whether you’re looking to sit a Cisco exam, secure AWS certification, or anything else in between: we’ll have subject-matter experts ready to remotely sit any of 500+ IT exams for you.



You choose the certification. Get in touch with our friendly team. And you’ll be automatically covered with our unique Pay-After-You-Pass offer (i.e. you only pay us after you’ve received official confirmation of your pass).

To find out all the simple specifics about “How It All Works”, or if you have any questions at all, we’re always just a Whatsapp away—ready to help you succeed in your future in IT.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



