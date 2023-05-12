KingEssays Review: What You Need to Know Before Ordering?

Description: Are you considering KingEssays for help with your academic writing needs? It is important to make an informed decision to be sure your money is well spent.

In this review of kingessays.com, we will discuss tips and advice when it comes to making a purchase with this online service provider. We’ll look at the quality of their customer support, the value they offer compared to competing services, and much more.

Read on to learn what sets this company apart from others in its field and why you should consider ordering from them!

What Services Does KingEssays Provide?

Annotated Bibliography Rhetorical Analysis Essay Argumentative Essay Explanatory Essay Coursework Scholarship Essay Persuasive Essay Critical Essay Dissertation Literary Analysis Essay Narrative Essay 1000 Word Essay Thesis Statement 500-Word Essay Descriptive Essay Evaluation Essay Term Paper Informative Essay Personal Essay Character Analysis Essay Presentation/Speech 5-Paragraph Essay Analytical Essay Problem Solution Essay Book/Movie Review Persuasive Speech Process Essay Thematic Essay Research Paper Reflective Essay Synthesis Essay Process Analysis Essay Research Proposal Compare And Contrast Essay Definition Essay DBQ Essay Thesis/Dissertation Proposal Cause And Effect Essay Expository Essay Response Paper Article Critique Plagiarism Checker AMA Citation Informative Speech Case Study Reflection Paper APA Essay Format Personal Statement Reaction Paper ACS Citation Lab Report College Essay Writing Essay Editor

Pros and Cons of Using KingEssays for Your Academic Writing Needs

Here are some potential pros and cons of using KingEssays for your academic writing needs:

Pros: Cons: Wide range of services: KingEssays offers a variety of services, including essay writing, research paper writing, and coursework help that cover a wide range of academic fields. Limited payment options: KingEssays only accepts a limited range of payment options, which could be inconvenient for some customers. Quality work: KingEssays claims to have a strict quality assurance process, ensuring that their writers produce high-quality papers that meet customers’ requirements. Questionable website design: Some potential customers might find the website’s design a little outdated and unprofessional. Flexible pricing: KingEssays offers a flexible pricing policy that accommodates different budgets and needs, with prices starting at $10 per page. Limited refund policy: KingEssays has a limited refund policy compared to some other academic writing service providers, which could be an issue for some customers. Timely delivery: KingEssays guarantees timely and prompt delivery of papers, ensuring that their clients meet their deadlines and avoid any penalties. Customer support: KingEssays has a customer support team that is available 24/7 to assist clients with any inquiries they may have.

Security Measures Taken by the Essay Writing Services to Protect Customers’ Data

According to this KingEssays review, the essay writing service takes various security measures to protect customers’ data, including:

Secure payment gateways: They use secure payment gateways to protect customers’ payment information and prevent unauthorized access.

Data encryption: They use encryption technology to protect customer’s personal data and communication so that it cannot be accessed by third parties.

Strict privacy policies: They have strict privacy policies in place to ensure that customers’ personal information is not shared or sold to third parties.

Confidentiality agreements: Academic writing services make their writers sign confidentiality agreements to ensure that customers’ projects are kept confidential.

Regular system updates: Service providers make regular system updates and use automated security tools to prevent cyber-attacks and protect customers’ data.

Background checks for employees: They conduct background checks on their employees to ensure that they are trustworthy and that they cannot compromise customers’ data.

Two-factor authentication: They use two-factor authentication methods to prevent unauthorized access to customers’ accounts.

Payment Options, Prices, and Discounts Offered by KingEssays

KingEssays offers several payment options for the convenience of its customers. They accept major credit cards, including Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, and American Express. They also accept PayPal, which is a highly secure payment option that offers added protection to customers.

In terms of discounts, KingEssays offers several options to help customers save money on their orders. For first-time customers, they offer a 15% discount on their first order. They also have a loyalty program that rewards returning customers with discounts ranging from 5% to 15%, depending on the number of orders placed. Moreover, they often have special offers and seasonal discounts available on their website.

The prices for services at KingEssays depend on the type of assignment, the academic level of the student, the number of pages, and the deadline. As per their website, prices start at $10 per page for high school-level assignments with a 14-day deadline and can go up to $56 per page for Ph.D.-level assignments with a 3-hour deadline.

Customer Reviews

We have analyzed customer reviews on SiteJabber, Trustpilot, and Reviews.io. Some of them are presented below.

“Their writers are knowledgeable and deliver high-quality essays on time. Plus, their pricing is reasonable, and their customer support team is always available to help with any questions or concerns.”

“I was skeptical about using an academic writing service at first, but KingEssays exceeded my expectations. Their writers were able to help me with a challenging assignment, and their support team was quick to respond whenever I had questions. I would recommend them to anyone needing academic writing assistance.”

“They’re reliable, professional, and always deliver on time. I appreciate their attention to detail and their commitment to ensuring that I get the best possible results.”

How Does KingEssays Stand Out from the Crowd?

Taking into account everything written above, you might ask what is special about KingEssays. In this case, it is assumed that they are pretty good at selecting essay writers. Moreover, their requirements are getting tougher, and tests are really difficult to pass in recent years.

It means that they worry about their reputation, and they try to improve the quality of the services they provide.

Having talked to several paper writers and an essay editor from KingEssays, we created a full list of tests to pass and qualifications every employee must have.

Here is a table of requirements for KingEssays’ writers in comparison to other average essay writing services:

Requirements KingEssays Other services Educational background A Master’s degree or Ph.D. depending on the academic level of the projects they handle A Bachelor’s degree in the subject area they plan to write in Writing skills The candidate should have excellent writing skills, with a strong command of grammar, punctuation, and formatting. They should be able to produce high-quality academic content that meets the client’s requirements and adheres to the relevant academic style guide. Good writing, punctuation, and formatting skills. They should know how to follow instructions. Research skills The candidate should be able to conduct thorough research on the given topic using credible sources. The candidate should know how to dwell on the topic. Ability to meet deadlines The candidate should be able to work under pressure and deliver projects on time. The candidate should be able to meet deadlines. Experience in academic writing Experience in writing academic papers, such as essays, research papers, and dissertations is usually preferred Experience is not mandatory. Editing and proofreading skills The ability to edit and proofread content for proper grammar usage, spelling, and punctuation errors is required. Using online tools is enough. Communication Skills The candidate should possess strong communication skills to ensure a clear understanding of the client’s requirements, and also, to discuss the projects with clients or the support team when needed.

Summing Up

KingEssays offers a wide range of academic writing services for students.

Pros of KingEssays include the range of services, quality work, flexible pricing, timely delivery, and customer support.

Cons include limited payment options, questionable website design, and a limited refund policy.

Essay writing services take various security measures to protect customer’s data, including secure payment gateways, data encryption, privacy policies, confidentiality agreements, regular system updates, background checks, and two-factor authentication.

KingEssays accepts major credit cards and PayPal for payment and offers discounts for first-time and returning customers.

Prices for services depend on the type of assignment, academic level, number of pages, and deadline.

Customer reviews are overall positive about KingEssays’ quality work and customer support.

KingEssays stands out from the crowd by having tougher requirements and tests for their writers, including educational background, writing, and research skills, ability to meet deadlines, experience in academic writing, editing and proofreading skills, and communication skills.