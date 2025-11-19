Legacy financial institutions are fundamentally transforming their payment infrastructure through blockchain technology, enabling round-the-clock settlement systems that eliminate traditional banking hour restrictions, with metrics such as litecoin price serving as indicators of network stability and adoption potential in the digital payment landscape.​

SWIFT is developing a shared digital ledger with over 30 financial institutions globally, focusing on real-time, 24/7 operations alongside its existing messaging framework. Deutsche Bank successfully conducted its first euro transaction via blockchain in September 2025, while JPMorgan processes over $2 billion daily through its Kinexys network, having handled more than $1.5 trillion since inception.​

Cost Reduction Through Decentralization

Traditional cross-border payment systems rely on multiple correspondent banks, each adding fees reaching up to $330 for a $10,000 transfer. Blockchain’s decentralized architecture slashes these fees by up to 80%, potentially reducing the same transfer cost to approximately $66.​

Juniper Research estimates that financial institutions making cross-border payments could save $10 billion by 2030 through blockchain settlements. Banco Santander reduced processing time for international bank transfers from three to five days to mere seconds, with its One Pay FX solution now enabling fast, low-cost payments to two dozen countries.​

Network Evaluation Criteria

Financial institutions analyze transaction speed, cost efficiency, and technical reliability when selecting blockchain networks for payment processing. Litecoin

has emerged as a notable consideration due to its 2.5-minute block time compared to Bitcoin’s 10 minutes, with average transaction fees amounting to just a few cents.​

As of November 13, 2025, Litecoin was valued at approximately $97.49, demonstrating a 26.05% increase from one year prior, with market experts projecting values between $99.97 and $126.89 for November 2025.​

Tech Giants Build Infrastructure

Google unveiled the Google Cloud Universal Ledger, a Layer-1 blockchain specifically designed for banks and capital markets, with CME Group already piloting the platform to enhance collateral settlement. Cloudflare announced plans for NET Dollar targeting machine-to-machine transactions, while Circle launched Arc, a Layer-1 blockchain for stablecoin operations in August 2025.​

Major payment networks including Visa and Mastercard are incorporating blockchain technology, with Visa launching its Tokenized Asset Platform and partnering with BVNK to use stablecoins for expediting cross-border payments. Western Union announced its USDPT stablecoin on Solana in October 2025.​

Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Bank of America announced plans for its own stablecoin, while Citi plans to launch cryptocurrency custody service by 2026. Major financial players including Fidelity, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan are entering the tokenized real-world assets space.​

The Q3 2025 Crypto x TradFi Community Report emphasized how this quarter became pivotal in merging traditional finance with cryptocurrency, marking blockchain’s official graduation from experiment to infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



