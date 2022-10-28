Even though it doesn’t boast a large population, Australia is home to 1/5 of all the pokie machines in the world — with over 40% of the country’s population playing real money pokies.

So, this begs the question, where do casino players turn to when they want to find the best Australian pokies?

Based on our in-depth research, we believe Ricky Casino is the top destination for the best online pokies in Australia and other casino games.

That said, we’ve also got plenty of other worthy contenders that should be on your radar.

If you’re ready to spin the reels, let’s dive right in to see what the top pokies sites have to offer.

Best Online Pokies in Australia

Pros:

AU$7,500 welcome package

550 free spins

Leading game studios

Progressive jackpots galore

Crypto-friendly site

Demo versions of games are available

Daily bonuses

Cons:

Mobile compatibility could improve

Ricky Casino is our top pick for Aussie players who want to play pokies online.

The site’s catalogue of casino games is massive, ensuring that players have access to plenty of high-quality pokies.

Online Pokies and Software Providers: 5/5

Ricky Casino is home to several thousand casino games and real-money pokies from over 3 dozen software studios.

Some of the providers that stand out include NetEnt and Evolution Gaming, but you can also find some genuine hidden gems from iSoftBet.

Our favourite game at Ricky Casino is Book Of Anime, a medium-volatility 5-reel title with 10 paylines offering a 5,000x max win.

We tested other interesting titles, including the following pokies:

Greedy Goblins

Lotus Charm

Buffalo Power Megaways

Diamond Blitz 40

If you want to shoot for the stars, dive into the progressive jackpot pokies section and try grabbing a slice of the 7-figure prize pool.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New players looking to play online pokies for real money are in for a good one because they can claim up to AU$7,500 in welcome deposit bonuses over the first 10 deposits they make.

This is what you need to do:

When you fund your account the first time, you will receive up to AU$500 at a 100% match rate and 100 free spins to boot.

The next 9 times you deposit money to your account, you will receive up to AU$500 or AU$1,000 at a 50% match rate + 50 free spins on every deposit.

In total, you will receive up to 550 free spins, all of which are valid on the All Lucky Clovers 5 casino game.

If you fund your account with AU$1,500+, you will score an extra 30% VIP bonus boost.

As usual, AU online pokies contribute 100% towards the playthrough requirement.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

The number of banking options isn’t all that grand at Ricky Casino, but the site still covers all major groups.

You can use e-wallets and crypto, which is a significant plus in our book.

Supported payment methods include:

Visa and MasterCard

Bitcoin

Tether

The minimum deposit requirement is AU$30, and crypto banking has 0 fees attached.

Cryptocurrency withdrawal requests are handled immediately. Neosurf is also pretty swift, usually taking no more than 24 hours.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.9/5

This gambling site is optimised for all Android, Windows, and iOS mobile devices. You will find most of the casino’s games in mobile mode, albeit not the whole library.

The FAQ section is easy to sift through, and the T&Cs are presented in a straightforward manner that’s easy to understand.

The support team is knowledgeable and helpful, especially if you reach out over live chat.

Pros:

300% AU$3,000 welcome package

Excellent design

Lower-than-average playthrough requirements

About a dozen software providers

Exceptional poker tourneys

Ignition Community public forum

Cons:

No e-wallets

Only about 100 pokies

Ignition may be known for its poker tourneys, but this site also offers some of the best high-RTP online pokies.

The catalogue is exceptionally well-organized and offers close to 100 titles from about a dozen studios.

Online Pokies and Software Providers: 4.8/5

You’ll find about 100 pokies in Ignition’s game library. While this count pales in comparison to other sites, Ignition has instead placed a core focus on quality.

This site features about a dozen industry leaders like Rival Gaming and Spinomenal, and the developers went out of their way to include plenty of high-RTP pokies. A few of these are:

777 Deluxe

21 Wilds

A Night With Cleo

Dragon’s Siege 777

As we’ve pointed out, 777 Deluxe is our favourite pokie at Ignition.

This 5-reel game delivers 6-figure progressive jackpots around the clock. Players can also anticipate special features like Mystery Symbols or the 777 Bonus Round with a 250x multiplier.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

AU$3,000 is the maximum sum you can claim as part of Ignition’s first-deposit bonus.

The promo is split into two even parts and only applies to new customers. This is what you will score if you use cryptocurrency:

150% bonus going up to $1,500 for casino games , including pokies

150% boost of up to $1,500 for poker only

The 25x wagering requirement is lower than average, making it easier to actually claim your bonus.

The poker bonus employs a different redemption system as it’s claimed in $1 increments through Ignition Miles.

Also included in the casino’s mix of bonuses is the $150 referral bonus and regular giveaways with $10,000 monthly prize pools.

