Reasons Why Everyone Should Use A VPN

Nobody wants outsiders prying into their internet history, no matter how benign it is. Because your data could be leaked by your IPS (internet service provider) or even the companies behind the websites you visit at any given time, you’ll want to have the best VPN service on hand to ensure a truly private connection.

A VPN, or virtual private network, aims to keep your online identity anonymous by directing all internet activity through a secure “tunnel” from your device to the worldwide web. It also hides your IP address so that no one can trace any traffic data back to you. Other benefits to using a VPN include preventing DDoS attacks, safeguarding against third parties trying to sell your browsing history to advertisers, and overriding content restrictions such as region-locked streaming services.

Security on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi is convenient but comes at the expense of security. When you’re answering emails at a local coffee shop or absent-mindedly scrolling through social media at the airport, someone may be tracking your online activity.

Using a VPN protects your data while you are on other networks, hiding your browsing history, banking information, account passwords, and more from ill-intentioned internet strangers.

Data Privacy From Your Internet Service Provider

While connected to your home Wi-Fi, you are less likely to be attacked by strangers than on a public connection. However, your data is still vulnerable.

Your ISP or internet service provider—Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon or other company who you pay for Wi-Fi each month—can access all your internet data. Your ISP can see when, where, and how you browse.

This data can be collected and sold to advertisers even if you’re using the “private” browsing function, and it can be dangerous in the wrong hands in the case of a data breach. A VPN can help obscure your IP address from your own ISP.

Data Privacy From the Apps and Services You Use

Your ISP isn’t the only potential liability that you’ve brought into your own home. Unfortunately, many of our favorite apps and internet services — most notably Facebook — have been called out for the way they’ve used the data of their users.

A VPN will prevent apps and websites from attributing your behavior to your computer’s IP address. It can also limit the collection of your location and browser history.

Access to Any Content in Any Place

While Hulu may frown upon your use of a VPN to stream the latest Criminal Minds episode in a country where the content isn’t offered, this VPN usage is not illegal (in the U.S. and in most countries), and it helps provide a useful workaround to content restrictions.

VPNs spoof your location, making it seem as if you are browsing from another place. That means you can get your Criminal Minds to fix even if it's not available locally.

While we'd all love to add more security to our lives, some security devices and processes seem like more effort than they are worth for those who are tech adverse. VPNs, however, are easy to use. Several providers have created intuitive and user-friendly interfaces that make installation and use available to non-techies.

Adaptable to Numerous Smart Devices

While many of us may first try a VPN on a company-loaned laptop, many VPN services also protect other smart devices such as your phones, tablets, and desktop computers. Each VPN company may offer slightly different protection plans and have different capacities to protect different devices, but many providers offer plans that help keep you safe on multiple devices.

You should know!

VPNs aren’t perfect tools. Like any computer program, they are susceptible to malware and online attacks. If infected, a VPN’s security benefits are nullified.

The likelihood of attacks and security breaches is increased by using a free VPN service. To recoup their business costs, “free” VPN services may sell user data or run ads that could be infected with malware. If your goal is to increase your data privacy, then investing in a paid VPN is your best bet.

