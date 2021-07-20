Michael Buble Meet and Greet & VIP Tickets

The melodious voice of Canadian singer Michael Buble is something almost all music lovers can recognize amidst a crowd of talented singers. Besides that, he is remarkably good-looking too! If you have been waiting for a Michael Buble meet and greet to happen near your city, it might just happen this year.

Born on September 9, 1975, Buble hails from Burnaby, British Columbia. He always dreamed about becoming a renowned singer, and his family first discovered his talent while singing “White Christmas” during a car ride. Buble was just 13 years old then.

Michael Buble released his self-titled first album in February 2003, which reached the top ten in UK, Canada, and South Africa and peaked to the top 1 in Australia. Later that same year, he released Let It Snow, a Christmas extended play, which contained five tracks. It was another success, earning the 56th position on the Billboard 200.

Grammy Award-recipient Michael Buble gained recognition early on in his career, and the fan base doesn’t seem to get any smaller since then! Whether he is doing his rendition of a classic song, making new music, or spreading holiday cheer, we see his magic and charm in every song he gives us. Take advantage of the upcoming Michael Buble meet and greet and secure your chance to meet the charismatic singer in person as he is set to perform in several cities this year.

The Canadian singer’s discography consists of eight studio albums, 14 music videos, three live albums, 18 singles, and nine EPs. In 1995, Buble made an independent debut with the release of the EP First Dance. He then released his first and second albums BaBalu (2001) and Dream (2002) on his own. It was only in 2003 that he signed with David Foster’s record label 143 Records to drop Michael Buble, his debut studio album.

Some of his studio albums include Call me Irresponsible (2007), Christmas (2011), Nobody But Me (2016), and Love (2018). Michael Buble has a thriving musical career, having sold more than 30 records globally. Some of his achievements as a music artist include receiving four Grammys and hitting the top at the Billboard 200 with four albums consecutively.

Buble has received one AMA, 14 Juno Awards, one World Music Award, and one iHeartRadio Much Music Video Award. In total, he is a recipient of 19 awards from 54 nominations. If you are a fan of his, you must know of his top hits, “Home,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Feeling Good,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and “Always on My Mind.” Get the chance to hear some of them live as the singer prepares for his 2021 tour.

Michael Buble has performed six concert tours: Michael Buble: Live in Concert (2004), It’s Time Tour (2005-2006), Call Me Irresponsible Tour (2007-2008), Crazy Love Tour (2010-2012), To Be Loved Tour (2013-2015), and the ongoing An Evening with Michael Buble Tour. You’re not going to want to miss out when his shows come near you! And even better, you can opt to attend a Michael Buble meet and greet to meet the artist himself.

Besides music, Buble also performed in films and series such as Duets (2000), Totally Blonde (2001), The Snow Walker (2003), Las Vegas (2004), and Da Kath & Kim Code (2005). He appeared in several TV shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Australian Idol, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight Canada, Grammy Awards, Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, The X Factor UK, and Late Show with David Letterman.

Buble released Love, his 10th studio album in November 2018. His current tour is in honor of Love, and people who are yet to witness the concerts are in high anticipation. The singer has collaborated and worked with several renowned artists such as Kelly Rowland, Blake Shelton, Laura Pausini, and Meghan Trainor. And with such successful past tours, we are certain the upcoming one will be another hit.

