Business executive and global entrepreneur William Hathaway is no stranger to building things from the ground up. As a founding member of a leading video tech company, he spent years scaling the business and partnering with major publishers like News Corp, Gannett, Hearst and Dotdash Meredith. He learned a lot along the way, but two lessons stand out: focus on the product, and build a great team.

“If you build a great product that works, it will sell itself. But if the product isn’t good, no sales team in the world can save it,” Hathaway said. “And there is nothing more important than the people you bring on. That’s the heartbeat of any great company.”

Those lessons are now fueling his next chapter. After discovering health issues in a blood panel, Will Hathaway learned from his doctor that today’s water contains far more pollutants than it did decades ago. From PFAS and microplastics to hormone disruptors and heavy metals, the contaminants in tap water are on the rise. That conversation was a wake-up call.

“Within three months of upgrading my water filtration, my bloodwork significantly improved,” he said.

But he didn’t stop there. He began researching the industry and was surprised to find that most well-known filtration brands only remove about 30 contaminants, even while marketing themselves as high-performance. He knew there had to be a better way.

Building Something That Lasts

Now based in Miami, Will Hathaway is the founder and CEO of a soon-to-launch water filtration company.

Currently operating in stealth mode, the company is developing a next-generation system designed to set a new global standard for clean, healthy drinking water. Set to launch in late 2025 or early 2026, the company is committed to providing millions of households with unprecedented access to exceptionally purified water.

Unlike conventional filters that typically target a limited range of contaminants, this advanced system is engineered to remove more than 360 harmful substances, including chlorine, chloramine, heavy metals (lead, mercury, arsenic), microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, parasites), organic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, PFAS “forever chemicals,” nitrates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

What distinguishes this technology is its ability to eliminate this broad spectrum of contaminants without stripping the water of its essential natural minerals. This next-generation approach ensures consumers enjoy not only clean but also health-enhancing drinking water. That marks a major advancement over traditional filtration products.

“Clean water is the foundation of good health and strong communities. We’re passionate about protecting what matters most — our health, our families and our future,” said Will Hathaway. “Our technology is designed to raise the standard of water quality worldwide, ensuring everyone can access safe, revitalizing water at home.”

The company is currently in its development and pre-launch phase, actively building its brand and preparing for a dynamic market entry. The venture is driven by a mission to blend scientific innovation with social impact, creating a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

At the heart of this vision is a simple and powerful belief: access to pure, mineral-rich drinking water should be universal, reliable and uncompromising in quality.

Rooted in Purpose: Why Journalism Still Matters

Hathaway’s track record in partnership development is filled with wins, but one collaboration hits closest to home. His work with local media organizations helped publishers use machine learning and AI tech to increase digital ad revenue while supporting journalism at a time when many newsrooms are vanishing.

“Both my parents were journalists. I spent my childhood in newsrooms,” Hathaway recalled. “So when I saw the decline happening, the layoffs, the closures, it was personal.”

The impact of that partnership went beyond numbers.

“We gave small publishers a way to compete in a space where the odds are often stacked against them,” he said. “That’s the work I’m proud of. Work that helps communities stay informed.”

Leading From the Inside Out

Becoming a founder has been both freeing and humbling for Will Hathaway. In corporate life, he had structure, support and clear lanes. In a startup, it’s just him, the vision and a long road ahead.

“You’re building the plane midair,” he said with a smile. “You have to make big decisions with limited data and lead with conviction even when things are unclear.”

Still, he thrives in the chaos. He credits that to his leadership style: clarity, autonomy and trust.

“I tell my team what we’re aiming for and why it matters. Then I let them figure out how to get there,” he said. “People work best when they feel trusted and supported, not micromanaged.”

His hobbies reflect that mindset too. He plays tennis for focus and strategy. He trains in jiu jitsu for humility and perseverance.

“Tennis teaches patience. Jiu jitsu teaches how to stay calm in discomfort,” he said. “Both remind me that progress comes from showing up, not from being perfect.”

Looking Ahead: Clean Water as a Global Goal

So what does success look like for Hathaway now? It is bigger than profits.

“I want to raise the bar for what clean water means,” he said. “Not just with better filtration, but with more transparency and more impact.”

That means expanding access to underserved communities, whether through donations, partnerships or low-cost solutions. He doesn’t want his product to be a luxury. He wants it to become the new standard.

“This isn’t just about filters,” he said. “It’s about giving people control over their health. Starting with the most essential resource of all.”

From his roots in journalism to leading edge tech and now the clean water movement, Will Hathaway’s journey is more than a career arc. It is a mission. At the intersection of innovation and impact, he is working to ensure that the water people drink is as pure and life-giving as the purpose behind his vision.