Most popular online casino games in 2021

Playing casino games online is an exciting hobby, side hustle, or even a full-time job if you will. The variety of games is already wide and only growing in time. To keep you up to date, we have selected, what seem to be, the most popular online casino games this year, many of which are the general all-time favorites of online casino players. Most online casinos have the option to select a top games list, to get an overview of a specific casino’s most played games.

Blackjack

Blackjack, also known as twenty-one, has always been at the top of the list for most popular casino games. No wonder it is so, as the rules are easy to learn and the game itself fun to play. Players try getting a total card value of 21 or come close to it, without going over. The game and betting are against the dealer.

Poker

Another timeless favorite, poker has been around for decades. With tournaments taking place 24/7, you will always have a table to attend. It’s a rather complex game that requires continuous learning and skill-building, but when you get the hang of it you’ll never be bored again.

Slots

Slots have a high range of games to choose your favorites from. They are the easiest to play, as you don’t need any real skill and it’s all operating purely on luck. No need to bet high sums of money, but whatever you put in, be willing to lose it. You can spin the reels for as long as you like. Some of the most popular slot games include Goblin’s Cave (Playtech), Starburst (NetEnt), Sunrise Reels (Realistic Games), Private Eye (Microgaming).

Roulette

Roulette does not require much knowledge. The point is to predict where the ball will land once the roulette wheel has been spun. The stakes could take the form of a specific number value, the predicament of high or low, odd or even and what color will it land on. There are low-risk bets and high-risk bets, the payout amounts accordingly.

Baccarat

Baccarat has a number of variants, including mini-baccarat, punto banco, speed baccarat, and baccarat squeeze. In the game you can either make a bet on the bank or the player, deciding which you think will win. Cards are placed and the winning is dependent on the numbers. It might sound confusing at first, but once you get into it, you’ll discover how simple it really is.

Dice

Dice as the name says is a game of betting on dice. This game does not need any experience or skill. Small cubes, with dots on each of the six faces of the cube, are thrown and the outcome will decide the winner.