Review of PhenQ | Is it really so effective?

This is meant as an honest and thorough review of the slimming product PhenQ. There are already dozens of reviews on the web reporting quite different opinions about the product, ranging from extremely positive to absolutely negative.

With the aim of reaching a conclusion about the real potential of PhenQ, we are going to analyze its pros and cons and check out the comments of some users. Lot of informations have been gathered from the authority site MedicalDaily and their Phenq Review .

One of the main questions that comes up is whether such a product is appropriate for anyone. All of us have ended up wasting money on useless purchases which turned out to be complete scams. Is this the case for PhenQ too?

Marketing experts often manage to persuade the public that certain products can work miracles and make any wildest dream of ours come true quickly and easily. Reality is quite different and choosing the right product for our goals is not an easy task. On the other hand relying on a poor quality product can undermine one’s confidence and determination to reach their target.

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty and learn more about PhenQ.

What is PhenQ

The long awaited slimming product PhenQ has received great ratings from the public since its launch. This natural dietary supplement is designed to help people lose superfluous body fat and suppress appetite.

The company claims that it has the capacity of burning stored fat as well as of controlling hunger, making the observance of a calorie-restricted nutritional regimen easier.

Yet, it remains to be seen if these claims are valid or not.

We need facts! Can we trust all the reviews praising the product or are they just a tool of persuasive marketing?

How and why PhenQ is made

PhenQ is manufactured by WOLFSON BERG LIMITED, a renowned, well-respected company with a 10-year history in the sector of dietary supplements.

With all this experience in the field, the company seems definitely trustworthy and one would assume they are aware of what their potential customers are looking for in a product.

Browsing through the official website of the product, it emerges that PhenQ has a double action: not only it eliminates adipose tissue, but it inhibits the desire to eat. The high efficacy of the product seems to reside in its ability to catch adiposity in a “pincer attack”.

In our view, this is the main advantage of PhenQ over its competing products.

The Recommended Daily Dose (RDD) consists of two pills, which, according to the manufacturer, should be enough to trim body fat and avoid unwanted aftereffects.

The reduction of appetite, as the description on the same webpage goes, comes with no lethargy or any negative impact on mood.

Most users of PhenQ argue that after some time you can already see some considerable results. Certainly, getting some improvement quickly gives you a lot of encouragement to keep pursuing your target.

So far so good, but wait a second, isn’t Phentermine illegal?

It’s true, there was a heated debate about this powerhouse substance some years ago. Indeed, Phentermine was and still is banned due to heart complications and other side effects.

N.B.: At this point it should be clarified once and for all that PhenQ DOES NOT contain Phentermine, therefore it is legal and its usage poses no danger to health.

Phentermine and PhenQ are two different products and must not be confused!

It should be emphasized that PhenQ is a natural product made with first-rate ingredients and with no chemicals threatening the organism.

PhenQ – The formula

What follows is a detailed description of all the ingredients which make up the formula of PhenQ, so that we can find out about is real potential.

No.1: α-Lacys Reset

The ace in the hole of the formula, α-Lacys Reset is the result of years of scientific tests. The authenticity and the quality of this ingredient is certified.

α-Lacys Reset acts as a lethal weapon in the fight against obesity and voracious appetite.

It boosts weight loss naturally, without causing any side effects or health issues.

This magic ingredient works on the principle of thermogenesis, that is, the process of increasing the internal temperature of the body in order to speed up the metabolism. The trick consists in the fact that the organism burns a larger amount of calories even when is at rest.

REMINDER: The usage of the supplement should occur in conjunction with a specific nutritional and training plan. Only in this way you can achieve the best results.

Don’t forget that working out on a regular basis leads to an increased metabolic rate and consequently to the organism burning fat.

No.2: Capsimax Powder

Capsicum, caffeine, piperine and niacin (vitamin B3) are the elements which compose Capsimax Powder. Acting together they trigger thermogenic activity and burn fat.

Researchers claim that piperine can also prevent the formation of new adipose tissues, thus helping the body to not retake the kilos previously lost.

No.3: Chromium Picolinate

Our body usually takes in this metal from meat, cereals, vegetables and whole grains. Chromium Picolinate works as an appetite suppressant, particularly against the yearning for junk food rich in fats, sugar and carbohydrates such as sweets and snacks.

This ingredient forces the cells to take in only the amount of sugar the body requires, not more. By doing so it hinders the conversion of excess sugar into body fat.

