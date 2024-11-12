Retailers like Walmart are increasingly leveraging weather analytics to adapt their strategies, from pricing to advertising. Previously limited to basic inventory planning, weather data now informs decisions on when to discount seasonal items, such as sweaters or sunscreen, with Walmart adjusting prices early this year in regions expecting a wetter-than-usual autumn.

The shift reflects a broader trend: retailers are partnering with weather consultants like Planalytics and Weather Trends International to use cutting-edge analytics, powered by cloud computing, to interpret weather’s impact on sales and foot traffic. Planalytics and BearingPoint are even developing software that helps retailers set prices based on weather predictions.

Fred Fox, CEO of Planalytics, emphasized that precise weather insights can help companies, like Tractor Supply, decide when to discount winter products, avoiding unnecessary markdowns. With rising demand for weather data, companies are increasingly expected to integrate weather intelligence into operations, leaving fewer excuses for missed forecasts and seasonal challenges.

