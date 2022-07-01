Raymond James Stadium VIP Box & Suites

Suppose you wish to have the ultimate experience at your favorite event, don’t hesitate to score yourself an engaging Raymond James Stadium VIP box. Attending an event in the luxury of VIP boxes and suites offers a truly engaging experience that you’ll never forget. Live a fantastic experience in the comfort of your own space. With no crowd to disturb your viewing experience, you can get the best out of your time at the event. With so many amenities awaiting when you buy Raymond James Stadium suites, it would be a shame not to grab the tickets when you have the chance. Score a unique and memorable experience wrapped with the best treatment that the venue has to offer.

How To Buy Raymond James Stadium Suites & Boxes

A Raymond James Stadium VIP box is a premium seating area that offers guests unparalleled treatment while attending an event. These special spaces are located at coveted locations in the venue that offer the best views and perspectives. They usually have enclosed spaces furnished with the best perks and amenities to deliver a 5-star treatment to the suite ticket holders. If you wish to be part of this highly coveted and luxurious experience, the best thing to do is to reserve Raymond James Stadium suites in advance. Given their exclusive and limited nature, they tend to sell out faster than any other tickets. So, find and grab them while you can.

There are various special amenities that come with a Raymond James Stadium VIP box. Get a chance to relish these interesting perks and privileges by renting a suite in advance. Guests with luxury suite tickets will be able to enjoy the service of an in-seat attendant, private restrooms, and more. You’ll also get to enjoy in-suite catering with a tempting menu catered by Aramark Catering. There is also dedicated VIP parking and VIP event entrance for suite ticket holders. Premium parking lots lie near Lot 14 off Hines Street. You can enter through a dedicated VIP entrance at the East Club and West Club.

Everything is premium when you rent a luxury suite. Be sure to live the best experience in the lapse of comfort and indulgence with Raymond James Stadium suites. The special thing about these luxury suites is that you get to enjoy privacy and have the highest level of entertainment. Fans will also get access to Raymond James Stadium VIP Club seats at the Club Level for an indefinite premium experience. The newly renovated VIP club at the venue features two prominent lounge seating areas, namely the East Stadium Club and the Hyundai Club. Get a luxury suite ticket to enjoy these coveted perks and amenities.

If you wish to secure tickets to Raymond James Stadium suites, you have several options. The venue has various suite levels, including the Club Level Suite, the Lower Level Suite, and the Upper Level Suite. The Club Level Suite offers a capacity of 12 to 20 guests and comes with up to 3 VIP parking passes. The luxury suites on this level are located on the Buccaneers sideline that lies on the West side at the corner end zone. The perks that come with these suites include exclusive VIP entrance, club access, premium parking, and other hot furnishings. The suites can accommodate up to 36 guests.

The Lower Level Suite also shares similar amenities with the Club Level Suite. These suites lie below each sideline and include 8 to 20 tickets. However, they feature diverse seating configurations that accommodate multiple group sizes. The Upper Level Suite offers seating options for 16 to 30 people with 3 parking passes. The suites at this level have in-suite catering options available. You can preorder your requirements through the official catering de[artment of the venue. Enjoy various amenities that come with the Raymond James Stadium VIP box, such as HDTVs, furnished seating, private restrooms, and more.

Opened in 1998, Raymond James Stadium is home to several sports teams, including the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NCAA teams, South Florida Bulls, Tampa Bay Bowl, and Gasparilla Bowl. This prominent multi-purpose stadium was built to replace Tampa Stadium. The stadium lies at 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa and features 195 executive suites. It features a seating capacity that ranges from 65618 to 75000 guests, depending on the type of event. If you wish to experience the luxurious treatment of Raymond James Stadium suites, it would be a good idea to book the tickets at the earliest.

Since the opening of the stadium, it has hosted several events that range from major sporting events to live entertainment and concerts. The site has hosted several NFL games, including three Super Bowls. It is also a popular site for other games like soccer, professional wrestling, equestrian sports, WrestleMania, monster truck shows, and countless concerts. It is popular for the U2 concert in 2009 that set the stadium’s record with the highest attendance at 72000 fans. It would be a glorious experience to watch your favorite artists in the comfort of a Raymond James Stadium VIP box. There are many notable events coming up, which include the performances of renowned artists like Kenny Chesney with Dan+Shay, The Weeknd, Carly Pearce, Coldplay with HER, and Old Dominion, among others. The unrivaled experience from luxury suites will offer anyone a fond memory that they can boast of. Be sure to book a suite while they’re available.

Raymond James Stadium VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Raymond James Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

If you rent whole Raymond James Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites, you can expect to pay between $5999 to $24999 per suite or box. However, the price varies depending on a host of factors. For instance, you can book single tickets to shared boxes at a rate ranging from $155 to $650 or more.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A Raymond James Stadium VIP Box Or Suite?