Fiat players can still claim the welcome promotion but with a decreased 100% match rate, which cuts the bonus down to a maximum of $2,000.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.8/5

Regarding banking methods, Ignition’s sole miss is that you can’t transact using an e-wallet.

Other than that, you can freely opt for popular payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers, or crypto.

If you want to deposit via crypto, here are the coins that the site accepts:

BTC

ETH

BCH

LTC

As you’d expect, crypto is the quickest withdrawal method. Such payout requests are handled within 24 hours and come with no fees on deposits or transactions.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 5/5

After testing this online casino on mobile, we were thoroughly impressed with the results. Even though there’s no dedicated app, the site still loads pretty quickly.

Navigation is also super smooth, and everything on the site is perfectly clear, ensuring that you don’t have to squint during your gaming sessions.

Since not every game is mobile-compatible, you won’t have access to every single title. Don’t let this discourage you. Mobile players still have access to most of Ignition’s catalogue.

Whenever you experience any account-related issues, you can contact this online casino’s customer support using several methods, including phone, email and live chat.

3. Red Dog (Achilles) – Best Welcome Bonus of any AU Online Pokies Site

Pros:

Massive AU$12,2500 welcome bonus

110 free spins

High RTP pokie games

0 fees on all transactions

Crypto is supported

Cons:

Higher AU$150 minimum withdrawal

Red Dog is our No. 1 recommendation if you’re looking for a fantastic welcome bonus promo.

The site operates under the Curacao eGaming License and features numerous high RTP games like Achilles.

Online Pokies and Software Providers: 4.7/5

Red Dog operates exclusively as a RealTime Gaming (RTG) casino unless you dive into the live dealer games on the platform.

Sticking to pokies, RTG is an industry leader that offers top-tier titles like:

Achilles

5 Wishes

Cash Bandits

Sweet 16

Our favourite game on the site is Achilles. It’s a progressive jackpot with a 96% RTP and 20 paylines. The theme is epic, and the potential winnings are massive.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Since this is a promo-entric site, there are tons of online pokies bonuses that players can claim.

Using the bonus code “ARTIFACT”, you can claim 110 free spins on the Desert Raider pokie, and this comes with a 30x max payout.

If you’re after a massive offer, use the promo code “WAGGINGTAILS” when you’re signing up, and you’ll receive a 225% deposit bonus of up to $12,250.

Another cool promo is the 24/7 bonus, which rewards players with a boost of up to 160% for deposits worth $150 or more. The promo code for this offer is “SUPERDOG”.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.6/5

A significant benefit Red Dog has over other online casinos is that it charges no transaction fees for any payment method, including credit cards.

Some of the banking options you can opt for include Visa and MasterCard, but also:

Neosurf

BPay

Bitcoin

Ethereum

If you like to place lower wagers, you might have a quibble with the site’s AU$150 minimum withdrawal amount.

However, withdrawals are handled smoothly. If you opt for crypto, you should get your payout within 24 hours.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.7/5

Red Dog supports instant-play games, so you can play online pokies from any device by simply launching the casino site on your preferred browser.

The platform sports a fun design while retaining fast load times. We detected no lag in every test we conducted.

The customer service is easy to reach and highly responsive.

You can contact Red Dog’s agents through live chat, email, or phone. The platform is not active on social media, but we have to praise the support team for their super-fast replies.

Pros:

AU$5,000 3-tier welcome package

Plenty of Aussie themes and slang

Over 280 pokie games

6-figure jackpots across the board

Cons:

Credit card fees apply

Limited range of payment options

For Australian players, Joe Fortune will feel like a home away from home.

This online gambling site is teeming with Aussie slang. You’ll also find regular 6-figure jackpot prizes and a generous 3-tier $5k welcome package.

Online Pokies and Software Providers: 4.6/5

Joe Fortune is home to over 280 online pokie games, which make up most of the site’s game library.

A Night With Cleo is a classic slot game that all pokie players love, and it stands out as our favourite at Joe Fortune.

Another interesting title is the Aztec Treasure game, which boasts a higher-than-average RTP rate of 96.5%.

Progressive jackpots are available throughout the catalogue, with regular 6-figure prizes you can hunt.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

When you join Joe Fortune Online Casino as a new customer, the gambling site will let you claim a welcome bonus of up to AU$5,000. This is what you can expect:

Your first deposit is matched at a 100% rate up to AU$2,000 + 30 free spins

The second deposit you make is matched at a 65% rate, going up to AU$1,000

Finally, from your third deposit, you can get a bonus of up to AU$2,000 at a 100% match rate.

