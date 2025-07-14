Global visionary executive Jose Tolosa still remembers the morning when he first walked into Meow Wolf’s headquarters in Santa Fe, eyes landing on a hallway plastered with neon sketches of spaceships and sea monsters. “I thought, this is either going to be the wildest ride of my career or the best,” he said with a smile. “It turned out to be both.”

Known for his inclusive leadership and future-facing vision, Jose Tolosa is industry-recognized for building bridges between culture and commerce. For decades, he’s shaped some of the most influential organizations at the intersection of media, entertainment, and experience-driven innovation.

“When I joined Meow Wolf almost three and a half years ago, it was with a bold mandate: help grow a wildly imaginative art collective into a sustainable, multi-platform cultural enterprise,” Tolosa shared. “That journey has been one of the most meaningful of my life, and with so much in place for the future, I’ve decided to now step aside, proud of what we’ve built and excited for what’s ahead.”

The Puerto Rico-born executive leaves behind a résumé steeped in traditional media powerhouses but capped by an unlikely stint at the helm of themed-entertainment’s only certified B Corp. “Our goal was to bend reality without breaking the business,” he said. “We proved those ideas can live together.”

Jose Tolosa’s rise from a finance student at Georgetown to a Harvard-trained executive has been shaped by a simple but powerful question he keeps on a sticky note: How can creativity scale responsibly? It’s a theme that has defined his career across media and technology, where he has blended sharp operational strategy with a deep curiosity for innovation. His approach has helped turn bold ideas into sustainable businesses, proving that creativity and structure do not have to compete. They can build together.

Scaling Wonder At Meow Wolf

When Tolosa arrived in 2022, Meow Wolf was a celebrated arts collective with a cult following and three permanent exhibitions. It was not yet a nationwide brand. Within months, he and his leadership team mapped a growth plan that moved the company from regional curiosity to cultural force.

By 2025, Meow Wolf had welcomed its 10 millionth visitor, opened sprawling experiences in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine and in Houston’s Fifth Ward, and secured future flagships in Los Angeles and New York. The company’s mobile app extended story lines beyond venue walls, while a digital-first publishing arm teased graphic novels and an independent video game.

“We never chased scale for scale’s sake,” Tolosa explained. “We chased resonance, because resonance is what keeps a movement alive.”

The numbers back him up. Company data show revenue more than doubled during his tenure, and margins improved even as Meow Wolf expanded payroll and benefits. In 2024, under Tolosa’s leadership, Meow Wolf was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, recognizing its bold approach to storytelling and immersive experience design.

Outsiders say Tolosa possesses a rare knack for turning art-house ethos into enterprise-grade strategy. A storyteller and creator at heart, he listens like an artist and executes like an operator, urging employees to dream big while keeping guests and their experiences at the center of every innovation.

During his tenure, Meow Wolf launched the Meow Wolf Foundation, an initiative “empowering artists, cultural bearers, and the uniqueness of place, exploring how art and creativity help communities thrive.”

In 2023, Meow Wolf reached a new milestone in accessibility alongside the opening of The Real Unreal. The company partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to certify all four of its permanent installations as Certified Autism Centers, creating more welcoming and inclusive experiences for sensory-sensitive guests.

“These outcomes,” Tolosa said, “were built on clarity, focus, and the collective courage of artists, operators, dreamers, and doers willing to build boldly.”

The ViacomCBS Transformation Playbook

Before stepping into the world of immersive storytelling, Jose Tolosa spent nearly 15 years shaping the global strategy of one of the world’s largest media empires. He began his Viacom journey in Latin America, quickly making an impact by restructuring the MTV Brazil joint venture, launching a new digital division called Red Viacom, and opening a regional office in Colombia. His ability to navigate international markets earned him a series of fast promotions, culminating in his role as Chief Operating Officer of Viacom International Media Networks, where he oversaw operations across 180 countries.

In 2017, he was tapped by then-CEO Bob Bakish to join the corporate executive team as Chief Transformation Officer, tasked with rethinking Viacom’s PayTV business and accelerating its shift toward digital growth. Leading a multi-functional team and reporting directly to the CEO, Tolosa led the delivery of more than $300 million in synergies through a strategic transformation initiative that impacted more than 2,000 employees. He later played a key role in the ViacomCBS merger, helping align two massive organizations into a single, streaming-ready enterprise.

Those years honed his ability to lead through change, unite cross-functional teams around a shared vision, and build systems that balanced creative ambition with operational discipline. The experience would become a defining force in his next chapter at Meow Wolf, where art, technology, and business converged in unexpected ways.

Earlier in his career, Tolosa held roles at Bear Stearns, The Parthenon Group, and Claxson Interactive Group, and has consistently focused on scaling businesses and pioneering new business models.

A Leader Focused On Impact And Inclusion

Boardrooms have long noticed Tolosa’s commitment to representation. At ViacomCBS, he supported global efforts to advance inclusive leadership and expand opportunities for underrepresented talent across international markets. At Meow Wolf, he prioritized building a more equitable vendor ecosystem and encouraged leadership to center DEI in both creative and operational strategies.

His passion is personal. Raised in a bilingual household in San Juan, Tolosa was the first in his extended family to attend college on the U.S. mainland. “Access changes lives,” he said. “I am living proof.” Today he serves as vice president of the board of Ballet Hispánico, the country’s largest Latinx cultural organization, and sits on the advisory board of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

That blend of purpose and performance has earned Tolosa a reputation as a leader comfortable in both sneakers and suit jackets. “Inclusion drives innovation,” he said. “When more voices are heard, more ideas win.”

Looking Ahead: Breathing Space And Bold Horizons

For now, Tolosa says his immediate plan is simple: “I’m going to practice being home for dinner.” After years of weekly travel across the country, he’s embracing the chance to slow down and reset. “I’m ready to take a breath, be more present, and recharge before the next chapter,” he said with a laugh.

Yet few expect the pause to last long.

Tolosa is already fielding calls from firms eager to tap into his insight and expertise. He’s also giving back to the industry through select consulting and advisory roles, helping others navigate growth and transformation. Industry watchers point to his rare ability to toggle between creative vision and operational precision – a pairing that’s increasingly valuable as media, gaming, and experiential retail continue to converge.

Tolosa confirms he will take on selective board and advisory roles this year, focusing on companies “working at the edge of culture and technology.”

“I never want to stop learning,” he said during a recent interview. “But I also never want to stop teaching. The next chapter is about doing both.”

In a career defined by transformation, Tolosa seems ready for yet another reinvention. He’s ready to imagine the next impossible idea and build the structure that will make it real.

“This isn’t an exit,” Tolosa said of his time at Meow Wolf. “It’s a handoff that clears the path for new voices to lead and gives me the space to explore what’s next with fresh energy and purpose. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead and the chance to help shape the future in new and meaningful ways.”