Online Gambling – A Guide for New Players

Plenty of people have found their way into online gambling due to the pandemic. The numbers increased drastically during the past few months. This happened because people started looking for new forms of spending their free time. As you can’t do many things at home, many have turned their head to gambling. Not many things can challenge the adrenaline rush gambling provides. It’s relatively easy to get into online casinos, although there are a few principles you want to follow.

If you’re a newbie when it comes to online casinos, it can get a bit confusing. Obviously, you don’t know your preferences and want to try different games out. In this guide, you’ll learn how to find a safe casino to avoid getting scammed, get a reasonable welcome casino bonus and deposit/withdraw money.

Look for the right online casino

There are a few things you should consider when selecting an online casino you want to play in. First of all, you need to make sure that the country you’re in allows online gambling. Now, you can manipulate the restrictions by using a VPN, if the website has been blocked by your country, although withdrawing the money may be problematic. If you want to risk it, then go for it. I, myself, would pass, as it would mean that you’re breaking the law and it may bring some consequences.

OK, now that it’s settled, we can go on to further steps you should take when picking an online casino.

Research

Do your research. I mean that you should read reviews from trustworthy websites. Sometimes they can prove to be unreliable, although it’s always bonus information about a casino. You don’t want to pass on that, as the reviews can quickly warn you if a casino is a scam. It doesn’t take much time; there are directories such as casino.org to help you find a legitimate website quickly.

Licensing

Look up if a casino has a license. If they’re not transparent about their documentation, then that’s a red flag of a casino being shady. The permit should be readily available for you to check out and read. The most popular and reputable authorities that can provide a license are The Isle Of Man, UK Gambling Commission, and the Malta Gambling Authority. If a casino has a license issued by one of those, it’s a sign that they’re legitimate.

User Experience

See if the website is easy to navigate and if they have your language. If you’re not that prominent in English, then you may find that the casino has your native language. Another aspect is how well the website is made. If it looks terrible and has lots of bugs and the website is working poorly, then you may want to skip on that.

Revenue

You want to make sure that the casino will be able to pay out your winnings. If you choose to play at a small casino and, say, hit the jackpot on slots on one of your bonus spins, you may find yourself in a situation where the casino won’t have the funds to pay you. Therefore, aim for the large, reputable casinos.

Software and different games

Being a new player, you don’t have a favourite game. That’s why casinos often offer you a way to try out their games for free. There are lots to choose from. If you’re more of a playing cards person, then go for poker or blackjack. If you like the randomness aspect, then slots are the way to go.

One more thing to look up is what software the casino is using. If you see names such as NetEnt, Microgaming or Novomatic, then it’s a green flag, as these are some of the most reliable software providers in the industry.

Bonuses

Online casinos offer lots of bonuses both for new players and for the regulars. The latter doesn’t concern you, as you’re a beginner, although it’s good to get a grip on a casino’s offer for frequent players. You may find yourself playing there for quite some time and knowledge of that matters. But for now, you’re more interested in the welcome bonuses.

Compare different providers to see which one of the offers the best incentives. The standard is that the first deposit will be doubled. Moreover, most often, they will offer you some free spins on their slots games or roulette.

Read their policies about bonuses, too, as you may find yourself unable to withdraw. Casinos hate bonus surfers – people who only play using the free bonuses.

Deposit/withdrawal

There are lots of methods of depositing in online casinos. They offer plenty of currencies and payment platforms. Look up which casinos offer your preferred deposit method and go for it.

As for deposits, the online casino should make the payment as quickly as possible. If you see, for example, in reviews that a website is slacking with paying the winnings out, then it’s another red flag. Making a withdrawal should be as effortless as making a deposit.