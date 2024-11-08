For the incredible fifth time, Puurspanje has been recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a global arbiter of excellence within the luxury sector, as Best Luxury Real Estate Consultancy in Costa Calida and Costa Blanca, Spain. This continued recognition solidifies Puurspanje’s position as a leader in the region, renowned for its unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations and fostering dream homeownership experiences.

Established in 2005, Puurspanje is a family-owned business fueled by a deep-seated love for the Costa Cálida and Costa Blanca South regions. Their Dutch-speaking team goes beyond simply facilitating transactions; they cultivate genuine relationships with their clients, prioritizing personalized service and taking the time to understand individual needs and preferences.

Puurspanje understands that buying a property abroad is a significant life decision. That’s why they curate a stress-free and positive experience for each client. Their success is attributed to several key factors:

Unparalleled Local Knowledge: With over 19 years of experience living and working in the region, Puurspanje boasts an unmatched understanding of the local market and its intricacies. This expertise allows them to guide clients towards properties that perfectly align with their lifestyle aspirations.

A Commitment to Quality at Every Stage: Puurspanje maintains rigorous quality standards. They collaborate only with trusted and verified developers, ensuring clients invest in properties built with integrity. Furthermore, they provide clients with real-time supervision of construction quality through a dedicated online portal, offering transparency and peace of mind.

Curated Property Viewings: Understanding that a property search should be an enriching experience, Puurspanje personalizes three-day viewing trips. These immersive journeys showcase a diverse selection of properties within the region, while also treating clients to unforgettable experiences, such as lunches at renowned local restaurants.

“Receiving this prestigious award for the fifth time is incredibly humbling,” says Coert Peters, General Manager at Puurspanje. “This recognition is a true testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team. Our primary mission is to make the dream of Spanish property ownership a reality for our clients, and we are committed to providing them with exceptional service at every touchpoint.”

Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, stated, “Puurspanje stands out as a family business deeply committed to making dreams come true for their clients. For over 20 years, their Dutch-speaking team has passionately shared their love for the Costa Cálida and Costa Blanca South, expertly guiding each client in their journey to find the perfect property. They consistently achieve success by focusing on personalized service and ensuring that each customer departs with complete satisfaction. This remarkable dedication to client experience and excellence is what makes Puurspanje a deserving winner of the Best Luxury Real Estate Consultancy award for the fifth year in a row.”

For more information about Puurspanje, an award-winning real estate agent on the Costa Cálida and Costa Blanca South, please visit: https://www.puurspanje.nl/

