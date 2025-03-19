Europe is grappling with an escalating disinformation crisis that threatens the very foundations of democracy. This issue has gained global attention, with leaders at the World Economic Forum 2025 identifying disinformation as “the biggest short-term global threat, surpassing war and natural disasters.” The growing wave of misinformation has become particularly concerning in nations at the forefront of geopolitical conflicts. Given these developments, the European Union must significantly invest in high-quality journalism and fact-checking mechanisms to counteract the influence of unregulated media platforms, argues Robert Szustkowski, the driving force behind a pan-European initiative to combat disinformation.

Disinformation: A Direct Threat to European Democracy

In countries like Poland, disinformation is more than a moral or social dilemma—it is a direct threat to electoral integrity and democratic stability. Research from the EUvsDisinfo Lab indicates that Poland is one of the most targeted nations for disinformation campaigns, particularly influenced by Russian propaganda in the lead-up to the 2025 presidential elections. Over the past decade, Poland has been subjected to nearly 1,500 cases of disinformation attacks, making it one of the most affected countries globally, as highlighted by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister responsible for digital affairs.

The use of disinformation as a political weapon has the power to manipulate public perception and sway election results, both locally and internationally. To address this, European leaders must implement a multifaceted approach that includes legal, political, and community-driven efforts to combat misinformation. However, any action taken should carefully balance the need to preserve free speech and media independence while ensuring safeguards against harmful propaganda.

One of the key tools in the EU’s arsenal is the Digital Services Act (DSA)—a regulation designed to monitor and remove illegal content, thereby reducing the spread of false information online. Under the DSA, citizens will have the right to request the removal of unlawful content through a streamlined administrative process.

Poland has already introduced protective measures in anticipation of its upcoming presidential elections. The government has committed to closely monitoring disinformation spread across traditional and social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Telegram. “Disinformation has become a political tool that can alter election outcomes and shape public opinion worldwide. Poland is one of the countries that must be particularly vigilant about this phenomenon,” warns Wojciech Głażewski, director at Check Point Software Technologies Poland, a firm specializing in cybersecurity and corporate protection against digital threats.

Community-Led Initiatives and Legal Frameworks

In addition to regulatory efforts, community-driven initiatives play a crucial role in mitigating the effects of disinformation. A notable example is the legal framework proposed by Polish entrepreneur Robert Szustkowski, which seeks to bolster individual protections against false narratives and introduce systemic reforms for managing disinformation in Europe. His proposal advocates for the extension of the “Right to Be Forgotten” to media entities, positioning them as data controllers. Additionally, Szustkowski suggests establishing a registry of personal rights violations and appointing a Readers’ Rights Ombudsman, who would assist victims of disinformation in filing standardized complaints.

While legal and regulatory measures are vital, they must be supplemented with investments in journalism and education. The European Media Digital Observatory (EDMO) has proposed the creation of national hubs dedicated to coordinated fact-checking efforts. However, Szustkowski argues that legislation alone will not be sufficient.

To build resilience against disinformation, citizens must be equipped with the skills to identify and counteract false information. A 2020 Eurobarometer study revealed that 71% of Europeans regularly encounter disinformation, and the majority believe its rapid spread poses a serious threat to democracy. Educating the public on digital literacy and critical thinking is an essential component of any long-term strategy to combat misinformation.

As disinformation continues to evolve and threaten democratic institutions, the European Union must act decisively. Robert Szustkowski’ call to strengthen investment in quality journalism, enhance fact-checking mechanisms, and implement robust legal frameworks will be critical to preserving the integrity of public discourse and safeguarding democratic values.

