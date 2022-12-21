Online or on Campus? Germany’s Top Business School ESMT Berlin Offers the Best of Both Worlds with its Global Online MBA

Modern business is global. The trend, increasingly turbocharged by the pandemic, of the world of business getting smaller due to the increases in digital communication technology has been a defining one of the last few years, and it’s a similar situation in the classroom.

At ESMT we cannot teach modern digital business without using these modern digital techniques, something that makes the Global Online MBA a properly global experience as well as incredibly relevant to your everyday working life. But it would be simplistic just to leave our teaching in the virtual environment, while the internet opens doors, face-to-face interaction often seals the deal.

Today, more students than ever are keen to combine the flexibility of remote learning with the networking elements of the on-campus experience, and the new curriculum of the Global Online MBA has folded this face-to-face opportunity into our teaching.

ESMT Berlin’s Global MBA enables professionals from all over the world to access innovative learning tools and draw knowledge from leading minds without leaving their home office.

And, alongside the flexibility to study anywhere in the world, lies the opportunity to draw first-hand experience at the heart of one of Europe’s most exciting business hubs.

What is the Berlin Experience Week?

An optional elective of the Global Online MBA, the Berlin Experience Week allows students to come to Berlin to meet their fellow classmates and professors, network in person and take advantage of lectures and company visits in the German capital.

The optional, for-credit, elective module, engages students in highly interactive sessions focused on key developments in the German and global economy with a particular emphasis on Industry 4.0, Germany’s Hidden Champions, and the Berlin startup scene.

For Rebecca Loades, ESMT’s Director of MBA programs, the in-person module is a unique opportunity for those interested in learning more about Berlin, arguably the largest start-up economy in Europe.

“During the Berlin Experience Week we welcome you here at ESMT Berlin, we talk about doing business in Germany, take you out visit some companies to really get a sense of what doing business in Germany is like”, she explains.

The week comprises a mixture of academic sessions, off site company visits, team-building events, and a lively social program to help build on the virtual relationships developed over the previous modules.

The cost of participation as well as all other academic provision is included in the program fee, and all students must have completed Module 0 and at least two other core modules to be eligible to take part in the course, which runs on multiple occasions throughout the year.

What do students say about the Experience Week?

The first Berlin Experience Week took place from 11-17 July 2022, in what Canadian student Patrick Gall found to be an invaluable extension of his studies.

“It’s a great opportunity for networking with students and other professionals at ESMT,” says Gall, a student network facilitator at the University of British Colombia. “Networking is crucial in business and it’s incredibly important if you want to progress.

“Being able to connect with individuals that might be potential future partners is very beneficial and having that face-to-face connection really solidifies a strong relationship that can then be taken to the online world.”

For fellow student Justina Geneviciute, from Lithuania, the experience has ignited a passion for German business.

“Berlin is a startup hub for Europe, so it gave me a lot of energy and a lot of inspiration,” she says. “It’s such a cool city and it was an opportunity to see if I could launch my own startup here.”

As well at Berlin start-ups, Geneviciute and her classmates studied Industry 4.0, which focuses on smart automation and interconnectivity, and Germany’s Hidden Champions, which are highly successful privately owned companies whose names are practically unknown, even in Germany.

“The experience has equipped me with data analytics skills, economics skills and knowledge of learning theories,” she says. “It was a lot of new information and I hope I can apply it in the future.”

For Geneviciute’s classmate Ayaka Nogaku, from Japan, the Berlin Experience Week was a stepping stone to her new job in Germany, which she started in October.

“The Global Online MBA helped me to be more confident working in an international environment,” she says.

“We explored the beautiful city, we learned a lot about Germany and we’ve learned skills that we can apply to our work.”

For Nogaku, who started the course while working in Tokyo, meeting her peers was a particular highlight, after studying together online for ten months.

“Because it’s an online MBA, I thought I would feel more alone, but really we’re like a global family and finally we were able to meet,” she says. “It really felt like we’d been friends for a long time.”

Klaus Bernauer was able to welcome his fellow classmates having travelled one of the shorter distances to attend.

“I feel energized after an exciting week of studies and learnings at ESMT Berlin with my colleagues from all across the globe. I really enjoyed learning new histories and exchanging experiences.

We also had the opportunity to meet Lars-Hendrik Röller who gave us an amazing lecture about uncertainties and what challenges he faced as head of the economic and financial departments during Chancellor Angela Merkel’s term.”

Lucy Wanjiku Mutinda spoke about the curriculm specifics she learned on the program.

“Being an ESMT student is humbling! Leading school with top-notch faculty and a combination of high-level experts for classmates! Mind-blowing applicable methodologies on growing a hidden champion firm. SME with a niche market, specialization, and ca.70% dominance!”

Alassane Diagne found the week very valuable at getting his creative juices flowing.

“As a manager, an entrepreneur, and eternal learner, the Berlin Experience Week I had at ESMT Berlin with my peers of the Global Online MBA was definitely one of the most inspiring times of my career so far.

I succeeded in many areas and failed in so many others. But the only constant is that I always learn and get back on track or move stronger, faster, and better.

Ideas, projects, and links are swirling around in my head, and I can’t wait to bring them to reality.”

How do I apply?

Currently, ESMT Berlin is the only top 10 ranked European business school offering a fully online Global Online MBA. The program is designed to teach you everything that a modern decision-maker needs to be a successful leader. Technology and innovation are at the core of this highly flexible program that leads to a globally-recognized, triple-accredited ESMT Berlin MBA.

Earn a triple-accredited, globally-recognized, ESMT Berlin MBA degree (60 ECTS).

Learn everything a modern decision-maker needs to be a successful leader.

Highly flexible 24-month program with three intake dates (January, May or September)

Option to complete the program within five years.

Online delivery through the world’s most innovative learning platform, the Hub.

Designed for professionals with a minimum of three years of postgraduate work experience, ESMT’s Global Online MBA is structured to expand the business knowledge of students around their current roles.

Candidates should have an undergraduate degree or equivalent with a good level of English.

Admissions for January and May 2023 intakes are now open. Visit degrees.esmt.berlin/gomba to start your application.