If you opt for Bitcoin, you can still claim up to AU$5,000, but the match rates increase to 150%, 75%, and 120%, respectively.

Once you’ve used up your welcome bonus, you can claim up to $100 for every friend you refer to this casino site.

You should also check out the site’s cashback bonuses, rewards program, and regular free spins promos.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.3/5

Joe Fortune is mainly a cryptocurrency casino, but players can still use credit cards, checks by courier, or bank transfers.

The list of supported cryptos includes BTC, BSV, LTC, BCH, and ETH.

Cryptocurrency transactions have no attached fees.

Credit cards, however, come with high fees. While the first transaction you make every month using Visa cards is free of charge, all subsequent transactions carry a hefty AU$50 fee.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 5/5

Joe Fortune is all about the Aussie slang and that Australian vibe you know and love.

When you join an online casino and a “bloody handsome face” gives you a “bloody good bonus,” you know what time it is!

It’s little details like this that make Joe Fortune stand out from other online casinos. Needless to say, there is more to this gambling site than Aussie jokes and the yellow-green-grey design.

The load times are excellent, and we detected no lag when testing out the pokies.

The platform doesn’t have a dedicated app, but you won’t need it because most of the catalogue is optimised for instant play from any mobile browser you want to use.

Switching gears to customer support, the FAQ library is very neatly organised.

If you want to contact the site directly, here are the available methods you can use:

24/7 live chat (fastest response times)

Email (24-hour replies)

Phone

Joe Fortune Forum

The website is also active on social media and replies to public comments and inquiries, which is always a plus in our book.

5. BitStarz (Master Of Starz) – Top Online Pokie Site in Australia for Crypto Players

Pros:

3,000+ casino games

5 BTC welcome package

180 free spins

Exclusive games

Provably fair casino games

Lightning-fast payouts

Cons:

Slightly cluttered home page

No sportsbook

BitStarz wraps up the top 5 as one of the best crypto casinos for Australian players.

In business since 2014, this casino operates under the Curacao license and has over 3,000 titles in its catalogue.

Online Pokies and Software Providers: 4.9/5

BitStarz hosts over 3,000 games from 2 dozen providers that players in Australia can access. We’re looking at industry leaders like Yggdrasil and BGaming.

However, BitStarz really stands out because of its provably fair games and exclusives.

Speaking of exclusives, our favourite on the site is Master Of Starz, a massive progressive jackpot online pokie that’s only available on this online casino.

Provably fair games, on the other hand, are a product of the blockchain era.

These games revolve around a publicly available algorithm that is based on blockchain technology.

You can access it at any point, free of charge, and check the game’s fairness and randomness.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you decide to join BitStarz, you can grab a slice of the casino’s massive 5 BTC welcome package over the first four deposits you make. You will also score 180 free spins.

The first deposit you make is 100% matched up to 1 BTC, while the spins are allocated to your account in doses of 20 per day.

You can still claim the bonus using a fiat currency, but it will be capped at AU$10,000.

Pokie players can also join the Slot Wars tournament and potentially win free stuff just by playing pokies online. The weekly prize pool is AU$5,000 plus 5,000 free spins.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.9/5

BitStarz operates exclusively as a crypto casino in some areas but not in Aussieland. If you want to use fiat, you can opt for Neosuft, MiFinity, and Visa.

In the crypto sphere, available options include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

In our view, crypto players have it better. Not only do you score a bigger welcome package, but payout times are exceptionally fast.

We’re talking as fast as 5 minutes in some cases and under 10 minutes pretty much all the time.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.7/5

BitStarz has won numerous awards for its design. Even though a few players have complained about the front page being cluttered, load times are still exceptional.

The site is effortless to navigate and mobile-optimized for iOS and Android devices—no dedicated apps, just instant-play pokies.

Assistance is available via live chat or by sending an email if you’re willing to wait a bit more.

BitStarz is active on social media and boasts more followers and activity than most other online casinos featured on this list.

So if you reach out using Twitter or Facebook, you’re bound to get a timely response.

Online Pokies inAustralia – Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Online Pokies in Australia

Online Pokies and Software Providers

First and foremost, we’ve only recommended online casinos that offer a great selection of high-quality pokies, including progressive jackpots.

We want more than just sheer numbers; we looked for a variety of software providers and a high Return To Player (RTP) rate.

Additionally, we also looked for casinos that offer free online pokies so you can get acquainted with the platform before wagering real money.

Bonuses and Promotions

A key consideration in our online pokies rankings is the quality and value of bonuses and promotions.

We only recommend online casinos that offer fair terms and conditions and generous, achievable bonuses—the larger the bonus amount or free spins for bonus games, the better.