NOTE: Thanks to its capacity to keep in check bulimic crises, Chromium Picolinate is often employed in the treatment of patients affected by depression and emotional disorders.

No.4: Caffeine

The vast majority of slimming products contains caffeine due to its stimulant properties. As a matter of fact, caffeine is an important ally for people striving to lose weight since it reduces of appetite, speeds up the burning of fat and also improves focus and raises energy levels.

No.5: Nopal

Nopal cactus (scientific name opuntia ficus indica) is rich in beneficial dietary fiber, a fundamental nutrient for our digestive health. It facilitates bowel movements thus preventing constipation. What’s more it contributes to reduce appetite, fluid retention, swelling and the accumulation of gas in the body.

No.6: L-Carnitine Furmarate

Red meat, green vegetables and nuts are the aliments that contain this natural amino acid. It plays an important role in the conversion of stored body fat into energy. The outcome of its action is faster weight loss as well as more energy for the organism.

Main Benefits of PhenQ

slimming

loss of stored body fat

suppresses appetite

prevents bulimic crisis

contrasts fatigue

boosts motivation and self-confidence

Additional benefits of using PhenQ

reduces fluid retention

reduces bloating / flatulence

Anti-aging action

detoxification

ensures correct functioning of gastrointestinal system

prevents constipation

beneficial impact for women in menopause

PhenQ Pros & Cons

PROS

100% legal

Top quality composition

Only natural ingredients

proven efficacy

usage without prescription

Multiple action against obesity

manufactured by a trustworthy company

can be used also by vegetarians & vegans

High ratings from users

60 day money back guarantee

CONS

only sold online

not cheap product (but affordable)

PhenQ – Side effects

Scientific tests have not reported any side effects. The product is safe and healthy for the organism.

ATTENTION: The product is safe to use only as long as the recommended instructions (including RDD) are followed.

These categories of people should consult a physician before using PhenQ:

pregnant women

breastfeeding women

people under 18 years of age

people over 60 years of age

people with a serious health condition

people under treatment

Very few cases of minor symptoms have been reported (usually in people sensitive to caffeine) including:

headache

Insomnia

irritability

nervous tension in the limbs

diarrhea

PhenQ – Usage Instructions

The instructions limit the dosage of PhenQ to 2 capsules per day which should be taken with a glass of water in the morning, during breakfast.

One pack (containing 60 pills) covers 30 days of intensive use

NOTE: The first results will be visible after 2 or three weeks of intensive use.

What happens after I quit using PhenQ?

This is a very frequent and legitimate question raised by potential users. It can’t be denied that some people do regain all the weight (or even more) after discontinuing the usage.

It is crucial to remark that although the special formula of PhenQ has the potential to control appetite and burn fat, a premature discontinuation of its usage might result in the user turning back to their unhealthy habits and regaining weight.

IMPORTANT TIP: PhenQ should be taken for enough time for you to adapt to the new healthy diet and daily life. By doing so, you will not feel the urge to eat more even after you stop taking the product.

Conducting a healthy lifestyle is of crucial importance. A rigorous, balanced diet and some sort of physical activity (e.g. walking) must be part of your weekly schedule.

A last but not less important tip regards the goal you want to achieve. The harder the goal is, the higher the chances of failure are. After having lost many kilos, you might be tempted to get back to your old bad habits, like binging on junk food or eating a hypercaloric snack late at night. Stay focused on your goal and think about all the effort you put into losing weight.

PhenQ – Purchase and Price

PhenQ can be purchased only on the official PhenQ website.

1 package (60 pills for 1 month of treatment) – $ 69.95 (starting price $ 79.95)

2 packs & 1 FREE – (180 Pills for 3 months of treatment) – $ 139.90 (starting price $ 239.85)

3 packs & 2 FREE & 1 pack of ADVANA CLEANSE FREE (300 pills for 5 months of treatment) – $ 189.95 (starting price $ 399.75).

Shipping is immediate and FREE all over the world.

The company offers also a 60 day money back guarantee starting from the date of order dispatch.

You can benefit of a 60 day trial period and if you are not satisfied you can return all unopened packages and ask for a refund.

That means the company is guaranteeing you a safe purchase. And don’t forget you can save the huge amount of $ 100 if you buy the 2+1 package, which become $ 210 if you order the 3 + 2 + ADVANA CLEANSE.