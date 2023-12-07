On Economic Supply Chain Risk Capital

By Kamil J. Mizgier

Economic risk capital is an established risk management framework used by firms in the financial services industry to drive their capital management decisions. Due to the recent developments in financial technology, statistical supply chain risk models are finding new applications in managing risk of the digitally enabled extended enterprise.

In May 2018, De Beers, one of the world’s leading diamond companies, announced that it had tracked 100 high-value diamonds from miner to retailer using blockchain, in the first effort of its kind to clear the supply chain of imposters and conflict minerals. This is just one example of the enormous technological developments that the world of commerce has witnessed in the last decade. The increase and availability of almost unlimited computer power, combined with the abundance of all types of data, has led to the widespread adoption of quantitative algorithms by businesses. Digitalisation has helped to create new business models, develop new products that are available to the masses and disrupted (or is about to disrupt) industries that were considered too big to be disrupted. Meanwhile, the boundaries between industries are wearing off which enables the cross sharing of risk management practices that originated in different industry sectors. For example, selected risk management methods established in the financial services industry can be successfully transferred to the manufacturing industry (while avoiding pitfalls faced in the past) and vice versa.

Until recently, economic risk capital was used by insurance firms and banks to calculate their capital requirements, based on the internal view of risk that the organisation is taking. With the adoption of Basel II, it became a standard methodology to calculate the capital needed to sustain extreme losses such as those incurred by banks during the financial crisis of 2007–2009. Due to flexibility and sophistication of the underlying risk models over time, it became the methodology of choice for most financial organisations. Non-financial firms were left behind, as risk capital has not been on the radar of their regulators. But this is changing, as the responsibility to quantify risks in a sustainable extended enterprise is becoming one of the top concerns for those in charge of making strategic supply chain decisions.

Measuring supply chain risk in a digital enterprise

The central idea presented in this article is that supply chain risk models based on Value at Risk1,2,3,4 are now mature enough to be put to work. This is mainly due to the automation of data exchange among supply chain members, which can be achieved through the distributed ledger technology (DLT). It has often been criticised that the bespoke supply chain network-based risk models are not fit for purpose as (I) they do not capture the real flows of products observed in supply chain networks, (II) that the upstream supply chain transparency is limited to the first tier of suppliers and (III) that there is no data to calibrate the business interruption risk parameters. I argue that while it was true a decade ago when I began my research on supply chain risk, with the advances in DLT, big data and analytics, embedding these models in the firms’ real operating environment is now possible. The enablers of this innovation are as follows:

Thanks to DLT and sensor data all products’ physical positions and states can be tracked across the digital supply chain network.

A complete supply chain network topology can be mapped by using firms’ proprietary transactional data as well as relying on external parties (think of Palantir).

Insurance firms maintain databases4,5 that can be used by firms to calibrate the business interruption risk parameters in addition to their internal data.