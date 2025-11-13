Lead your organisation towards a sustainable future

As the COP30 Climate Summit unfolds and the world accelerates toward the net-zero transition, organisations everywhere are focused on turning sustainability commitments into tangible, measurable results.

At Warwick Business School, our brand-new Leading Corporate Sustainability programme equips you with the strategic insight to embed sustainability initiatives across your organisation and successfully navigate the sustainability transition. Learning directly from WBS faculty and industry experts at the iconic Shard in London, the programme provides an immersive experience that will prepare you to lead a sustainable, future-ready operation, that meets the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Leading Corporate Sustainability

The Leading Corporate Sustainability programme empowers senior leaders to:

Integrate sustainability into core business strategy, decision-making and culture of your organisation.

Effectively tackle financial challenges during the shift to sustainable operations.

Collaborate across value chains to drive positive impact for customers, suppliers and employees.

Start date: 22 April 2026

Duration: 3 days

Location: London, The Shard

Drive growth that sustains both your business and the world around it.

