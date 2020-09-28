[Podcast] Episode 31: Re-Designing Travel with McKinsey’s Melissa Dalrymple

In the second of three episodes based on Travel for Q3 we talk to McKinsey Partner Melissa Dalrymple about her recent article, “Make it better, not just safer: The opportunity to reinvent travel” including the current pain points for travellers in a “friction-laden experience” and how we might get back to the golden era of travel when romance and excitement, not stress and inconvenience, were features of the travel experience. How travel companies might pivot in their ways of working and customer engagement frames the discussion around concrete action.