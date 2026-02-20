Mövenpick Resort El Quseir, located along the pristine shores of Egypt’s Red Sea, has set an industry standard by marrying premium hospitality with environmental stewardship. A recipient of the revered International Sustainability Awards in 2025, this eco-conscious resort has not only committed to reducing its ecological footprint but has also fostered strong ties with the local community, exemplifying a comprehensive approach to sustainable tourism.

A Legacy of Responsible Hospitality

Established in 1995, Mövenpick Resort El Quseir has long stood as a tranquil escape known for its Nubian architecture, stunning marine biodiversity, and understated elegance. Yet beneath its charming exterior lies a deeply rooted environmental ethos. For over a decade, the resort has implemented and continually expanded a suite of sustainability initiatives, positioning itself as a leader in the region’s green hospitality movement.

A cornerstone of this success is the resort’s Green Globe Platinum certification, which it has proudly maintained for ten consecutive years. This internationally recognized certification underscores Mövenpick El Quseir’s long-term commitment to responsible environmental management and sustainable operations.

Environmental Stewardship in Action

Mövenpick Resort El Quseir integrates sustainability into every facet of its operations. Central to its mission is reducing environmental impact while preserving the delicate ecosystem of the Red Sea.

One of the most notable efforts is the elimination of single-use plastics across the property. Through the adoption of BRITA water filtration systems and refillable glass bottles , the resort has dramatically reduced plastic waste. Moreover, its on-site organic farm not only supplies fresh produce to the resort’s kitchens but also decreases dependency on external supply chains, cutting emissions and supporting food security.

The resort also employs a GREENGOOD composting unit that transforms food waste into nutrient-rich compost, which is used to nurture both the farm and surrounding olive trees. This circular system demonstrates a thoughtful and efficient use of resources.

Energy and water conservation are high priorities. Mövenpick El Quseir has implemented a Building Management System (BMS), installed LED lighting, and utilizes energy-efficient appliances. Their goal is ambitious but clear: to reduce their carbon footprint by 50% by 2030. In parallel, water-saving fixtures and sustainable landscaping practices minimize water usage, and detailed metrics track liters consumed per room, per night.

Marine Conservation and Community Engagement

What truly distinguishes Mövenpick Resort El Quseir is its commitment to protecting the marine ecosystem and engaging with the local community. Our house reef is a paradise for divers and snorkelers, renowned for its breathtaking marine life and pristine coral formations.Partnering with EXTRA DIVERS and guided by an in-house Marine Biologist, the resort has undertaken reef conservation projects, coral planting, and regular underwater clean-ups to safeguard the Red Sea’s vibrant coral reefs.

On land, the resort is equally committed to community integration. Initiatives such as “A Kilo of Kindness”, which encourages guests to donate goods for local charities, and educational school field trips foster a culture of giving and awareness. The resort also supports local orphanages and public schools and collaborates with organizations like the Egypt Clothing Bank, donating linens and clothing to those in need.

Metrics That Matter

Mövenpick Resort El Quseir has mastered measuring sustainability. Their performance is tracked through detailed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across food waste, energy consumption, and water usage. These include:

Carbon emissions in tons of CO₂

Kilowatt hours per room per night

Liters of water per room per night

Percentage of recycled water

Kilograms of composted waste.

These metrics not only demonstrate transparency and accountability but also help drive continuous improvement.

Looking to the Future

Sustainability at Mövenpick El Quseir is a long-term vision. Their roadmap to 2030 includes expanding renewable energy use, further reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and deepening community partnerships. By embedding sustainability into their business model, the resort ensures that environmental care is inseparable from guest experience and operational success.

Conclusion

Mövenpick Resort El Quseir is a unique coastal getaway, as well as a model of how hospitality can operate harmoniously with nature and society. Through strategic environmental practices, community engagement, and measurable outcomes, it has carved out a distinctive space in Egypt’s tourism industry. Winning the International Sustainability Awards 2025 is a well-deserved recognition of the resort’s enduring commitment to creating a greener, more inclusive, and more resilient future for hospitality.

Visit https://movenpick.accor.com/en/africa/egypt/el-quseir/resort-el-quseir.html to book your next experience today.