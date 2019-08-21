Online Slots To Watch Out For In 2019

The burgeoning online casino industry is no stranger to exhilarating titles, packed with stunning graphics, exhilarating themes and, of course, massive win potential. As the algorithms and technology develops they just get better and better. Learn more about these slots online when you click this link. Year on year the standard increases exponentially – the question is, what slots games to watch out for in 2019?

Queen’s Day Tilt

Released during February 2019, Queen’s Day Tilt is a 3×3 grid online slot by developers Play’N’Go. With pristinely clear graphics, this is a modern version of a Vegas Casino classic and offers the chance to win a whooping 5000x your initial stake. Add an impressive RTP of 96.36% and this medieval themed title proves itself to be a definite slot game to watch out for in 2019.

Strolling Staxx Cubic Fruit

A 3D take on the faithful fruit machine style that many original slots were based on back in the day, Strolling Staxx Cubic Fruit is a modernised and highly enjoyable take on a classic formula. The offering from highly acclaimed developers NetEnt comes in with a fairly average 95.95% RTP, but that’s not to say it cannot be lucrative – a five-reel and ten pay-line structure ensures a win is never too far away. Watch out for Strolling Staxx Cubic Fruit in 2019, an entertaining online slot that also forms the majority of your five-a-day.

Excalibur’s Choice

It may be the modern age but 2019 is also primed for a whole load of retro throwbacks that remind of a simpler, perhaps more enjoyable time. Of all the online slots out there, Excalibur’s Choice well and truly hits the jackpot when it comes to stripped back and nostalgic titles. Barcrest Slots have gone back to the old school here, everything about it reminds heavily of the early noughties, until you get to the bonus rounds and features though. A jackpot as large as 5000x your initial stake is on offer here, better get your medieval armour on, this is definitely a slot game to watch out for in 2019.

Scudamore’s Super Stake

This online slot pays homage to the legendary jockey Peter Scudamore, in an exhilarating horse raced themed title that boasts a 5×3 reel format alongside 10 pay-lines. NetEnt have, as usual, pulled out all the stops on this one, released on the 7th of March 2019. The RTP sits at a more than comfortable 96.99%, whilst the maximum win is a whooping 5000x your initial stake. Scudamore’s Super Stake also offers a range of bonus rounds, one of which being a virtual horse race. Exciting stuff!

Cash Vandal

Let your inner ruffian out with Play’N’Go’s Cash Vandal. A 4×3 pay-line video slot with the traditional 10 pay lines, it gives a medium RTP of 96.47% and the chance to win a massive 5000x your initial bet. One of the more unique offerings out there in 2019, Cash Vandal is definitely one to look out for.