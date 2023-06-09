Lisbon on a Budget: How to Save Money While Exploring the Vibrant City

Planning a fun and dynamic international vacation will likely be on many families minds now that the weather has warmed with summer in full swing. As travelers look at different destinations all around the world, there are staple locations which many tourists will visit. Some of these areas include Paris, Rome, London, Bangkok, Tokyo, and more.

To avoid the rush of tourists while also taking in gorgeous scenery and monuments, however, a traveler should think about setting their destination for Lisbon. Learn everything there is to know about this stunning city to see if planning a Lisbon trip for your solo or family travel is something that may be of interest.

Everything You Need to Know About Lisbon Tourism

Lisbon is one of the oldest cities in all of Europe and also serves as the second oldest capital city. Located in the city of Portugal, specifically on the Northern bank of the Tejo Estuary, Lisbon has a vibrant culture coupled with a population of over 500,000 residents. Out of the Portuguese region, Lisbon is the most visited city considering it is the capital of the country, but the number of visitor’s pales in comparison to other large cities around Europe.

For perspective, Lisbon received just under 5.5 million overnight visitors in 2022, which is well above the second most traveled Portuguese city of Algarve with 3.3 million visitors. However, the number of travelers to Lisbon is roughly six times less than that of Paris, another common international destination. Therefore, Lisbon is an excellent city for travelers seeking a vibrant culture with fewer tourists.

How Expensive is a Trip to Lisbon?

Currently, it is estimated that a traveler to Lisbon should expect to pay around $140 on a daily basis. This means that a one-week trip may cost a person just under $1,000 for food, activities, and other expenses. Combining this with the average round trip international flight cost of $810 and the average nightly hotel cost of $150, a person’s wallet may be run around $2,800-$3,000 for a one-week long trip to Lisbon.

Budgeting for a Lisbon Vacation: 7 Tips to Keep in Mind

Given the above price associated with visiting Lisbon, many travelers may be hesitant to plan their trip. It’s important to remember, however, that Lisbon is cheaper than a large number of European cities which makes it a better choice for those looking to take an international vacation while saving money as a whole. Going further, the following seven tips can help you save heaps of money on your trip:

1. Utilize a luggage storage service

To those unfamiliar, luggage storage service companies in Lisbon allow a person to check their luggage into a location where it is then locked up and secured. Once a person is done exploring, they can come retrieve their luggage. This is particularly helpful for travelers who are just on layover, as it costs as little as $6 per day and is a cheaper way to store your luggage than alternatives.

2. Build out a budget months in advance of your trip

One of the best ways to save money when it comes to budgeting for your trip is to build out your budget months in advance of the actual trip. Rather than buying things first and then making your budget work around those existing costs, start with a budget and allow your bottom-line amount you can afford to guide your budget creation.

3. Reduce food costs by staying in a vacation rental

Food is one of the largest expenses travelers are faced with, which is why finding ways to cut back on these costs are so important. One unique way to go about this is to stay in a vacation rental instead of a hotel. This type of accommodation involves booking a home or apartment for a short period of time, gaining access to the entire space rather than just a room. This allows a person to cook their own meals and save hundreds of dollars.

4. Travel during the off season

A simple way to save money as you build out your vacation budget is to consider traveling during the off season in Lisbon. This is the time of year when there are fewer tourists, which naturally causes prices to drop due to lower demand. Balance this goal of going during the off season with the activities and things you want to do.

5. Set price drop notifications for flights

Flight prices are always fluctuating, which is why turning on price notifications for drops is so important. This can help you to effectively notice right away when the price is lower and can potentially save you hundreds of dollars if you are buying multiple tickets.

6. Use credit card reward points for activity purchases

Avid credit card users should make use of their rewards points they may have earned over time in their credit card portal by using those points to book activities and trips. In particular, redeem your points directly for airline ticket, accommodations, and more. In a worst-case scenario, consider converting your points to cash which can then be put towards your travel budget.

7. Research ideas for your trip before you go

Finally, you should be booking as many activities in advance as possible to reduce your overall costs. This means researching Lisbon ahead of your trip to determine what you actually want to do. By booking these activities in advance, you can avoid the surcharge that often comes with paying in-the-moment for the same activity.

Have a fun and exciting Portugal vacation

Portugal is an amazing country that is full of stunning cities with countless sights to behold. Rather than fighting with a million other tourists in traditionally popular cities for vacations, consider taking a trip to Portugal, Lisbon in particular, to get something new on your calendar. Don’t forget to budget for this trip ahead of time, though, as international vacations of any type come at a high cost.