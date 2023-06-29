Preferences and Travel Opportunities for Business Tourists

Tourism is usually associated with leisure activities, recreation, and visits to historically significant sites. But there is a special kind of tourism, which involves a different motivation and, hence, the behavior of tourists. This is business tourism, which combines elements of business, leisure, and cultural activities. The needs and habits of business travelers are somewhat different from other travelers who leave for other countries on vacations.

3 Types of Business Tourism and Features of Travel

It is impossible to unite all people who combine business activity with travel in one category because of the tasks they perform. Therefore, business tourists are usually divided into 3 categories according to the role they play in the course of the trip.

Business Negotiations

Businessmen can make business trips for the purpose of conducting confidential negotiations. Even in an era when everything can be done online, many companies prefer to negotiate face-to-face with partners. As a rule, top management of companies go to such meetings and enjoy the comfort and privacy of business class on airplanes.

Corporate Incentive Trip

Employees may participate in motivational trips organized by companies. In this case, especially if the group of tourists is large, companies prefer to save on flights and buy more cheap flights Boston — Dallas or for other routes.

Business Meetings and Exhibitions

Businessmen who attend exhibitions and conferences occupy an intermediate position between the other two groups since they perform some tasks during the journey, but at the same time, they have less responsibility than the representatives of the first group. In their preferences for flight comfort, they also tend to choose an intermediate option, buying tickets in the economy premium or economy comfort class.

Also, the choice of flight class is influenced by the party that pays for tickets. If this is done by the corporation you work for, the hosting party, or business partners, they usually determine the seat class. But if you fly for your own business purposes, especially on transoceanic flights, you can save by choosing cheap flights Los Angeles — Guangzhou or any other route. In this case, you will be able to travel more often and visit many beautiful places, combining business and tourism.