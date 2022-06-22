ListwithClever: Everything You Need to Know!

Clever Real Estate is a real estate platform that provides the best services across the nation. It helps to match the buyers and sellers with top-rated and local real estate agents who have rich experience in transacting in the real estate industry. By paying a mere listing fee, you can save thousands on realtors’ commissions.

One of the best discount real estate brokers, the company matches you with agents from top brokerages like Keller Williams, Century 21, RE/MAX, etc. You can interview the agents, compare the options, and finalize the right fit for you. Clever is a no-obligation service that does not charge any upfront costs or hidden fees. The sellers need to pay their agent only when the home sells and the buyers need not pay anything.

If you are interested in seeking more details like how Clever real estate work, pros, and cons, Clever real estate reviews, etc., then read ahead.

How does Clever Real Estate work?

Clever Real Estate is a free agent matching service that helps people make informed decisions and save money while buying or selling a home. When you sell with Clever, you get full service at a flat $3,000 listing fee. Sellers have to pay a 1% commission if the home value is more than $350,000, against the nationwide rate of 2.5% to 3% rate.

Other than the full service and support, you also get a rebate of 0.5% of the home’s buying price after closing the deal.

Is Clever Real Estate legitimate?

One of the most asked questions is whether Clever Real Estate is legitimate, then you need to know that Clever is an established and nationwide discount real estate broker. They are a licensed brokerage that has top reviews from customers. The average customer rating is 4.9 based on a total of more than 1,558 reviews. Clever also enjoys a rating of an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau or BBB.

The company was launched in 2017 and since then the company has partnered with more than 14,000 real estate agents from all over the country. They have helped various home sellers and buyers and generated more than $60 million in total commission savings.

Clever real estate procedure to follow

Here is how the Clever agent matching service works:

You start by signing up on the website.

The first thing to do is to fill out a simple form on the website.

In the form, you have to mention basic information about your home. Mention whether it is for sale or purchase. The details including timeline, estimated price, what kind of agent you want, etc. must be included.

You can avail a fully licensed Clever Concierge service. They will reach out to you within a few minutes.

You can narrate your needs and preferences to them and answer their queries.

The Clever’s backend team will study all the details and using the data-backed insights and matching algorithm, they will assign a local agent to you, as per your situation and needs.

You will receive your agent matches through text message, email, and sometimes both. You can also find the contact of your agent on the Clever Dashboard.

Once you get the agent match, you can arrange an interview with your agent and compare your options. You can then choose the best fit for you. If still not satisfied, you can request additional matches too.

If you are interested in selling your home, after selecting the agent, you will have to sign a listing agreement with him. Your agent will begin providing you with the best service at one-third of the usual rate.

In case you have opted for a Clever real agent to buy a home, then after selecting the agent, you will start getting full service and support while the purchase goes through. Do not forget to qualify for thousands of dollars as a part of a cash back after closing the purchase.

Clever Real Estate Agents

Clever partners only with top-rated agents who have worked with the best brands and brokerages like Keller Williams, Compass, Berkshire Hathaway, and more.

Clever’s agents and real estate brokers need to fulfill these requirements:

They must have a valid real estate license

They must have more than 5 years of real estate experience

They must have good reviews from their sellers and buyers

They should have a great track record of success in the local market

They must have exceptional communication skills and responsiveness

Other than this, once the agents are hired, the Clever team keeps monitoring their performance and measuring customer satisfaction. If an agent does not deliver the best services, then clever stops sending them clients.

Clever Full-service Inclusions

Clever full-service includes the following:

Comparative market analysis or CMA

Presenting offers and counteroffers

Assistance in pricing

Home inspection services

Negotiation support

Home-staging advice

Documentation assistance and paperwork

Professional photography

Title transfer task

Continued expert guidance

Showings and open houses

Clever Real Estate Reviews

The company has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

A total of 1,558 Clever real estate reviews across Trustpilot and Google.

Clever Real Estate has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Customers praise Clever for their genuine real estate agents. As per the Clever real estate reviews, their agents were found effective and diligent. Some customers also said that they were able to build friendships with their agents.

Unlike many other agent matching services, Clever does not allow any realtor to become a part of their network. They vet the realtors and the latter need to have a great track record in sales, experience, and customer reviews.

The customers were also able to save a lot on commission with Clever. The listing fee of Clever is only 1%, which is too low compared to the standard 2.5 to 3% for the industry.

There are some negative Clever real estate reviews too. The customers complained about the quality of the agents, the agent did not get them a better price for their home, the agent was not located close to them, etc.

Some customers said that Clever’s commission structure is not clear. They thought a 1% listing fee is the only thing that was supposed to be paid. The homeowners also need to pay the buyer’s agent commission and closing costs too.

Clever has upgraded its customer service team. They have Clever Concierge Teams who manage the entire customer journey very well. They have now a great focus on maintaining excellent customer service so that the misunderstandings can be removed and the things are transparent for all thinking of buying or selling a house.