Also, we looked for fair wagering requirements so you can actually grab hold of your online casino bonus winnings.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Speed

We only want to recommend online casinos that present Australian players with a good selection of banking methods, covering wire transfers, credit cards, e-wallets, and crypto.

We also assessed the payout speed to make sure you can grab your winnings promptly.

Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support

With more and more people gambling on mobile, online casinos must offer a great mobile playing experience.

To that end, the online casinos on our list are optimised for mobile devices. We also looked for excellent 24/7 customer support in case you run into any problems.

Guide to Playing Online Pokies in Australia

Can I Play Free Online Pokies in Australia?

Yes, you can play free pokies online at Australian casinos.

We always recommend playing pokies online in free-play mode first before playing real money games.

What Is the Best Online Pokie Game in Australia for Real Money?

There is no definite answer to this question, as it all depends on your personal preferences.

That said, we believe these are some of the best online pokies Australia has to offer:

Book Of Anime (available at Ricky Casino )

777 Deluxe (available at Ignition )

Achilles (available at Red Dog )

A Night With Cleo (available at Joe Fortune )

Master Of Starz (available at BitStarz )

Are AU Online Pokies Rigged?

No, online pokies are not rigged—not the ones listed here, that’s for sure.

All real online pokies recommended on our best Australian casinos rundown use random number generators to guarantee fairness.

The random number generators are regulated by official authorities to ensure maximum safety for casino players.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Pokies in Australia?

Yes, you can win real money playing online pokies.

However, we always recommend playing for fun and entertainment purposes first and foremost. Once you feel confident enough, you can play pokies for real money.

What Is the Top Online Pokies Strategy for Australian Players?

There is no foolproof online pokies strategy that will guarantee you winnings. However, we recommend managing your bankroll responsibly and always quitting while you’re ahead.

Pokies online are meant to be enjoyed as a form of entertainment and not as a source of income. So have fun, and don’t get too caught up in chasing big wins.

What Are Online Pokies?

Online pokies, also known as online slots, are one of the most popular casino games in the world. They’re easy to play and offer the chance to win big jackpots.

In Australia, online pokies are especially popular; that’s why many of the best online casinos offer a great selection of pokies games.

Which Online Pokies Site in Australia Offers the Best Bonuses?

For a generous welcome package going beyond AU$12,000, we recommend checking out Red Dog, which is also loaded with free pokies games.

Another great option is Ricky Casino, which offers a bonus of up to AU$7,500 in 10 tiers + 550 free spins on the All Lucky Clovers casino game.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Pokies Sites in Australia

Here’s a brief reminder of our top picks and what you can expect from each site:

Ricky Casino: The best casino site for real-money pokies online. The platform hosts over 2 dozen providers and 3k+ casino games. Australian pokie players can claim the generous AU$7,500 bonus package with 550 free spins.

Ignition: Ignition hosts a fine-tuned selection from about a dozen game providers, delivering the highest RTP and many of the most popular online pokies. Don’t miss the $3,000 welcome bonus.

Red Dog: Our top pick for Australian players on the hunt for the best pokie bonuses. Red Dog offers a catalogue of about 150 RTG exclusives and a generous welcome package of over AU$12,000.

Joe Fortune: Joe Fortune is the No. 1 choice for many Australian players because it makes them feel like they’re home. The AU$5,000 welcome bonus isn’t too shabby, either.

BitStarz: The best crypto online casino around, boasting exclusive pokies games like Master Of Starz and a super-sweet welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC with 180 free spins.

How Sign-Up & Play Online Pokies in Australia

Joining Australian online pokies casinos won’t take more than 5 minutes of your time. Here’s how to do it using Ricky Casino as an example.

Step 1: Create Your Ricky Casino Account

Visit the Ricky Casino site and click the “Create Account” button in the top right corner. A registration form will pop up.

Enter a valid email, create a strong password, and select AUD as your currency.

Tick the box confirming you are 18+ and that you agree to the T&Cs.

Click sign up.

Step 2: Account Verification

The online pokies site will send a verification message to the email address.

Click the button or the link inside the message to verify your online casino account.

The link will redirect you to the Australian casino, where you can now log in.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

In the cashier section of your account, select the payment method you wish to use.

Deposit at least AU$30 if you want to claim the first deposit bonus.

You can now play online pokies for real money and enjoy your favourite games.

So, Where Should You Play Online Pokies in Australia?

The Australian online casinos on our list are all excellent choices for pokies players. They offer various online pokie games, generous bonuses, and top-notch customer support.

That said, our top pick for most Australian players is Ricky Casino.

Other great options include BitStarz if you enjoy playing online pokies with crypto or Ignition if you’re looking for high RTP pokies online.

As always, gamble responsibly, check out free games before you play real money pokies, and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.